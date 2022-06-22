The Chita Rivera Awards and You Are There

Winners for the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards were presented at NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place off Washington Square Park). The Awards were hosted by Charlotte d’Amboise and Bianca Marroquín.
Joel Grey
At this year’s Chita Rivera Awards, Tony, Academy and Golden Globe Award winner Joel Grey received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Jack O’Brien received the SDC Director Award for exemplary collaboration with choreographers.
Jack O’Brien and Chita Rivera
2022 Chita Rivera Award winners follow:
Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show
Bill T. Jones, Garrett Coleman, Jason Oremus, Paradise Square
Outstanding Male Dancer in a Broadway Show
Myles Frost, MJ the Musical
Jared Grimes, Funny Girl
Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show
Tendayi Kuumba, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf
Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show
for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf
The 2022 Chita Rivera Awards celebrated excellence in Off-Broadway musical theater by giving out two special awards:
Outstanding Choreography in an Off-Broadway Show
Josh Prince, Trevor
Outstanding Ensemble in an Off-Broadway Show
The Wrong Man
Outstanding Choreography for a Theatrical Release
tick, tick…BOOM!, Choreographer: Ryan Heffington; Associate Choreographer: Ryan Spencer
Outstanding Direction of a Documentary Release
First Try, Director: Josh Prince
Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back, Director: John Carluccio
Douglas & Ethel Watt Critics’ Choice Award
