The Best Casino Movies of All Time

Ever since the first modern casino, Casino di Venezia, opened back in 1638, casinos live in our imagination as elegant entertainment venues often portrayed in literature and film.

Wherever you are in the world, you can see these big beautiful buildings with ornate decorations on the inside and out. Famous examples include The Hippodrome in London, Casino de Monte-Carlo in Monaco, the Bellagio in Las Vegas, and the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

This high-class perception helped them to develop a sense of glamour that most other places have either lost or never had. And although fashions have changed, resulting in most people dressing more casually when they go out, casinos have retained their upmarket feel. Even while NJ online casino sites have made it easier for us to play popular table games and video slots, land-based alternatives have maintained their glitz and glamour.

Great casino movies capture this and translate it onto the screen. They’re able to portray both the excitement of the games and the unique atmosphere found inside casinos. Here are some of the best casino films of all time.

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Eleven is a heist movie set in Las Vegas. It follows Danny Ocean, a former convict on parole. His criminal past cost him more than just his freedom though, as his wife also left him for an owner of a Las Vegas casino.

To get his revenge, Ocean assembles a crack team of specialists to pull off a difficult but lucrative heist that will net them $150 million.

Ocean’s Eleven stars an ensemble cast that’s made up of huge Hollywood names like Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and Matt Damon.

Although Ocean’s plan involves almost no violence, it’s been cleverly devised to keep you on edge and in suspense from start to finish. Action fans have plenty to keep them satisfied too, with explosions, a (bloodless) shoot out and an EMP device.

Much of the film takes place inside a Vegas casino, both on the gaming floor and a behind-the-scenes look at the staff-only areas, including CCTV control rooms and the vault.

Casino Royale

Casinos are some of the most glamorous forms of entertainment, so a casino-setting is perfect for England’s most sophisticated spy.

Casino Royale was released in 2006 and was the first to feature Daniel Craig as 007. It marked a reset in the James Bond franchise, with a different feel to the films, a blond Bond, and a return to the first of Ian Fleming’s novels.

While chasing an international terrorist, Bond plays a high stakes game of poker. He initially gets the upper hand, discovering his opponents’ tell, but things still go downhill pretty fast.

It’s one of the best Bond movies of all time, and a great watch fourteen years later.

21

21 is a film about the MIT Blackjack team and is loosely based on a true story. It follows a group of university students and staff who learn to count cards. This is a legitimate strategy used in the game of blackjack and, when done right, can give the player a statistical advantage over the house.

The real MIT Blackjack team worked for several decades and played the game in casinos right around the world, but for the purposes of the film, they focused mainly on Las Vegas.

Casino lovers will enjoy the numerous scenes from inside casinos, much of which takes place at the blackjack table.

It captures the complexity of card counting well, without going into too many technicalities that would turn off the average viewer. It also uses a lot of creative license around the interpersonal relationships between team members, creating scenes that are much more dramatic than real events.

With that said, it’s a gripping film that is well worth a watch.