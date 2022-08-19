The Butcher Boy or How Words and Actions Effect Us

The Butcher Boy now playing at the Irish Rep is based on a 1992 novel by Patrick McCabe. Set in a small town in Ireland in the early 1960s, it tells the story of Francie Brady (Nicholas Barasch, at my performance Dan Macke), a thirteen year-old who has not been dealt the greatest of hands in life. He retreats into a fantasy world that is violent due to his becoming broken. This is a horror story, about a sensitive child who wants a happy family life and instead has his fantasy torn apart.

We known from underlying dialogue that Francie’s mother (Andrea Lynn Green) is frequently abused both verbally and physically by her husband (Scott Stangland), a bitter alcoholic. Francie’s mother who first attempt at suicide, leaves Francie alone when she is committed for a time to a mental hospital. His only friend is Joe Purcell (Christian Strange). When Francie and Joe steal Phillip Nugent (Daniel Marconi) comic books, his mother Mrs. Nugent (Michele Ragusa), their new British neighbor calls the Brady family “a bunch of pigs”. ironically it is Joe’s idea to steal the books. Francie, whose father beats him, takes this insult to heart and begins to see four pigs (Teddy Trice, Carey Rebecca Brown, Polly McKie and David Baida). With the piggies urging Francie starts to harassing the Nugents for “Pig Toll tax”.

His mother returns and Francie’s uncle Alo (Joe Cassidy), known as a local celebrity, comes for Christmas. Francie who admires his uncle, witness’s his drunk father reveal that Alo is a fraud. Francie horrified runs away to Dublin, where he meets and falls in love with Mary (a glorious voiced Kerry Conte). While away his mother commits suicide, for which his father blames him. He loses his friendship with Joe to Philip when Francie tries to kill Philip. He is given a job of butchering pigs. Blaming The Nuggets for his demise Francie defecates on their kitchen floor and is sent to a mental institute. His father dies and Francie is threatened to be sent back to the mental institution, but goes to where his parents honeymooned only to find out more lies, that break him to his core.

Told in first-person, we see the story unfold as memory. The book, music, and lyrics by newcomer and senior at Princeton University, Asher Muldoon reach heights that impress. The music is much like Adam Guettel, with hints of Ahrens & Flaherty, lush, emotionally riveting and connected. Sadly it is hard to hear the lyrics, which made me want to read them to gain more insight. The book also crams in way too much, instead of just dealing with how Francie never stood a chance in life and how he falls apart. Even now at almost 2 1/2 hours it is too long and could use some cutting.

The direction by Ciarán O’Reilly is well staged, yet not well directed. Unless you have been abused or understand the breaking of a soul, there are clues that are not well congealed. maybe it was the understudy but in “Live Like This Forever,”as Frankie is being beaten, we see the pain, but not the real splitting of the personality. Frankie imagines a lot of what we see, but that is not made clear. Charlie Corcoran’s set of a large tv screen, with Dan Scully projections gives us clues to where Francie gets his ideas.

Choreographer Barry McNabb keeps the action going with plenty of song and dance moves. When Francie imagines Philip as a song-and-dance man in “Phillip’s Song,” Marconi excels. As does Stangland in “Those Were the Days.”

David Hancock Turner is not only at the piano, but also conducts the Slaughterhouse Five, to aplomb.

Stanley Alan Sherman’s pig masks are eerie.

Though this show is hard to take, it is definitely worth your while. Muldoon is a force to be-reckoned with and to be put on your radar.

The Butcher Boy at The Irish Repertory Theatre, through September 11.