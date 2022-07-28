The Best Luxury Bags This Season

This summer season sparkle and shine in style with some of the most beautiful bags and luggage produced in recent years. There is pure excitement in the fashion world when it comes to the individual beauty you can express with pieces that captivate the eye and the imagination.

ROAM recently launched a new soft-side luggage collection. The beloved bespoke bag for the traveler now comes in totes, travel kits, and a duffel bags in addition to their incredible backpacks. As their motto proclaims, wherever you go you will arrive in style.



Putting the fun in luxury, you take your imagination on an adventure as you select color patterns and design to mix and match your pieces you use for travel or just to get around running errands. The Market is both chic and elegant, as well as a customer favorite with the hand-crafted bag being made from the finest recycled materials.

Pick your color patterns on the sides, bridges, and handles to your delight. The custom bag arrives with such incredible highlight as a hidden phone pocket, a key leash and additional interior zip pocket. At 14″h x 11″w x 5″d with 7 Liters to hold, it is big enough for your carry-ons and small enough to roll up when need to store in a main suitcase. The wheeled luggage compatible sleeve fits perfectly and snug as you rush through airport terminals, but also blends well enough into the design that you can arrive at your destination and use The Market during your day-to-day journey. At retail of $165, it is well-priced, and the incredible design is a bonus.

Add thrilling luxury to your life with ROAM. Right now, their summer sample sale is not to be missed with items up to 40% off until August 2.

For a different kind of luck, but just as wonderful, luxury leather and travel goods company, Carl Friedrik, has launched a new collection of premium bags designed for the modern traveler. The Rover collection combines luxurious nubuck and Vachetta leather with intelligent design. It is the clearest expression yet of the brand’s mission to Carry with Confidence.

Each of the five pieces in Carl Friedrik’s Rover collection blends effortless style with optimum utility. Owing to the nubuck material, they possess soft and unstructured silhouettes, which are enhanced by elegant Vachetta leather detailing and functional features. The inherent practicality of the bags is cleverly disguised, never obscuring their sophisticated aesthetic. The collection includes two backpacks, The City-Hopper and The Everyday, two weekender bags, The Compact and The Getaway and The Anywhere Tote bag. Every item is available in black, charcoal, chocolate, and olive combinations. In contrast to more traditional nubuck, Carl Friedrik uses a rare method of brushing lightweight hides to create a soft, velvety feel similarto that of suede, yet more durable.

Carl Friedrik challenged standard industry practice by inviting their customers to take part in the design process. Through The Creator’s Club, participants tried and tested exclusive prototypes of the new collection. Using the feedback of these early testers to inform the final designs, Carl Friedrik has sculpted a collection of luxury, customer-tested bags that perfectly meets the needs of the carrier.

“This range is designed to meet the demand for a new type of practical luxury, merging effortless functionality with a sophisticated look. Upmarket travelers, urban explorers and digital nomads will all find their ideal bag within the collection,” said Niklas Oppermann, Co-founder of Carl Friedrik. “We chose nubuck because it is as long-lasting as leather, but softer and more pliable. Its smooth surface allows us to give the products an urbane, easy-going character but with an opulent touch,” added Mattis Oppermann, Co-founder and Designer of the brand.

Carl Friedrik’s Rover collection launches July 28 with prices ranging from * $590 to $790.