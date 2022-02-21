The Best Beach Hats for Women Who Like to Stand Out

Most women want to blend substance and style in their style statement. Do you resonate with this? If yes, you can get this done with almost anything, even when it comes to women’s beach hats. In fact, a beach hat is the best way to arrive at a fashion statement and protect yourself from the sun’s harsh rays.

However, today, you will have more big hats or beach hats choices. That will make it overwhelming for several women to choose the correct hat. If that’s where you find yourself, this article can be your guide. Here you talk about the best beach hats that you can choose and flaunt that perfect look on the beach.

The wide-brim hat

You could be at the backyard barbecue or the beach, but the wide-brim hat from a popular brand will enable you to make a difference. Typically, these hats come with a brim of five-inch along with a UPF rating of more than 50. The hat helps protect your neck, face, and eyes from the harsh UV rays, resulting in sun damage. That aside, these hats are crushable, that you can use for packing or traveling.

Straw Fedora

It’s one of the best options for the summers! When you have the straw fedora, you can add an element of style with almost any attire. You can select an ultra-chic fedora hat for yourself that comes with a brim of three and a half inches along with a classy grosgrain band. The hat is packable and enables you to fold it and keep it in your beach bag. You don’t have to worry about the shape getting ruined because it won’t.

Floppy hat

The floppy hat has a protective and playful profile. However, it’s a favorite for many women as a sun hat. If you want to sport it for your beach vacation, you can get this hat and couple it with laid-back attire. Most hats come with a bow and grosgrain band. You will get this hat in both affordable and steep price ranges. Hence, go ahead and take your pick. Also, this hat is crushable. It means you can add your floppy sun hat in any of the beach bags and not worry about the hat losing its shape.

Panama Hat

Like the Fedora hat, even the Panama hat was intended to be worn by men. However, today most women are saying yes to this big hat. Made of handwoven Ecuadorian straw, this hat gives a stylish silhouette to your look. It adds a French element to your look. The hat has a safari-shaped crown which is apt for the beach days when all you want is to tie your hair into a bun. Also, the brim size is six inches which adds a certain drama to the entire look. You can find this hat in flattering colors that will complement your look.

Women love to sport the best beach look to add their pictures to the social media profiles and get appreciated by others. If you are heading to the beach and want the best beach hat, you can opt-in for a beach hat and choose the one that caters to your style and persona.