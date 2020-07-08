The Best Things to See and Do in New Jersey

New Jersey might be famous for its hit TV shows and party destinations, but it’s also home to many natural and historic sites as well as art galleries, museums, flea markets, and parks. While many people usually think of heading to nearby rival state New York, there are plenty of reasons why the state of New Jersey should be higher on any tourist’s wish list.

Whether you’re looking for a relaxed road trip through the countryside or a thrilling experience in the bustling city center, there is plenty to see and do in this wonderful state.

Head to the flea market

The flea markets of New Jersey are known for being huge, quirky, and impressive. Whether you’re looking for curiosities, one-off items, or eclectic oddities, you will find something special at one of these enormous markets. The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market is an absolute must for any self-respecting rock, punk, vintage, or antique fans.

With more than 200 vendors, this place has been named by Huffington Post as one of the best flea markets in the United States. The Golden Nugget Antique Market is known as the East Coast’s premier market for retro and vintage items, while the Englishtown Flea Market has been running since 1929 and features over 300 sellers!

Find a bargain at a flea market

Take a road trip

Road trips are one of the best ways to take in the stunning scenery of New Jersey, so pack up a van and hit the road with a few pals for an unforgettable experience. Also known as the “Garden State”, New Jersey has an abundance of beautiful routes so you will be spoiled for choice.

Take the waterfall route to see some of the most impressive waterfalls in the US or head out during the fall when the landscape changes color, giving you picture-perfect views at every turn. Make sure you prepare some entertainment to keep spirits high, such as a road trip playlist, books, or online games such as poker or scrabble to help pass the time.

See some art

New Jersey is packed to the rafters with art museums, galleries, and exhibits. Explore exhibits at the Morris Museum in Morristown or had to Trenton to take in the sights of the New Jersey State Museum and Planetarium.

For a truly remarkable experience, spend a day at Grounds for Sculpture, a 42-acre contemporary sculpture park founded on the site of the New Jersey State Fairgrounds. You could also catch a show at the legendary Paramount Theatre, where the annual New Jersey Hall of Fame Awards are held.

Go ghost hunting

Not too long ago, New Jersey was home to thriving mills and mining towns. However, advances in technology meant that certain industries ran out of work, so towns built around those industries were abandoned. There are now lots of ghost towns around New Jersey to explore, such as Waterloo Village, Feltville, Harrisville, and Raritan Landing.

Whether you want to soak up the culture, take in the views, or hit the shops, there is plenty to see and do in New Jersey. The only trouble will be deciding which activity you want to do first!