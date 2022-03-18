MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The Cast of ¡Americano! Meets The Press

The Cast of ¡Americano! Meets The Press

¡Americano!, a new American musical comes to New York this spring in a 12-week limited engagement, March 31 – June 19, at New World Stages.

Cast and Creative team of Americano! Photo by Magda Katz

Tony Valdovinos Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Michael Barnard Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

¡Americano!, is the new American musical based on the life of DREAMer and American hero Tony Valdovinos and is co written and directed by Michael Barnard.

Tony Valdovinos Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Sean Ewing and Cast Members of Americano! Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Cast Members of Americano! Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Cast Members of Americano! Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Cast Members of Americano! Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Alex Paez, Sean Ewing and Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Megan Elyse Fulmer and Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Megan Elyse Fulmer and Lannie Rubio Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Lannie Rubio, Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda Megan Elyse Fulmer Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Ruben Flores, Nicole Paloma Sarro Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Sean Ewing Photo by Magda Katz

The show stars Sean Ewing (West Side Story and Amazing Grace on Broadway; The Visitor at The Public) as Valdovinos, leading a near-entirely Latino company including

Legna Cedillo Photo by Magda Katz

Yassmin Alers Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda Photo by Magda Katz

Joseph Paul Cavazos Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Lucas Coatney Photo by Magda Katz

Devin Cortez Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Juan Luis Espinal Photo by Magda Katz

Justin Figueroa Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Ruben Flores Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Megan Elyse Fulmer Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Henry Julian Gendron Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Anne-Lise Koyabe Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Alessandro Lopez Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Edgar Lopez Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Carolina Miranda Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Alex Paez Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Ryan Reyes Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Lannie Rubio Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Nicole Paloma Sarro Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Robbie Serrano Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

 

Maria Cristina Photo by Magda Katz

Pablo Torres Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

¡Americano! features an original score by acclaimed singer-songwriter Carrie Rodriguez (“Lola,” named as one of NPR’s top 50 albums of the year), a book by Michael Barnard (Producing Artistic Director, Phoenix Theatre Company), Jonathan Rosenberg, and Fernanda Santos (award winning author, The Fire Line: The Story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots), and additional lyrics by Barnard and Rosenberg. Michael Barnard also serves as the director. ¡Americano! was conceived and is presented by Quixote Productions (Jason Rose, Lead Producer) in association with Chicanos Por La Causa (Executive Producer). Tickets are now on sale at Telecharge.com, (212) 239-6200.

