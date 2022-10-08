The Caravan of Angels to Perform at Columbus Day Parade

Caravan of Angels Foundation will perform this coming Monday for the Columbus Day Parade to celebrate Italian American heritage, culture and achievement.

Five Off-Broadway performers will come together to perform “From Now On,” from The Greatest Showman including Sophie Rapiejko Bushman, Chelsea Lee Wheatley, Hannah Talbot, Logan Alexis Troyer, Sophie Smith, and Megan Dwinell. The musical number will stream live and broadcast nationally and internationally on ABC TV.

The spectacle is to be directed by award-winning Broadway singer and Founder of Caravan of Angels, Francesca Capetta, and music directed by the acclaimed Steven Silverstein. The organization was founded with a mission to bring theater to nursing homes via monthly live and virtual concerts.

Caravan of Angels Foundation was founded in honor of her grandmothers by award-winning Broadway singer Francesca Capetta, the Caravan of Angels Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit organization based in New York City. Its mission is to bring theater to those who can’t go to the theater, by enlightening their lives through shows, concerts, and entertainment brought by professional performers to children and elderly people in hospitals, senior centers, and nursing homes. With its monthly concerts, the Foundation was able to bring healing, hope, and connection to more than 2,100 in 2021 alone, which is possible thanks to the Broadway and Off-Broadway performers who volunteer their time and talents, lovingly referred to as “Angels.” Broadway stars among the Angels include Meghan Picerno (The Phantom of the Opera, Love Never Dies, Candide), Laura Osnes (Grease, South Pacific, Anything Goes, Bonnie and Clyde, Cinderella), and Kerry Butler (Mean Girls, The Best Man, Catch Me If You Can, Rock of Ages, Little Shop of Horrors, Hairspray, Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast).