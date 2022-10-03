MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The Best Kept Secret In Times Square AirOtic

AirOtic is a one-of-a-kind night of immersive circus, cabaret and dinner entertainment. The extravagant costumes, seductive choreography, adonis physiques, unbelievable stunts, and circus artistry are sure to leave you on the edge of your seat! Located at HK Hall, 605 W 48th Street from 7-9pm, the cost $80.

This show is so coveted that tickets will be released on Tuesday, October 4th at 12pm for multiples dates, starting in November.

Marvel at incredible aerial stunts performed by a cast of world-class acrobats. Best of all, you can meet them after the show!

Before and after the performance you’ll be able to enjoy a selection of cocktails available for purchase at the event, alongside Spanish style tapas and dessert towers curated by Chef Saul. There’s nothing quite like some decadent drinks and delicious bites to round out an incredible night!

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

