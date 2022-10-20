The Citadel of Nightmares Just In Time For Halloween

The The Box is a New York City nightlife venue like no other. A mix of everything you could ask for in New York City nightlife. Offering the best of all worlds- performance, dance, drinks, VIP services and even the possibilities of running into a celebrity or two. They are exclusive and features everything from contemporary burlesque, to circus performances, edgy, sexy, hilarious, shocking, bizarre and beautiful, plus exotic cocktails and fine dining.

Located at 189 Chrystie Street this is one of the most controversial late-night spots in the City? Simon Hammerstein (whose grandfather Oscar built Hammerstein Ballroom) and Serge Becker (La Esquina), who opened this bawdy burlesque theater to rave reviews and have been the to go place for debauchery.

Where else do you go to celebrate All Hallow’s Eve than a place that considers this their national holiday? From the 27 -29 see where the elite go. Expect to be shocked, expect to see things that will take you down a rabbit hole. Expect never to be the same again.

For table reservations and inquiries call +1917.280.5977 or

e-mail halloween@theboxnyc.com