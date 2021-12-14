The Best Non-Alcoholic Drinks for the Holidays

The holiday season is associated with good cheer, but not all of us want to drink alcohol when we have a party or visit family.

Whether it’s because you’re recovering or it’s just your choice, there are plenty of great drinks you can try during the holidays that have no alcohol.

These include:

Regular Eggnog

Eggnog comes in two types: alcoholic eggnog you can find in any liquor store, or non-alcoholic eggnog you can find in the dairy aisle during the holiday season.

You can choose the latter and be able to celebrate in style. Nowadays, this drink is available in many flavors. You can also find vegan eggnog if you are a vegan or if you’re watching your calories.

Vegan eggnog tends to have half the calories of regular eggnog, making it a favorite for those who want to indulge but not go too hard.

Sparkling Juices

You can find sparkling juices available at stores, usually in grape or cranberry. These juices generally come in regal bottles and give off the impression you’re drinking nice expensive wine.

However, they are affordable and lack any alcohol. They have plenty of flavors and make for a good conversation starter.

Hot Chocolate

Here’s another holiday favorite that you can make that lacks any alcohol. A warm glass of hot cocoa with some marshmallows can be a great way to stay cozy and warm without drinking any alcohol.

Also, you can serve this favorite cold for a twist on the classic. Hot chocolate can warm up anyone’s day, so enjoy a cup on a cold day.

Mocktails

Another good way to have a holiday celebration is to look up themed mocktail recipes. For those who don’t know, a mocktail is a mixed drink that gives the impression of a cocktail, but contains no alcohol.

Look up some of them, or make your own. You may end up impressing your friends and family with what you can make.

Water

Finally, when you’re trying to recover, there are some instances where you may not want to drink something that resembles a cocktail at all. Everyone is different, but the Master Center for Addiction Medicine points out the various triggers that can lead to someone relapsing.

In that case, drinking some water can be refreshing. Not only does it not add any calories, but many people get dehydrated in the winter without even realizing it. Winter dehydration can sneak up on you, as we associate summer with a lack of fluids.

Have a glass of water and enjoy yourself!

Conclusion

There is no shame in abstaining from alcohol during the holiday season, especially if you have an addiction.

You should not feel pressured to drink or do anything you are uncomfortable with this season. Remember that the holidays are about having a fun time and enjoying yourself, and you shouldn’t do anything that’s not fun to you.

We hope you have a happy and healthy holiday season.