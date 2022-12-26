The Best In Music For 2022 in Cabaret, Concert and Shows

This year the music that astounded was in Cabaret, Concert and Off Broadway shows. Here is T2C’s List for The Best in Music.

Jordan Donica: I was introduced to Jordan Donica via The New York Pops. Sounding like a cross between John Rait, Alfred Drake, John Cullen and Richard Kiley his performance was layered and nuanced, as he became the essence of the songs he sang. Though I had seen Donica in My Fair Lady, I wasn’t that impressed, but on this night I was so enthralled I called everyone I knew. When it comes to voices, I am picky and no one could believe how thrilled I was to discover this vocal powerhouse, who is sexy to boot. I can not wait to see him play Lancelot in the upcoming production of Camelot.

The New York Pops: Of all the things I review this is my favorite guilty pleasure. This year The New York Pops has out done themselves and I can not wait until Febuary 10th for their concert with Heather Headley, March 24th with Marilyn Maye and their gala on May 1st. The New York Pops is truly a New York treasure.

Audra McDonald is like fine champagne with effortlessness vocal prowess. Her concert at Carnegie Hall was the highlight of the year.

The Night of Inspiration: Going to this concert was one of the best mistakes I have ever made. I thought I was reviewing one concert but ended up at here. So spirit filled, with love, connection and God. Grammy and Dove winners, amazing voices soared with heart and soul. So uplifting! So full of light in a world that seems to be going dark. So blessed.

Louis Rosen: I am seriously in love with Louis Rosen’s music and talent. Recently I discovered two of his albums that are making me thrill, as they send me to a musicality induced heaven. Rosen’s melodically structured music reminds me of Adam Guettel’s pieces that cut into the heart and at the same time sooth and heal. Look for It Is Still Dark: Three Suites andSuite for Clarinet and Piano.

Heather Christian and Oratorio for Living Things was done by Ars Nova at Greenwich House. The score soared with intricate harmonies. Think Leonard Bernstein’s Mass, The Juliet Letters by Elvis Costello, the Brodsky Quartet, a little Tori Amos, with strains of The Beatles and Queen. Musically, this show bordered on genius.

Michael John LaChiusa’s music in Los Otros is haunting, subtly powerful and embeds itself into your soul. It is passionate with pulsating life, as he weaves the era of the 30’s all the way up to 2000. From bebop, to pop, to jazz, the music is lush, sweeping and masterful.

To Steve From Liz Callaway: Liz’s stories made us feel closer to the legendary composer, who’s death feels like a piece of your history has been erased. Liz’s voice is also pure and her wonderful song material made for an amazing, magical night of remembrance and song. You can catch Liz’s album of this show which just released.

The Islander was a new Scottish musical and spiritual feast. This a capella musical, is where exquisite harmony abounds. The music and lyrics by Finn Anderson, were soul-stirring, transporting you from the island, to the sea, to the mists beyond what is.

Cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf is a solo, chamber, Broadway and recording artist who appeared at Chelsea Table + Stage with guest stars Norbert Leo Butz and Jessica Vosk. Phaneuf was so smart when she chose her guests who are two of the best singers in New York.

Jason Robert Brown‘s concerts at Feinstein’s/54 Below equal musical nirvana. Brown showed off his musical prowess with a series of musical styles to be cherished. Brown’s music is so delicious it needs time to digest. Watching Brown you realize he is a showman besides being a genius songwriter, orchestrator, healer, a generous band leader who writes charts. Seeing Jason Robert Brown in concert is to discover joy. Brown is a musicians, musicians who heals the world with his profound lyrics.