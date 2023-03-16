Food and Drink
The Brooklyn Deli Where Pastrami is Delectable
The 130-seat restaurant features one of the tenderest pastrami sandwiches with Swiss cheese, butter pickles and Russian dressing, between slices of rye bread. You can also get this with Corned Beef and sauerkraut.
There’s also deep dish pizza’s ($7.95), a fried chicken sandwich ($9.95) and Burgers ($7.95).
Thanks to Eli Marcus and City Guide, I was invited to a concierge event to introduce this deli to the hotel community.
I tried all of the items I have mentioned plus a Potato Knish ($3.95) and Cheese Bread and everything was done to perfection. I was so into the Knish, I ate before taking a picture.
The Fireman Group also owns Brooklyn Deli at 200 West 57th Street, Brooklyn Diner at 155 West 43d Street and 212 West 57th Street, Fiorello, overlooking Lincoln Center, the Red Eye Grill at 890 7th Ave, Trattoria Dell’Arte at 900 7th Ave, Cafe Paradiso at 144 West 65th and Bond 45 at 221 West 46th.
This deli is also open for breakfast, so starting your day right is as easy as going to Times Square. This is also the perfect place for before and after theatre. Their prices are reasonable and their food will have you satisfied and content.
Events
NYY Steak a Place To Revisit
Eli Marcus and City Guide led an event last night at NYY Steak, located inside the Hard Rock Hotel at 159 W 48 Street from 5:30 – 7:30.
The inside of the restaurant is reminiscent of an upscale Mickey Mantle’s for the Yankees. The design highlights include Mozambique wood walls, antique bronze mirrored ceilings, and a custom signature wall with autographs from 86 legendary Yankees players.
We were served Bodyguard Chardonnay, a cabernet and a Champagne.
and a signature cocktail drink called
For passed hors d’oeuvres,
NYY Steak has power lunches for $38 and a Pre Theatre for $49 with a thrilling three course meal with steak. Gin and Jazz Wednesday through Friday 6-9 and every Thursday from 6-9 the sounds of Motown.
Thank-you Eli Marcus and City Guide for a wonderful evening. T2C is looking forward to returning.
NYY Steak is located at the Hard Rock Hotel New York in the heart of Midtown Manhattan at 159 West 48th Street
Events
Jameson Irish Whiskey and Regina Hall
Jameson Irish Whiskey and actor-comedian Regina Hall have found the perfect way for you get your green on! The comedian is helping encoure fans to take SPTO. You heard that right! St. Patrick’s Day Time Off.
Turn your attention to more pressing matters, like celebrating the wonderful holiday with family and friends on Friday, March 17. Sure, taking the day off from work isn’t always as easy as it seems. But this will help you have the fun that we all deserve in life!
We tried this and you will love it too! The Jameson Desk Decoy, a limited edition, personalized and life-size cardboard cutout designed to “stand in” for you at work just in case your boss tries to ruin your SPTO. With the Jameson Desk Decoy, the real you can turn your attention to more pressing matters, like enjoying a Jameson and Ginger with friends, guilt-free.
Jameson Desk Decoy will become available to consumers on JamesonSPTO.com starting February 15th for an SRP of $17.80 plus tax with free shipping in the continental U.S. Hope you’re able to share with your audience. Also, PTO guilt is real. That’s why Jameson Irish Whiskey is offering a $10,000 bonus to one lucky fan 21+ who forgoes the office on St. Patrick’s Day in favor of celebrating the Irish holiday at a bar.
Irish Whiskey fans can pledge to take the day off and enter here to win the cash. On St. Patrick’s Day, Jameson will video call one lucky winner between 3 and 4 p.m. local time to make sure they’re celebrating St. Patty’s Day the right way – out and about with friends, Irish whiskey and an empty work calendar. If they can prove they’re celebrating appropriately, Jameson will award the winner with the $10,000 bonus.
Cover art by Eyestetix Studio on Unsplash
Events
Join Celebrity Chef Sal Scognamillo at his Legendary Patsy’s Italian Restaurant
Chef Sal will share his riveting stories about celebrities, sports stars and other famous guests who have dined at Patsy’s Italian Restaurant over the years. Of course, you will hear one-of-a-kind Frank Sinatra stories, including where Frank’s exclusive table was (near where you will be seated).Popular entertainer George Pettignano, a cousin of Bobby Rydell, will sing classic tunes from the 40’s to 70’s ranging from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, The Beatles, Elvis & more! Dance the afternoon away! As a former Hollywood stunt man, George will also share some of his classic stories.
$100 tax & tip included
Taste NYC history with a legend!
