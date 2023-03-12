Off Broadway
The Best We Could Points Out The Hopelessness of This World
Emily Feldman’s The Best We Could needs suicide prevention counselors for the audience members leaving New York City Center, after each performance of Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere.
The play follows Thirty-six-year-old Ella (Aya Cash) who lives in L.A. and her parents Lou (Frank Wood) and Peg (Constance Shulman) who live in New Jersey. The family dog has died and Peg has blackmailed Ella into a cross-country drive with her father, to pick up the dog. All the family members are broken from life in some way.
In a strange way this play makes it seem that if we mess-up, there is nothing and we should either just end it or live in oblivion.
Peg is convinced that the drive will help both her daughter and her husband. Ella can not succeed in things that the world holds valuable and is cynical. Her father can not comes to grip with the loss of his job and Peg seems to have never been happy a moment in her whole life. Lou and Ella learn a lot about each other on the road trip as they visit the sites along the way.
In Colorado Lou’s oldest friend Mark (Brian D. Coats), hopefully is able to get him a new job, but when Ella secretly returns, she learns the truth of her father’s unemployment.
Narrating this tragedy is Maps (Maureen Sebastian) who is controls the fates of those before us. Sadly the ending is figured out early on, without the big reveal.
The cast is raw, real and truly the strength of this production. This is one talented ensemble cast.
The scenic design by Lael Jellinek, costume design by Anita Yavich and lighting design by Matt Frey are all simplistic, but work well.
Director Daniel Aukin and Feldman break the forth wall, making this all seem so matter of fact, like this is an everyday occurrence and one in which there is no redemption, hope or salvation.
If this is “The Best We Could ,” what happens when it’s not?
The Best We Could: Manhattan Theatre Club’s world premiere at New York City Center Stage I, 131 West 55th Streetthrough March 26th.
Off Broadway
The New Musical Paperboy to have its World Premiere.
Manhattan School of Music’s Musical Theatre Division will present the World Premiere of Paperboy, a new musical based on the award-winning novel by Vince Vawter. The novel, which sold more than a quarter million copies and won the prestigious Newbery Honor Award, is based on Mr. Vawter’s real-life experience growing up in the 1950s as a person who stutters. The book has been translated into 17 languages, but the 18th translation – into the language of musical theater – might just be its most universal expression. Paperboy features a score by Jim Wann and David Shenton, with arrangements and orchestrations by Mr. Shenton. Lyrics are by Mr. Wann, who earned Tony and Drama Desk nominations for the Broadway musical Pump Boys and Dinettes. Mr. Shenton has written pieces for symphonies to jazz violin concertos, as well as ballet and film scores. Emily Loesser and Don Stephenson have adapted the book for the stage, along with Mr. Vawter. Mr. Stephenson will direct the production. Ms. Loesser is the daughter of Broadway legends Frank Loesser and Jo Sullivan Loesser. An acclaimed Broadway performer (By Jeeves, Titanic, Yiddle with a Fiddle, The Sound of Music), she is also a licensed and practicing speech-language pathologist in New York City, which drew her to this material. She co-wrote the book with her husband Don Stephenson, whose own Broadway appearances include Trouble in Mind, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, By Jeeves, The Producers, Parade, and Titanic. Mr. Stephenson’s directing credits include productions at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center Millennium Stage, Alley Theatre, Goodspeed Opera House, Pittsburgh Public Theatre, and Paper Mill Playhouse. Most recently, he directed a staged reading of Sandy Rustin’s new play The Suffragette’s Murder for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts New Play Summit. MSM Dean of Musical Theatre Liza Gennaro will serve as choreographer; her numerous credits include the revivals of The Most Happy Fella, Once Upon a Mattress starring Sarah Jessica Parker, and Gypsy starring Betty Buckley, among many others. The production’s cast and orchestra will be made up entirely of current students from Manhattan School of Music. The creative team includes Michael Schweikardt (set design), Fan Zhang (costumes), Shawn Kaufman (lighting), Scott Stauffer (sound), Shawn Duan (projections), Loryn Pretorius (wigs and make-up), and Shayla Gordon (dramaturg). Miles Plant will serve as Music Director. Over the past two years, Paperboy has had three developmental workshops in the MSM Musical Theatre Lab Series, which was created to offer students the opportunity to work in musicals in development. Director Stephenson is excited by how the musical theatre students at MSM have grasped their roles: “The students’ ability to act with pathos and humor, to sing with gusto and emotion, to dance with abandon and precision, is everything needed to do this musical and has made the process smooth and easy.” Set in 1950s Memphis, Paperboy tells the story of an 11-year-old boy who stutters, and how his life is transformed one summer when he takes over a friend’s paper route. The score of more than twenty original songs is rooted in Memphis Blues and Rockabilly, with a dash of Broadway. The diverse characters, young and adult, have journeys that intertwine with Paperboy’s, bending through crises towards loyalty, justice, and love. “The students will show the theater community that this is a story worthy of exposure on stage,” Mr. Stephenson said. Many people who stutter can sing fluently, making this story well-suited to the musical stage. Mr. Wann agrees, adding: “Paperboy is a natural for musical storytelling. Finding your voice, being heard – that’s universal.” Paperboy will run for four performances only: Friday, March 24 at 7:30 pm; Saturday, March 25 matinee at 2 pm; Saturday, March 25 evening performance at 7:30 pm; and Sunday, March 26 matinee at 2 pm. Performances will take place at Manhattan School of Music’s Neidorff-Karpati Hall (130 Claremont Avenue). The wearing of masks is optional inside MSM performance halls. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for seniors and non-MSM students; they may be purchased online (www.msmnyc.edu/performances/msm-musical-theatre-paper-boy).
