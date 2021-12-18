The Christmas Schooner Features Jessie Mueller and James Monroe Iglehart 

Bill Geller Productions announced today that a brand-new studio cast recording of the beloved holiday musical, The Christmas Schooner, featuring Tony Award-winners Jessie Mueller (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical; Waitress) and James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin; Hamilton), will be released in 2022. In advance of the holidays, an exclusive pre-release track of the opening number, “We All Have Songs,” is now available at TheChristmasSchooner.com

Written by John Reeger and Julie Shannon and inspired by a true story, The Christmas Schooner is the heartwarming holiday story of the first Christmas tree ship, and the family who risked their lives to fill Chicago with the Christmas spirit. This critically acclaimed musical features a powerfully moving story and an exquisite score of both original music and traditional holiday favorites. A timely and stirring tale of love and loss, The Christmas Schooner reminds us of tradition, family and responsibility.

Jessie Mueller

“I have known and loved this music for years,” Mueller said. “I have been blessed to know its book writer, John Reeger, all of my life, and when he approached me about doing this new studio album, I was so honored. I’m thrilled that a new generation will get to know Julie Shannon’s music, highlighted by Ian Weinberger’s gorgeous new orchestrations and this incredible cast. Plus, I’m a bit of a Christmas nut, so this show gets me every time! It was healing to gather in a room again with such talented artists after such a long time. To make music! In the same room! My heart was full.”

James Monroe Iglehart

“I have always wanted to work on a holiday album,” Iglehart added. “And this one is so full of heart, the music is so good, and it’s based on a true story. Plus, I couldn’t say no to the chance to sing with Jessie Mueller!”

The Christmas Schooner: New Studio Cast Recording also features an all-star Broadway cast, including Joel Hatch (Come From Away), Daniel Yearwood (Hamilton), Patricia Noonan (Death Takes A Holiday), Stephanie Jae Park (Hamilton), Tess Primack (Fiddler on the Roof), John Edwards (MJ), Deon’te Goodman (Hamilton), Robert Pendilla (Kinky Boots), Kyle Sherman (Ordinary Days), and newcomer Vedant Ramesh.

The album, with music supervision and new orchestrations by Ian Weinberger, is produced by Bill Geller, Ian Weinberger, and Angie Teo, in association with Zachary Baer and Jillian Robbins, and is mastered by Roberta Giel. Scott Weinstein serves as director for the project.

The Christmas Schooner: New Studio Cast Recording will be digitally released in 2022. Learn more about the album at TheChristmasSchooner.com