The Broadway Buskers Brings Michael Longoria, Margo Seibert and Rona Siddiqui To The Stage

On September 15th at 7pm Times Square’s annual concert series celebrating the talented singer-songwriters of the theater community returns with three talented Broadway talented singer-songwriters of the theater community. This week is a amazing treat with Michael Longoria, Margo Seibert and Rona Siddiqui.

Margo Seibert’s official music video of ‘Influence’ by Margo/ASH – off their EP just dropped. To purchase the songs click here. All Proceeds after cost are being donated to The Actor’s Fund and The Loveland Foundation.

Michael Longoria (Jersey Boys, Hairspray) is best known for his star turn as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys on Broadway. Studio albums: Broadway Brick By Brick, Merry Christmas Darling, Like They Do In The Movies. Broadway: Hairspray, Jersey Boys. Off-Broadway: The View Upstairs. Other albums: The Midtown Men: Sixties Hits, The Midtown Men: Live In Concert. Cast Albums: The View Upstairs, Jersey Boys. @michaellongoriasings

Margo Seibert (Rocky, Octet, In Transit) has proven to be a uniquely captivating performer, writer, and activist. She originated “Jane” in Broadway’s In Transit, co-starred in Dave Malloy’s Octet at Signature and starred in Unknown Soldier at Playwrights Horizons. She is best known for her performance as “Adrian” in the Broadway musical Rocky. Her album 77th Street was released in 2018 on Yellow Sound Label.

MargoSeibert.com

Rona Siddiqui (Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan, One Good Day, The Tin)

is the recipient of the Jonathan Larson Grant, the Ziegfeld Award, and was named one of Broadway Women’s Fund’s Women to Watch. She has performed concerts at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Feinstein’s/54 Below. She also received an Obie Award as music director of the Pulitzer Prize-winning show A Strange Loop along with the cast and creative team.

RonaSiddiqui.com

The Broadway Buskers concert series is curated and hosted by Ben Cameron, and co-curated by Musical Theatre Factory.

While the concerts are FREE to stream, we encourage audiences to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides resources and emergency financial assistance to those within the entertainment community who have been impacted by the pandemic, and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, in support of their ongoing efforts to help Broadway heal, listen and become an anti-racist and equitable community.