Events
Lortel Theatre Premiere’s Phylicia Rashad’s Dangerous Acts
ALL ARTS, the New York Emmy-winning streaming platform and TV channel, announces the premiere of Dangerous Acts, a House Seats special directed by renowned actor and Dean of Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts Phylicia Rashad.
Produced by New York’s Lucille Lortel Theatre in partnership with the Howard University Department of Theatre Arts, Dangerous Acts explores the historic works of two prolific African American playwrights, Mary P. Burrill and Willis Richardson, through a staged reading ofBurrill’s “Aftermath” and Richardson’s “The Deacon’s Awakening,” performed by Howard University students under the direction of Dean Rashad.
The program will feature a series of critical reflections on the enduring legacy of Burrill and Richardson, including the historic and contemporary significance of the plays and the cultural context in which they were composed.
“We are delighted to partner with the Lucille Lortel Theatre and Howard University to celebrate the long lineage of Black theater-makers with the next generation of actors and audiences through the visionary early 20th-century work of Mary P. Burrill and Willis Richardson,” said James King, Senior Artistic Director of ALL ARTS. “Dean Rashad offers a renewed understanding of the historic and contemporary significance of these singular playwrights and their work for audiences today.”
“With these long-neglected works by Mary P. Burrill and Willis Richardson, we are thrilled to inaugurate an exciting and fruitful partnership with Howard University and ALL ARTS. Most of all, we are overjoyed to collaborate with the gifted students and brilliant faculty at Howard. With this program, the Lucille Lortel Theatre strives to uplift powerful Black voices that have inspired generations of artists, while fostering the education of the next wave of Black theatre makers,” said George Forbes, Executive Director of the Lucille Lortel Theatre.
Dean Phylicia Rashad said: “This was a labor of love from start to finish –– exquisite and fulfilling; truly, this represents a full circle moment in time for me.”
House Seats: Dangerous Acts will premiere on Tuesday, March 21 at 9 p.m. ET on ALL ARTS TV, the free ALL ARTS app and AllArts.org/HouseSeats.
Dangerous Acts is directed by Phylicia Rashad and produced by Lucille Lortel Theatre in partnership with the Howard University Department of Theatre Arts with associate producers MECCA Filmworks and T.L. Benton.
Off Broadway
A Peep Hole Into Homelessness With Love at The Park Avenue Armory
Alexander Zeldin’s Love, at the Park Avenue Armory, asks and tells what is love? In a public housing facility around Christmas time in London crises and stress is evident. A father gives his children and his pregnant wife the last of the food stating he has already eaten. The wife in turn gives him half of hers as they eat hungrily. A son washes his elderly mother’s hair. These are the small gestures of love, when your life is in purgatory.
We are voyeurs into four rooms filled with people who have fallen between the cracks. First there is Dean (Alex Austin), his pregnant partner Emma (Janet Etuk) and his two children from his first marriage, Jason (Oliver Finnegan) and Paige (Grace Willoughby). They have been evicted the day Dean was scheduled to appear at his job center appointment. He has been trying to rectify the problem in order to collect his government check, which they desperately need for food and rent. However the system has eaten them up and seems to have spit them out, yet Dean loves his family and does everything in his power to keep them afloat. The rules punish him telling him to get a voucher for the food bank, instead of giving him his check. He is and seems to be continually stuck in the bureaucratic maze.
Love’s superb performances, chillingly bleak sets and costumes by Natasha Jenkins, the shocking sound design that makes you jump and on edge by Josh Anio Grigg and stark lighting by Marc Williams, add to a night of theatre that will live in you heart and your mind for a long time.
The play is directed, written and developed by Zeldin, who was in discussion with people who were living first-hand with homelessness. So many individuals are accepted into the system, to only become lost and invisible. Lack of subsidized housing creates the problem of less than adequate emergency housing. In New York right now, we are facing this problem, with the illegal migrant crises, added to the already overwhelming homeless population, to a growing crises of out priced rents.
Love is heart-breaking, uplifting and in a scene that will rip several emotions out of your soul, you will be forced to feel embarrassment, humiliation, anger over circumstances, fear, patience, concern and most of all love, as Barbara reaches out for help, letting us in on the secret that we are all here to care for one another.
Love: Park Avenue Armory, 643 Park Avenue, through March 25th.
Trending
-
Tech2 years ago
How to Take Advantage of Virtual Numbers for SMS
-
Business2 years ago
Entre Institute Review – Is Jeff Lerner’s Program a Scam?
-
Entertainment2 years ago
A Star is Born – Barvina Takes Entertainment World by Storm
-
Events2 months ago
New Year’s Eve Traditions In The US and Around The World
-
Film8 months ago
Elvis and The Mob Connection
-
Broadway2 years ago
Broadway Reopening: The Theatre Listings
-
Spiritual2 years ago
The History of Numerology
-
Family2 years ago
Who Is Justine Ang Fonte and Why Are We Letting Her Near Children?
-
Broadway11 months ago
Funny Girl Makes Julie Benko a Star
-
Tech2 years ago
Are there any issues with updating YouTube Vanced on your android phone?