The Brooklyn Deli Where Pastrami is Delectable

It use to be finding fabulous pastrami ($11.95), corned beef ($10.95), knishes, and cheese cake was as simple as walking down the street, then the Jewish deli’s started to disappear.

Now thanks to the Fireman Hospitality Group they are returning. Nestled inside of the old Paramount Building at 1501 Broadway, on the corner of West 43rd Street is the Brooklyn Deli.

The 130-seat restaurant features one of the tenderest pastrami sandwiches with Swiss cheese, butter pickles and Russian dressing, between slices of rye bread. You can also get this with Corned Beef and sauerkraut.

There’s also deep dish pizza’s ($7.95), a fried chicken sandwich ($9.95) and Burgers ($7.95).

Thanks to Eli Marcus and City Guide, I was invited to a concierge event to introduce this deli to the hotel community.

I tried all of the items I have mentioned plus a Potato Knish ($3.95) and Cheese Bread and everything was done to perfection. I was so into the Knish, I ate before taking a picture.

The Fireman Group also owns Brooklyn Deli at 200 West 57th Street, Brooklyn Diner at 155 West 43d Street and 212 West 57th Street, Fiorello, overlooking Lincoln Center, the Red Eye Grill at 890 7th Ave, Trattoria Dell’Arte at 900 7th Ave, Cafe Paradiso at 144 West 65th and Bond 45 at 221 West 46th.

This deli is also open for breakfast, so starting your day right is as easy as going to Times Square. This is also the perfect place for before and after theatre. Their prices are reasonable and their food will have you satisfied and content.