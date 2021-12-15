The Best Food Delivery in Manhattan: Go by Citizens

Get your foodie love on!

Now you can satisfy every craving in one delivery app in New York City and we mean EVERYTHING. From sushi, burgers, crispy chicken and and more Go by Citizens offers you the most fantastic way to experience delicious food at amazing prices. All this comes delivered to your door with Go by Citizens.

The steps to get the best food in town are easy as 1, 2, 3. Simply download the app and go. The technology is sleek and stylish – certainly more modern than other competitors out there. Venue headquarters at Citizens Manhattan West (450 West 33rd Street) presents restaurant options like Plant Nation with healthy dishes, Cicci di Carne with fantastic Italian sandwiches, Soom Soom with delightful Chicken Shawarma plates, Unami Burger with superb burgers and fries, and even desserts found at Cindy Lou Cookies – think if Cookie Monster found a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow and that is what these sweets present. You can mix and match your order too so you get a full on Disney World foodie vibe with a 101 different rides to take for amusement.

Our personal favorite is Krispy Rice. Combos are bliss in a box with offerings such as The Original Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice that will blow your mind after one bite. We love the way every sushi lover in your life will indulge. For the ultimate treat with your BFF or partner in crime order the Two of Kind box and double your pleasure with Spicy Tuna Krispy Rice (2pc) Spicy Hamachi & Wasabi Krispy Rice (2pc) Truffle Avocado Krispy Rice (2pc) King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice (2pc) Philly Roll (2pc) California Cut Roll (2pc) Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll (2pc) Spicy Yellowtail & Serrano Roll (2pc) Ahi Tuna Nigiri topped with Green Onions(2pc) King Salmon Nigiri topped with Sesame Seeds (2pc) Yellowtail Tuna Nigiri topped with Serrano (2pc) The Original Baked Crab Handroll (2pc) Mixed Greens Salad with a side of Sesame Ginger Dressing ($50).

There are also no delivery fees and they offer incredible deals year round like the current get a free Tuna Krispy Rice with CODE FREEKRISPY.

Get your order on today and make your meal magical. Click here for details.