The best slot games for your mobile phone

Playing online slots is a ton of fun, especially if you can pay them from a mobile phone while on that dreary train ride back home from a long day at the office. Slot games are thrilling, rewarding and a guilty pleasure that dumps a bit of dopamine into your system.

It is rumoured the online slot industry to hit 114 billion dollars in 2028 with a huge chunk of that coming from punters playing from a mobile device. With the online gambling industry enjoying such a phenomenal growth spurt of late, it only makes sense that slot developers ensure ‌their games are not only mobile-friendly but 100% as well as the desktop versions.

Thanks to this astronomical boom in the industry, games, competition and prizes are getting better every day. There are online casinos that offer real money play and demo versions of the games, so you can some practice in before throwing your hard earned cash at it. But before you do that, you need to choose a few slot games to play. To help you do that, we have compiled a list of top ten games with the best return to player percentages around‌.

Our top 6 favourite slots to play on your mobile phone:

Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix, 98% RTP – Barcrest: It’s another follow up to the popular Rainbow Riches. The slot has 5 reels, 3 rows with 20 paylines and offers a maximum win of up to 2000x your stake. The maximum bet is £500, and the minimum is £0.20, so it offers a pretty decent betting range. There is a variable RTP of between 94-98% depending on the features you have selected. And of course, its mobile friendly.

Ugga Bugga 99.07% RTP – Playtech: This funky tiki themed mobile friendly slot has a unique layout with 10 sections, each comprising a 3×1 payline. On each spin, only one of these sections spin. To land a win, you need three matching symbols in each section. It would be easier to think of it as 10 paylines, each with its own reels. You need to choose which symbols and reels to hold and win and there are no scatters or wilds. There is a maximum win of 1000 coins per line, so 10000 across the ten paylines.

Jokerizer, 98% RTP – Yggdrasil: Okay, so this game isn’t the newest, but it’s fun and pays out some serious money.It’s a 5×3 slot with 10 paylines and pays both ways! It’s a fruit themed slot with a classic feel, apart from the joker that appears on reels 2, 3, and 4. If 3 jokers land anywhere on the grid, you get a mystery prize. The max bet is £20.00 and the top prize is 1200x your bet.

The Catfather, RTP 98.10% – Pragmatic Play: Cat gangsters – who would have thought?! Actually we did, we have for a long time. This kitty mafia themed slot has 9 paylines across the 5×3 reels and pretty decent graphics. It’s a medium variance slot with a maximum bet f £45 and a 1000x the bet top prize. There are scatters, wilds, free spins and multipliers to help you reach the top prize. Just Purrrfect if you ask me.

Blood Suckers, 98% RTP – NetEnt: For all the vampire-loving folks, this low variance 5 reeled slot with 25 paylines has a bet range of £0.25 to £50.00 and a maximum win of 900x the stake. It’s not bad when you look at the max bet and the RTP of 98% on offer. Scatter and wilds symbols are on offer as are fantastic graphics and audio.

White Rabbit Megaways, 97.77 RTP – Big Time Gaming: You can’t go wrong with a Megaways slot and this one has 248832 ways to win and an Alice in Wonderland theme. There are 5 reels, a medium to high variance and a massive maximum win of 17420x the bet per spin. It’s huge for a Megaways slot. We just have to mention the graphics and audio because they are phenomenal.

Our verdict

We all have our favourite slot games to play on our phones, but choosing slots that have a high RTP will help you keep your bankroll in the black. The slots we have listed above are just some ‌slots that are mobile-friendly and well paying. A quick internet search will provide even more.