MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
News

The Clementine Co. d/b/a The Theater Center et al. v. Bill de Blasio

The Clementine Co. d/b/a The Theater Center et al. v. Bill de Blasio

The case is The Clementine Co. d/b/a The Theater Center et al. v. Bill de Blasio. This civil rights lawsuit seeks to vindicate the constitutional rights of free speech and equal protection for the Plaintiff theaters and comedy clubs, which have been subject to unequal restrictions for a year and a half and are still being treated worse than similarly situated venues. The plaintiffs include The Theater Center, The Players Theatre, The Actors Temple, Soho Playhouse, The Gene Frankel Theatre, The Triad, The Broadway Comedy Club, and New York Comedy Club.

Catherine Russell, performer and general manager of The Theater Center, is leading the coalition’s fight.

These small-venue theaters have a top capacity of 144 seats, less than most restaurants, movie theaters, schools, and other recreational facilities that have already been allowed to reopen with restrictions. The small venues argue that, unlike larger Broadway theaters, they can easily conform to current health and safety requirements established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). 

They are suing the City of New York because once again it has imposed unequal restrictions in the form of a vaccine mandate called Key to NYC. The mandate applies differently to venues depending only on who is speaking and what they are saying. Thus, Plaintiffs are prohibited from admitting customers without requiring proof of vaccination when putting on theater or comedy shows. But no proof of vaccination is required for admission into the same theaters when church services are occurring there.

The suit seeks an injunctive relief, $1 in damages and attorney’s fees.

The attorney for the plaintiffs is James G. Mermigis, who has had success leading similar lawsuits for gyms and restaurants over the past few months.

The plaintiffs claim to have lost “millions of dollars in revenue and have had to layoff at least 8,000 employees.”

Bravo Cathy and the rest of the venues for standing up.

Related Items
News

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in News

Un-Vaccinated… Mayor de Blasio Could Cause WWIII at U.N. General Assembly

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 20, 2021
Read More

Biden and The UN Are in Town Making New Yorkers Stressed Out

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 20, 2021
Read More

The Question On Everyone’s Mind Should Be How Did The Haitians Get To Mexico

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 19, 2021
Read More

New Yorkers Beware: First Covid Now Armed Gang Robberies

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 18, 2021
Read More

Publicist Judy Jacksina Mourns As Her Mother Passes On

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 18, 2021
Read More

Heaven Has Another Glorious Angel As Jane Powell Passes Away

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 17, 2021
Read More

How Much Blood Will de Blasio Have On His Hands

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 12, 2021
Read More

Vaccine Mandates and the Double Standards

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 12, 2021
Read More

9/11 Families Tell President Biden To Stay Away But He is All About Ego

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 11, 2021
Read More