The Chainsmokers Come to Hamptons for First-Ever Drive-in Music Fundraiser

In The Know Experiences, the luxury travel & lifestyle experiential agency, and Invisible Noise Productions, announced that in partnership with JAJA Tequila, they will be bringing the first-ever drive-in music fundraiser to the Hamptons at Nova’s Ark Project in Watermill, NY on Saturday, July 25, 2020. All profits from the event will go directly to local charities including No Kid Hungry, Children’s Medical Fund of NY and Southampton Fresh Air Home.

To bring a sense of celebration during a time of disconnect between communities and loved ones, this first of its kind benefit concert will feature at-a-distance live performances by Grammy Award-Winning duo The Chainsmokers, opener David Solomon (DJ D-Sol), singer-songwriter Matt White, Southampton’s Town Supervisor, Jay Schneiderman and Southampton’s own, Mayor Jesse Warren will MC the evening.

“…When our tequila company JAJA was offered the opportunity to host an event giving back to small businesses and other charities we knew we had to get involved. Helping local small businesses in a place near and dear to us is the least we could do. It’s going to be an amazing night!,” says Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers

Guests will be able to drive onto the beautiful property of Nova’s Ark that sits on over 100 acres of land and park their cars of four-six people at their reserved parking zone. At these designated areas, guests will be able to watch the performances while enjoying JAJA Tequila, games and more. A variety of gifting products and curated experiences will also be available, including cans of Heineken®‘s innovative alcohol-free beerHeineken® 0.0, BrightFox hydration beverages, burgers provided by Schweid & Sons, bagels + bites by The Original Goldberg’s Famous Bagels as well as a curated selection of luxury CBD products from New York based botanicals company oHHo.

“In this time of crisis that has taken a major toll on many families and individuals across the globe, we wanted to bring a new live event concept to life by giving communities a sense of celebration and closeness that they’ve been missing, in a safe and enjoyable way,” said Seth Kaplan, Co-Founder of In The Know Experiences.“ We came up with the “Safe & Sound” fundraiser to be an intimate platform for artists to connect with fans in unique ways through sounds in a controlled and safe environment. Concertgoers will have the chance to experience a comfortable evening outdoors along-side their cars with live music, games, custom coolers and more, as we adjust to this next wave of live events.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on July 10, 2020 at 10AM ET directly on Safeandsound2020.com/JAJA. Guests will be able to choose from the following packages which include 20’ by 15’ or 20’ by 20’ reserved zones:

GOLD | Rows 11-26 –ticket prices start at $225pp and include:

–ticket prices start at $225pp and include: 20’ by 15’ Private Area, Gold Entry Lane, Gold Cooler to include JAJA Blanco, Games, Mixers, Water, JAJA Face Masks, Light Snacks, Gold Bathroom Access.

GOLD | Rows 5-10 – ticket prices start at $325pp and include:

– ticket prices start at $325pp and include: 20’ by 15’ Private Area, Gold Entry Lane, Gold Cooler to include JAJA Blanco, Games, Mixers, Water, JAJA Face Masks, Light Snacks, Gold Bathroom Access.

PLATINUM SIDE | Row 3 or 4 – ticket prices start at $700pp and include:

– ticket prices start at $700pp and include: 20’ by 20’ Private Area, Expedited Platinum Entry, Platinum Cooler to include JAJA Blanco & Reposado, Catered Dinner from a Local Restaurant, Mixers, Games, JAJA Face Masks, Picture on the exclusive Drive & Repeat, Platinum Bathroom Access.

PLATINUM CENTER | Row 3 or 4 – ticket prices start at $750pp and include:

| – ticket prices start at $750pp and include: 20’ by 20’ Private Area, Expedited Platinum Entry, Platinum Cooler to include JAJA Blanco & Reposado, Catered Dinner from a Local Restaurant, Mixers, Games, JAJA Face Masks, Picture on the Exclusive Drive & Repeat, Platinum Bathroom Access.

PLATINUM SIDE | Row 1 or 2 – ticket prices start at $900pp and include:

| – ticket prices start at $900pp and include: 20’ by 20’ Private Area, Expedited Platinum Entry, Platinum Cooler to include JAJA Blanco & Reposado & Anejo, Catered Dinner from a Local Restaurant, Mixers, Games, JAJA Face Masks, Picture on the Exclusive Drive & Repeat, Platinum Bathroom Access.

PLATINUM CENTER | Row 1 or 2 – ticket prices start at $1,000pp and include:

| – ticket prices start at $1,000pp and include: 20’ by 20’ Private Area, Expedited Platinum Entry, Platinum Cooler to include JAJA Blanco & Reposado & Anejo, Catered Dinner from a Local Restaurant, Mixers, Games, JAJA Face Masks, Picture on the Exclusive Drive & Repeat, Platinum Bathroom Access.

JAJA LIKE A ROCKSTAR PACKAGE | Private RV for 10 guests – ticket prices $2,500pp and include:

| Private RV for 10 guests – ticket prices $2,500pp and include: 20’ by 20’ Private Area with lounge chairs, 30 ft. RV with private driver, full kitchen, fridge, AC, bathroom + Catered Dinner from a Local Restaurant, Customized VIP cooler with JAJA, Candles, Games, Mixers, Water, JAJA Face Masks, Picture on the Exclusive Drive & Repeat.

The fundraiser will follow guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as all state and local health mandates. Before ticket purchases are deemed final through purchase on Safeandsound2020.com/JAJA, guests are required to complete an online COVID-19 questionnaire. Upon event arrival, each individual in the car will be provided complimentary face masks and will have their temperatures taken by staff who are required to wear face masks and gloves for the duration of the evening. Once concertgoers park at their designated zone, they will have access to hand-sanitizing stations placed throughout the grounds, as well as the ability to use on-site restrooms which will be disinfected every 10 minutes. Designated parking zones are 6 feet apart to adhere to social distancing parameters. Designated drivers and responsible drinking is expected and will be enforced; signatures are required on the pre-event waiver.