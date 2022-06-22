MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

The Chita Rivera Awards and You Are There

Winners for the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards were presented at NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place off Washington Square Park). The Awards were hosted by Charlotte d’Amboise and Bianca Marroquín.

Bianca Marroquín, Charlotte d’AmboiseBianca Marroquín, Charlotte d’Amboise 

Joel Grey

At this year’s Chita Rivera Awards, Tony, Academy and Golden Globe Award winner Joel Grey received the Lifetime Achievement Award and Jack O’Brien received the SDC Director Award for exemplary collaboration with choreographers.

Jack O’Brien and Chita Rivera

2022 Chita Rivera Award winners follow:

Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show
Bill T. Jones, Garrett Coleman, Jason Oremus, Paradise Square

Outstanding Male Dancer in a Broadway Show

Myles Frost

Myles Frost, MJ the Musical

Jared Grimes

Jared Grimes, Funny Girl

Tendayi Kuumba

Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show
Tendayi Kuumba, for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

Rachel Christopher, Alexandria Wailes, Amara Granderson, Tendayi Kuumba and D. Woods

Rachel Christopher, Alexandria Wailes, Amara Granderson, Tendayi Kuumba and D. Woods

Amara Granderson

D. Woods

Alexandria Wailes

Rachel Christopher

Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show
for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf

The 2022 Chita Rivera Awards celebrated excellence in Off-Broadway musical theater by giving out two special awards:

Outstanding Choreography in an Off-Broadway Show
Josh Prince, Trevor

Outstanding Ensemble in an Off-Broadway Show
The Wrong Man

Outstanding Choreography for a Theatrical Release
tick, tick…BOOM!, Choreographer: Ryan Heffington; Associate Choreographer: Ryan Spencer

Michael Novak and Josh Prince

Josh Prince

Outstanding Direction of a Documentary Release
First Try, Director: Josh Prince
Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back, Director: John Carluccio

Paul Lazar and Annie-B Parson

Douglas & Ethel Watt Critics’ Choice Award
Annie-B Parson

Ben Vereen

The Cast of American Utopia

Libby Lloyd

Anoop Desai, Debbie Christine Tjong, Amber Pickens and Libby Lloyd

Sergio Trujillo

Pace University Students

Kali May Grinder

Ryan Van DonBoom

Chloe Davis

Julius Williams and Amber Pickens

Debbie Christine Tjong, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Libby Lloyd, Julius Williams, Amber Pickens and Ciara Renee

Libby Lloyd, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jeigh Madjus and Kaitlin Mesh

Ross Rayburn and Christopher Wheeldon

Carina-Kay Louchiey, Michelle Mercedes, Myles Frost, Kamille Upshaw, Christopher Wheeldon, Kali May Grinder and Ryan VanDonBoom

Christopher Wheeldon

Upshaw

A.J. Shively

Steps on Broadway

Alixx Schüttlend

Marcia Milgrom Dodge

Wendy Ferman

Rachel Zatcoff

Mamie Duncan-Gibbs

Brenda Braxton

Tracy Hopkins and John Carluccio

Davide Torchio and Desmond Richardson

Heather Lang and Matthew Atkins

Steps on Broadway

John Manzari and Caleb Teicher

Jackie Hoffman

Jamie deRoy

Mark Williams

Roslyn LeBlanc and Tom Hurwitz

Randi Rahm

Sheri Gazitt and Marie Barylick

Stomp Cast members-Emmanuel Scott, Desmond Harris, Micah Cowher, John Gavin, Reggie Talley, Tamaii Sakurai, Paris Weeden and Alan Asuncion

Wayne Cilento

