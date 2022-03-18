The Cast of ¡Americano! Meets The Press

¡Americano!, a new American musical comes to New York this spring in a 12-week limited engagement, March 31 – June 19, at New World Stages.
Cast and Creative team of Americano! Photo by Magda Katz
Tony Valdovinos Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Michael Barnard Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
¡Americano!, is the new American musical based on the life of DREAMer and American hero Tony Valdovinos and is co written and directed by Michael Barnard.
Tony Valdovinos Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Sean Ewing and Cast Members of Americano! Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Cast Members of Americano! Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Cast Members of Americano! Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Cast Members of Americano! Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Alex Paez, Sean Ewing and Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Megan Elyse Fulmer and Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Megan Elyse Fulmer and Lannie Rubio Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Lannie Rubio, Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda Megan Elyse Fulmer Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Ruben Flores, Nicole Paloma Sarro Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Sean Ewing Photo by Magda Katz
The show stars Sean Ewing (West Side Story and Amazing Grace on Broadway; The Visitor at The Public) as Valdovinos, leading a near-entirely Latino company including
Legna Cedillo Photo by Magda Katz
Yassmin Alers Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda Photo by Magda Katz
Joseph Paul Cavazos Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Lucas Coatney Photo by Magda Katz
Devin Cortez Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Juan Luis Espinal Photo by Magda Katz
Justin Figueroa Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Ruben Flores Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Megan Elyse Fulmer Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Henry Julian Gendron Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Anne-Lise Koyabe Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Alessandro Lopez Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Edgar Lopez Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Carolina Miranda Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Alex Paez Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Ryan Reyes Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Lannie Rubio Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Nicole Paloma Sarro Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Robbie Serrano Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Maria Cristina Photo by Magda Katz
Pablo Torres Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy
¡Americano! features an original score by acclaimed singer-songwriter Carrie Rodriguez (“Lola,” named as one of NPR’s top 50 albums of the year), a book by Michael Barnard (Producing Artistic Director, Phoenix Theatre Company), Jonathan Rosenberg, and Fernanda Santos (award winning author, The Fire Line: The Story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots), and additional lyrics by Barnard and Rosenberg. Michael Barnard also serves as the director. ¡Americano! was conceived and is presented by Quixote Productions (Jason Rose, Lead Producer) in association with Chicanos Por La Causa (Executive Producer). Tickets are now on sale at Telecharge.com, (212) 239-6200.
Google+
YouTube
RSS