The Chita Rivera Awards and You Are There

Winners for the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards were presented at NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place off Washington Square Park). The Awards were hosted by Charlotte d’Amboise and Bianca Marroquín.

At this year’s Chita Rivera Awards, Tony, Academy and Golden Globe Award winner Joel Grey received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Jack O’Brien received the SDC Director Award for exemplary collaboration with choreographers.

2022 Chita Rivera Award winners follow:

Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show

Bill T. Jones, Garrett Coleman, Jason Oremus, Paradise Square

Outstanding Male Dancer in a Broadway Show

Myles Frost, MJ the Musical



Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show

Tendayi Kuumba, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show

for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

The 2022 Chita Rivera Awards celebrated excellence in Off-Broadway musical theater by giving out two special awards:

Outstanding Choreography in an Off-Broadway Show

Josh Prince, Trevor

Outstanding Ensemble in an Off-Broadway Show

The Wrong Man

Outstanding Choreography for a Theatrical Release

tick, tick…BOOM!, Choreographer: Ryan Heffington; Associate Choreographer: Ryan Spencer

Outstanding Direction of a Documentary Release

First Try, Director: Josh Prince

Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back, Director: John Carluccio