The Catskills and Forestburgh Playhouse Bring In The Works~In The Woods – a New Theatre Festival

In the Works-In the Woods is a festival dedicated to nurturing playwrights, composers, lyricists and emerging innovative theatrical works and cabaret. The Festival features staged readings, talkbacks, celebrity Q&As, local vendors, parties and more!  As a person who is passionate about and/or works in the theatre we believe  this would be something you’d love!  

In The Works~ In The Woods will take place September 8-11 and events will occur during the days and evenings Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the various stages (both indoor and outdoor) of the Forestburgh Playhouse campus. 

A sampling of the exciting presentations are:

  • Bottle Shock! The Musical (A new musical by James D. Sasser and Charles Vincent Burwell and directed by Jeremy Lapp). Based on the 2008 cult hit movie, Bottle Shock! Is the story of the early days of Napa Valley winemaking and the 1976 “Judgment of Paris” wine tasting, when for the first time, California wines beat the French in a blind tasting and history was upended.

  • Outbound (A new play by Caitlin Collins and directed by Joan Sergay). Iris feels lost in her call-center job, until she lands on the phone with Shelly – a young widow who happens to live in a small town Iris has a connection to.  The women’s journeys intertwine in an exploration, loss, belonging, isolation and resilience.

  • Gordon Gets Down!  (a new musical comedy for young audiences by Caleb Damschroeder and Matthew Ravey).  It’s Martha Gruffington Day at Sunny Creek Goat Farm!  While preparing for the farm’s annual line dance, Gordon discovers he’s got 4 left hooves.  With a little self-discovery, a lot of love and a few songs along the way, Gordon is sure to find the right moves!

  • Catskills Cab Lab. Directors Alan Muraoka and Scott Evans will develop and direct 2 unique, solo musical cabaret evenings featuring emerging cabaret stars Marrick Smith and Ariana Valdes.

  • Special Events Include:

    • A reading of a new play with music, Walking With Bubbles, written and performed by Broadway’s Jessica Hendy and featuring original songs by Brianna Barnes.

    • Off the Cuff-Conversations with celebrated writers and theatre insiders including acclaimed playwright and drag legend, Charles Busch, preeminent casting director, Rachel Hoffman and more!

For more information, go to https://www.fbplayhouse.org/itw.

