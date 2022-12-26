The Best In Theatre For 2022

I always start my list after the Tony Awards, The Drama Desk and The Other Critics. So far this year it is not so much Best Show as Best Performances. The list is in order of the show’s title are:

is a double above-the-knee amputee. She is a cat with claws out, spitting and fur flying. Ms. Sullivan is so sharp witted with acidic comic timing and a face that shows everything. The bath tub scene is heartbreaking and shocking. She was memorable in 2017 and again now in 2022

Into the Woods Gavin Creal and Kennedy Kanagawa. Gavin Creel’s “Hello, Little Girl,” is comedic genius; but as Cinderella’s Prince when he teams with Joshua Henry as Rapunzel’s prince musical theater magic happens. “Agony” has never been more vain and revealing. Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, adorably steals our hearts and the show.

Kimberly Akimbo has the powerhouse Bonnie Milligan. Milligan brings the audience to their feet with her soaring vocals and comedic chops. There are times performances are just so soulful and done to perfection that you know that the performer has done something special. Victoria Clark’s performance in the title role is heartfelt and touching. She makes lemonade out of the moldy mess life has given her. We ache as we know her dreams will never be fulfilled. We suffer silently as we learn her needs have and will never be met. We cheer as someone finally sees her and helps cushion the blows she has been dealt. Clark makes us feel all of this and more.

Kinky Boots: Callum Francis, you were a luscious Lola, who speaks to anyone who has been hurt by not being accepted. You make Lola strong, courageous and you are a welcome breath of fresh air to the human race. Your Lola has so much humanity and depth.

Leopoldstadt: The standouts were Brandon Uranowitz, as Ludwig and then as Nathan and David Krumholtz as Hermann. Both capture their roles with such a passion, that we feel as if we know these characters. I am still remembering Brandon Uranowitz performance to this day.

Los Otros: Luba Mason and Caesar Samayoa, as Lillian and Carlos. These two actor/singers, are storytellers first; and because of that, from the moment we meet them, we care. In 85 minutes they weave their way into our hearts and soul. They are pieces of us and we of them. There is a shared humanity to this piece that reaches deep within.

Some Like It Hot: This cast are all at the top of their game. J. Harrison Ghee is luminous as Jerry/”Daphne,” He is tall and is hysterical in his subtle portrayal of a man in discovery of himself. The two standouts are Kevin Del Aguila, whose expressive, rubbery face gives us a sweet heartfelt performance. He makes Osgood the character you care about the most. And then there is NaTasha Yvette Williams, whose vocals are so superior that you just want more and more of her. Thankfully, she is on stage a lot.

The Near Disaster of Jasper & Casper: Writer-performer-composser Jason Woods, embody all the roles in his “adult fairy tale.” He is one uber talented performer that entertains. He is a wicked queen, an articulate dragon, a w.i.t.c.h, ghosts, deadly cows, two brothers all on a journey of self-discovery capture your imagination. Woods claimed the Best Actor title at the United Solo Festival. He morphs into each character so brilliantly, by the end we know all of them. We cheer, we hope, we laugh and we cry and in the end mourn that they are gone.

Topdog/Underdog: Stars Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II give Tony nominee performances, as we learn their shared secrets. They are master actors taking us on a journey.

You Will Get Sick: Linda Lavin, dreams of starring as Dorothy in a community-theater production of The Wizard of Oz. To hear her sing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” is comedic genius and heartbreaking all at once.

Walking With Ghosts: There are few people who can hold your attention for two and a half hours and make you long for more. Gabriel Byrne, filled the Music Box theater with his life. Byrne hit all the marks and I found myself wanting to take everyone I know to this show. I left the theatre filled with a love for humanity as Byrne held me in the palm of his hand and offered his heart and soul. I felt renewed that there was good in the world. I seriously loved this night in the theatre, as did my guest.