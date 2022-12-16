The Chain Theatre Presents: An Evening With Eric Bogosian at Chain Theatre : Monologues, Digressions and Air Guitar

Following their critically-acclaimed 2022 Season (including New York Times critic’s pick macbitches,Standout Star in Theatrely’s Best Of in 2022 and Broadway World Best of ‘22 nominee) Chain Theatre is pleased to announce a special one night benefit performance by the legendary Eric Bogosian at Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10018. One night only Saturday, January 21st @ 8PM. Tickets start at $30 and are available at chaintheatre.org.

Eric Bogosian is best known as an author and actor. He wrote and starred in the play Talk Radio (NY Shakespeare Festival, 1987; on Broadway starring Liev Schreiber, 2007), for which he was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize and the Tony award. For his film adaptation of the play for Oliver Stone, Bogosian received the Berlin Film Festival “Silver Bear.” His six solo performances Off-Broadway between 1980 and 2000 (including Drinking in America, Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll and Wake Up and Smell the Coffee) received three Obie awards and the Drama Desk Award. In addition to Talk Radio, Bogosian has written a number of full-length plays including subUrbia (Lincoln Center Theater, Second Stage, also adapted to film), Griller (The Goodman Theatre), Red Angel (Williamstown Theater Festival), Humpty Dumpty (McCarter Theatre Center), 1+1 (New York Stage and Film). He is also the author of three novels, Mall, Wasted Beauty and Perforated Heart and a novella, Notes from Underground. In April 2015, Little, Brown published Operation Nemesis Bogosian’s non-fiction account of the conspiracy that targeted and assassinated Turkish leaders responsible for the Armenian genocide.

Bogosian adapted the Theater Communications Group publication of the full collection of his monologues, titled 100 (monologues) for the website 100monologues.com, where viewers can see reinterpretations of his stage monologues performed by a wide range of top actors from stage, film and television.

As an actor, Bogosian has appeared in numerous films and television programs, most recently starring as Daniel Molloy in the AMC series “Interview with the Vampire” and the upcoming Netflix film Reptile with Benicio Del Toro. In recent years he has been featured in the Safdie Brothers’ Uncut Gems as well as the HBO series Succession and Showtime’s Billions. Since the 1980s, he has starred in Robert Altman’s The Caine Mutiny Court Martial, Oliver Stone’s Talk Radio, as Travis Dane in Under Siege II, as Eddie Nash in Wonderland and as Captain Danny Ross in sixty episodes of Law & Order: CI. In 2010, he appeared on Broadway opposite Laura Linney, Brian Darcy James and Alicia Silverstone/Christina Ricci in Donald Margulies’ Time Stands Still.

Bogosian is a recipient of Guggenheim and NEA fellowships. He lives in New York with his wife, director Jo Bonney.

Photo Credit: Monque Carboni

This exclusive one night event with Interview With the Vampire star and Broadway legend Eric Bogosian will highlight his latest work and most well known pieces. Benefit tickets are $30-$50 and support Chain Theatre’s upcoming season. $50 tickets include priority seating and exclusive perks. The Chain Theatre is a 501c3 not for profit organization. All donations are tax deductible.

An Evening With Eric Bogosian at Chain Theatre : Monologues, Digressions and Air Guitar Saturday, January 21st 2023 @ 8PM.

Tickets begin at $30 and are now available online at ww.ChainTheatre.org or by calling (917) 261-2446 . Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour prior to the performance.

Running Time: 90 minutes, one ten minute intermission

