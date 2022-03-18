The Cast of ¡Americano! Meets The Press

¡Americano!, a new American musical comes to New York this spring in a 12-week limited engagement, March 31 – June 19, at New World Stages.

¡Americano!, is the new American musical based on the life of DREAMer and American hero Tony Valdovinos and is co written and directed by Michael Barnard.

The show stars Sean Ewing (West Side Story and Amazing Grace on Broadway; The Visitor at The Public) as Valdovinos, leading a near-entirely Latino company including

Nicole Paloma Sarro Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

¡Americano! features an original score by acclaimed singer-songwriter Carrie Rodriguez (“Lola,” named as one of NPR’s top 50 albums of the year), a book by Michael Barnard (Producing Artistic Director, Phoenix Theatre Company), Jonathan Rosenberg, and Fernanda Santos (award winning author, The Fire Line: The Story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots), and additional lyrics by Barnard and Rosenberg. Michael Barnard also serves as the director. ¡Americano! was conceived and is presented by Quixote Productions (Jason Rose, Lead Producer) in association with Chicanos Por La Causa (Executive Producer). Tickets are now on sale at Telecharge.com, (212) 239-6200.