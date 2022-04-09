The Body Shop and Tony’s Chocolonely Bring the Call for Climate Action to New York City for Earth Month

The Body Shop and Tony’s Chocolonely are taking the call for a climate resilient future to the streets of New York for the month of April with a clear call-to-action: Let’s clean up our act to save the planet.

Activist beauty retailer The Body Shop is introducing refill stations to its US stores in an effort to reduce plastic waste. To celebrate the launch, the brand is teaming up with ethical chocolatier Tony’s Chocolonely for a series of Earth Month activations this April.

The two B Corporations will call attention to the urgency of climate change while educating New Yorkers about the importance of the “FOREST” Act, which aims to disincentivize illegal deforestation and improve transparency in companies’ global supply chains. Samples of The Body Shop’s refillable aluminum bottles and a limited-edition Tony’s Chocolonely chocolate bar will be distributed to event attendees as well as 20% off any refillable hair, hand or body wash.

Tony’s Chocolonely iconic “Choco” cart and truck will be parked outside The Body Shop’s Rockefeller Center store on Friday, April 15 from 2-6pm and 1270 6th Ave.

When founder Dame Anita Roddick opened the first Body Shop store in 1976, she refilled her customers’ bottles because she simply could not afford new ones. 45 years since the first bottle was refilled, The Body Shop is bringing refills back to everyone, with the mission to empower customers to make the sustainable switch easy, convenient, and accessible. The Body Shop’s easy-to-use in-store refill stations allow customers to refill their favorite body care products including shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and hand washes, helping to eliminate waste before the products even hit the bathroom shelf. To find your nearest store and learn more about the Refill Program, click here.

As an extension of these events, on April 22, Earth Day itself, customers who buy a refill product from The Body Shop’s NoHo and Rockefeller Center store locations in New York City will also receive a complimentary Tony’s Chocolonely “Protest Bar.”

Samples will be distributed while quantities last