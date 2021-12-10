MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

The Broadway Makers Marketplace is a new Holiday Pop Up

The Broadway Makers Marketplace is a new Holiday Pop Up

Thanks to a group of dedicated Broadway fans and members of the Broadway Community, fans had a new place to hang out and shop but you had to go underground.

  • Emil Kaufman, Michael T. Clarkston, Serena Cohen and Ken Cerniglia
  • Joshua Turchin
  • Taylor Feldman, Joshua Turchin
  • Jordan Gelber

The Broadway Makers Marketplace is a new Holiday Pop Up Shop offering every theatre goer an opportunity to shop, hang out, and experience something new. Located in the Turnstyle Underground Market at Columbus Circle, the Pop Up Shop is open from 12pm (noon) till 8pm daily.

  •  Jed Resnick
  • Taylor Feldman
  • Serena Cohen
  • Jordan Gelber
  •  Jed Resnick

As part of the shopping experience, Broadway Makers Marketplace will host a series of events that will take place throughout the holiday season as part of their Broadway Underground Series. Each week fans both in store and across the country can tune in to Broadway Underground’s weekly events like Musical Mondays with James Kennedyand Chryssie Whitehead starting at 4pm, Wednesdays are Coloring Broadway beginning at 3pm and Fan Day Friday for trivia, giveaways and discounts starting with “Sip, Sing & Shop”.

  • Jordan Gelber, Gary Adler, Jed Resnick, Taylor Feldman, Joshua Turchin, R
  • Jordan Gelber, Gary Adler, Jed Resnick, Taylor Feldman, Joshua Turchin, Rob Berliner and Aaron Kenny

  • Jordan Gelber

Additional events scheduled throughout the holiday season include Broadway Karaoke, Broadway Shopping Network LIVE!, open mic night, ornament making and so much more. For a full calendar of Broadway Underground events and appearances from Broadway performers, visit https://www.Broadwaymakersmarketplace.store

  • Joshua Turchin
  • Taylor Feldman
  •  Alex Wyse
  • Ben Fankhauser,  Alex Wyse
  • Ben Fankhauser
  •  Ben Fankhauser, Alex Goldie Golden, Alex Wyse
  • Rob Berliner and Aaron Kenny
  • Rob Berliner and Aaron Kenny
  • Rob Berliner , Aaron Kenny
Gary Adler (Music Director)
The Broadway Carolers- James Scheider, Annmarie Errico, Renae Baker and Dan O’Driscoll

Related Items
Broadway

Related Items

More in Broadway

Composer of Romance/Romance Keith Herrmann Passes On To Write For A Heavenly Choir

Suzanna BowlingDecember 10, 2021
Read More

Just In Time For The Holidays: The Delightful Mrs. Doubtfire

Suzanna BowlingDecember 9, 2021
Read More

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: Give The Gift of Broadway With A Little Giving On The Side

Suzanna BowlingDecember 9, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: First Black Glinda, Sidney Poitier , The 24 Hour Plays, Empire Records and Saving Theatre 80

Suzanna BowlingDecember 8, 2021
Read More

Childress’ Electric Trouble In Mind Finally Takes its Much Deserved Bow on Broadway

Suzanna BowlingDecember 7, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Patti LuPone, Wicked, David Byrne’s American Utopia, Joel Grey, Nominations For The Barbara Whitman Award and Rescue Rue

Suzanna BowlingDecember 6, 2021
Read More

He Says: Morning Sun Shines Down Beautifully on an Ordinary Woman Living an (Extra) Ordinary Life

RossDecember 5, 2021
Read More

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: A Broadway Treasure

Suzanna BowlingDecember 5, 2021
Read More

Meet Ilda Mason From Stephen Spielberg’s West Side Story

Suzanna BowlingDecember 4, 2021
Read More