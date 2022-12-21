The Best Way to Sell a Home: Pocket Listing vs. MLS

One of the best ways to get the most equity out of selling a home is by listing it yourself. While there are several ways to do so, it’s popular to either list on MLS sites or choose pocket listings in a search for buyers. While both are viable options, there are definite advantages and disadvantages to each. Owners should consider several factors before deciding how to proceed with the sale.

The Meaning of MLS

Many people feel that the best way to sell a home is to get the property in front of the eyes of most people. If you’re going through a realtor, they will handle posting your home and spreading the news about your sale amongst the real estate community. However, these middlemen charge a fee for their services, taking a certain percentage of your home equity as payment for all of that legwork.

Fortunately, self-sellers aren’t left out of the loop thanks to multiple listing services, or MLSs. These databases are typically available only to realtors, but new systems have made it possible for individuals to list on MLS sites as well. Now even the average person has the ability to get their home listed in the way they prefer and have it seen by all of the right people, making self-sales that much easier.

The Lowdown on Pocket Listing

Going through a realtor or choosing to list on MLS sites may be the traditional way to sell a home, but it isn’t the only option available. In recent years, the concept of pocket listings is another option that many people prefer. Instead of having the home on an MLS where anyone can find it, a pocket or “whisper” listing sends the notification out to a select few. This exclusionary option severely limits who will be able to make offers on the property.

Going down the more secretive route essentially means you are selling your home privately, as you might do with a car or boat. Putting your ad in a local paper may clog your line with phone calls and leave you wondering which offers are even valid. It keeps strangers out of the home and relieves the need for staging and photographs that are a necessity when listing publicly, too.

The Power of the Pocket

It’s not just in-home privacy that makes pocket listing so attractive. While it’s difficult to know how many properties are sold in this manner, its pervasiveness in real estate culture denotes its effectiveness. Choosing to sell your home on the down-low can have a variety of benefits, such as:

Testing the Market: Many people float the idea of selling their homes around privately to get a good estimate of how easily they could sell their property and for how much.

Many people float the idea of selling their homes around privately to get a good estimate of how easily they could sell their property and for how much. Lower Expenses: By avoiding listing with MLS or via realtors, sellers can avoid potential service fees.

By avoiding listing with MLS or via realtors, sellers can avoid potential service fees. Private Proceedings: Some homeowners don’t want to advertise they are planning to move.

Some homeowners don’t want to advertise they are planning to move. Boost the Price: Potential buyers may pay more for a property if they feel like they are getting an “inside deal.”

In general, limiting your options may not get you the best return on your equity, but there is a certain draw to an exclusive sale that makes it much more attractive to more private people.

Why List on MLS

The beauty of an MLS is that there are so many people working with you to sell your home. When the listing is made public, realtors and private buyers will be able to find the property, increasing your pool of potential purchasers exponentially. Some of the best reasons to use an MLS include:

Better Sale Price

A lot of homeowners think they have a good idea of what their house is worth. Unfortunately, they don’t have the immense resources that realtors and advisors can access easily. This means a suboptimal price is almost guaranteed since you can’t possibly know all of the variables around selling a home today.

Avoiding Fair Housing Violations

A huge danger to private listing is violating fair housing laws. These regulations are put in place to avoid discriminatory practices that pocket listing often produces. In truth, the housing market already faces segregatory practivces that current systems are working to disrupt. By listing on MLS sites, you avoid this notion entirely since everyone has access to the sale.

Public vs Private Problems

Getting your house on the market is not as difficult as it might seem. The decision to list with an MLS or to rely on word-of-mouth via pocket listing is the real decision sellers have to make. While a secretive sale can seem like the cleanest option, using traditional methods avoids many of the pitfalls that a pocket listing often put in the way.