The Chinese Lady Where History Points Out How Unkind Humanity Is

In seeing the play The Chinese Lady by Lloyd Suh, playing at the Public Theatre until tomorrow, I was struck by how a father could sell his 14 year-old daughter to be on display in America. This child who doesn’t speak English, will live two years according to the original contract and be the first Chinese woman in the United States, because of greed. Directed by Ralph B. Peña, and co-produced by the Ma-Yi Theatre Company, the set is a shallow “room” that Francis and Nathaniel Carnes designed to showcase Afong Moy (Shannon Tyo). She sits in a small chair, performing a tea ritual, her bound feet on display. She is a freak according to the time which is 1834, just like little people, people with deformities, people from other countries and those who were different form what was considered normal society.

Daniel K. Isaac, Shannon Tyo photo by Joan Marcus

Afong Moy was there to help sell goods the Carnes brought from China. Later, she became the star of a traveling show. She tells us that though the is a Chinese invention, it has become integral to the British culture. Every time the curtains close she repeats her act, only she is now a little bit older, but not yet wiser. Afong’s desire is to bridge cultural divides becomes more and more delusional and heartbreaking.

Shannon Tyo Photo by Joan Marcus

The one person who offer her a break in her loneliness is Atung (Daniel K. Isaac). He’s her interpreter who knows both Chinese and English. Afong in the beginning calls him “irrelevant” which he agrees to. He is who is selling the Carnes wares and Afong. he comments on her naive outbursts. when asked about “the hopeful exchange of ideas,” he responds, “Just doing my job.”

Shannon Tyo Photo by Joan Marcus

When Afong goes to Washington and meets with President Andrew Jackson she thinks of him as “emperor.” where Afong revers Jackson he sees Afong as a freak and want to see her feet, calling them “disgusting and mesmerizing.” Atung instead tell Afone “they are beautiful”

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C.

