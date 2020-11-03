The Best Tacos in New York City – Amigo by Nai

If you know me the one thing I will tell you is that you cannot find good tacos in New York City. I grew up on the Mexican border. Back home we have fresh tortillas at almost every breakfast. I am picky when it comes to this dish. But, finally I found a place that tastes like home. Amigo by Nai (29 2nd Avenue) is taking a big bite out of The Big Apple with their fantastic selections.

The newest taqueria and cocktail experience collaboration with Executive Chef/Owner Ruben Rodriguez of Nai Tapas and Juan “Billy” Acosta co-owner of Los Angeles’ famed Carnitas El Momo is truly to be given a massive round of applause. They are accomplishing magic here and serving it up in a super cool location in the East Village.

Every taco here is like a big, warm hug from your abuela. It just embraces you and makes you smile. They are juicy, juicy, oh so juicy! And when you hold them that sheer bliss that comes from messy yummy bites just fills you up. Every taco – and I mean every taco here – offers up a moment of joy that we need right now.

The Amigo by Nai menu features five tacos using custom corn tortillas produced by the French bakery Le Fournil NYC. These include Acosta’s famous carnitas with a choice of Maciza, pork butt with the bone in; Buche, pork stomach; Cueritos, pork skin, and Mixto, a mix of all those meats. They will also have a collaboration taco created by Acosta and Rodriguez with the signature Amigo, pork belly, citrus gastrique and red salsa brava.

The four other tacos are from the mind of Chef Rodriguez, which incorporate Spanish influences and ingredients, paying homage to his heritage. The selections include: Costilla: baby back rib confit with green mojo and radis; Rabo: oxtail, red mojo and shishito peppers with an optional side of consommé; Gambas, shrimp, garlic sauce, aioli and red cabbage; and Coliflor, shawarma roasted cauliflower with avocado lime chimichurri and marcona almonds.

Meat can also be sold by the pound. So, order some of the amazing vegetarian option tacos to go for veggie lovers, and for your meat-lover serve up some extra love at home.

To complement the menu, Beverage Director Niko Hagerty has 11 different cocktails divided into four different sections: Botanical Gardens, East Indian Spice Trade, Soft Spoken Assassins and The Alchemists Last Word.

Highlights on the cocktail menu include: Botanical Gardens: Rosemary’s Baby with empress gin 1908, green chartreuse, tonic, lime. Ginger, infused rosemary in a smoked rosemary glass. East Indian Spice Trade: Hunt for Red October with Michter’s bourbon, apple brandy, allspice, apple, lemon, honey and cinnamon. The drinks truly are divine and full of inspirational dynamics. Do not miss them!

Congratulations Amigo by Nai. I can finally say New York City has amazing tacos.