The Broadway-Bound “Rebecca” Gets New Life In The True Crime Podcast

Burnt: The Show That Set Broadway Ablaze, a new true crime Broadway podcast, debuted exclusively on the Broadway Podcast Network, August 23rd. Written and produced by former Playbill editor in chief, Blake Ross, Burnt is a new investigative series into the scandal that rocked the would-be Broadway musical Rebecca.

Burnt: The Show That Set Broadway Ablaze tackles the true crime genre set during the making of a big, Broadway musical. The saga that was getting Rebecca the musical to Broadway is filled with intrigue, mystery, concealed identities, sudden death, and even ghosts. The twisting plot of Daphne du Maurier’s 1938 novel and its subsequent Hitchcock film is rivaled by that of the insane journey taken by the players in Rebecca the musical. At its core is producer Ben Sprecher, a wannabe Broadway big shot with dreams of making the next Phantom of the Opera. When he meets a grifter banker, his dreams go up in smoke. Years (and many, many court cases later), multiple people end up in handcuffs, dreams are shattered and everyone ends up getting burnt. Burnt also follows the whereabouts of notorious Wall Street fraudster Mark Hotton, a long island banker turned convicted felon.

To help tell the tale of Burnt, Ross interviews several key players in the affair, including Broadway star Sierra Boggess, Oscar winner Christopher Hampton, director Francesca Zambello, attorney Timothy Dennin, Vanity Fair correspondent David Kamp, Bloomberg News and Broadway Journal reporter Philip Boroff, historian Robert Viagas, Rebecca lyricist and librettist Michael Kunze, theatrical general manager Peter Bogyo, stage manager Tripp Philips, musical director Kevin Stites, reporter Michael Riedel, and producer Julian Schlossberg.

Burnt debuts with the four-part tale of Rebecca, and then forays into discussions of other true crime tales from Broadway, including Jeremy Piven and the infamous “sushi gate”, a Beauty and the Beast star’s journey to Riker’s, Broadway’s most successful con-woman, Adela Holzer, and the recent comeback of Broadway’s own Bernie Madoff, Garth Drabinsky.

The Podcast is available on the BPN APP, Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.