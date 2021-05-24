The Blues Brothers: Sasha Allen, Christy Altomare, Tituss Burgess, Max Crumm, Alex Newell, Condola Rashad, Chita Rivera, Rema Webb, and more!

On May 27th, the opening of The Blues Brothers will bring out the stars. Sasha Allen, Christy Altomare, Alexander Bello, Angela Birchett, Danny Bolero, Tituss Burgess, Jonathan Burke, Gerald Caeser, Katie Rose Clarke, Robby Clater, Max Crumm, J. Harrison Ghee, Tamar Green, Ari Groover, Tamika Lawrence, Darius Jordan Lee, Ashley Loren, Kimberly Marable, Alex Newell, Shereen Pimentel, John Michael Presney, Condola Rashad, Chita Rivera, Nathan Salstone, Ahmad Simmons, Henry Stansall, Rupert Stansall, Carla Stewart, Jessica Vosk, Nik Walker, Rema Webb, and more are expected to appear.

The stars of Radial Park’s latest theatrical drive-in experience on the screen and stage of Radial Park at Halletts Point Play The Blues Brothers are Broadway’s Charity Angel Dawson (Mrs. Murphy), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Reverend Cleophus James), F. Michael Haynie (Elwood Blues), Brian Charles Johnson (“Joliet” Jake Blues, and Antoine L. Smith (Ray), along with Ladonna Burns and Anne Fraser Thomas as the Blues Sistas.

Radial Park is the world’s first truly Cinemersive experience – an interactive, theatrical playground designed as “Broadway At The Drive-in™” in the vacuum of COVID-19 and beyond. Radial Park contains 100 socially-distance vehicle spots which are replaced by picnic tables and retro boomboxes when weather permits.



The Blues Brothers, features a live band and theatrical performances seamless timed in-sync with the movie in a one-of-a-kind hybrid mashup.

Radial Park at 27-50 1st Street Astoria, NY 11102