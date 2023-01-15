The Collaboration: Sometimes Plays Hit Close To Home

I had completely forgotten that I attended the gallery where Andy Warhol and Jean-Michele Basquiat had their show. It wasn’t until I saw the poster in the show The Collaboration by Anthony McCarten, that I realized I had been there. Basquiat, actually did a well known portrait of a man I lived with while in Bequia. I remember when Basquiat died of a heroin overdose in 1988 at the age of 27 and Michael Stewart was murdered in the East Village. Back then heroin was rampant, as were overdoses and death.



Paul Bettany, as Warhol and Jeremy Pope, as Basquiat channel these two men to perfection. They bring a sensitivity, a shared genius, empathy, madness and heart, to men, many have a pre-existing notion of. Both are giving outstanding performances. Their relationship feel feels real, with the ups and downs of dysfunctional insecurities.

Both men came from different work ethics and perspectives. Warhol, basically created the experimental art form and started the Pop Art movement. To Warhol “Art was anything you can get away with.” He was known for his celebrity and his celebrity friends, but his love was documenting in film. He exploited commercialism stating “You need to let the little things that would ordinarily bore you suddenly thrill you.” Warhol was deeply interested in the concept of time and death, as was Basquiat, but in a much different way.

Basquiat was a neo-expressionist who wanted fame and believed art had to come from deep within you psyche. At 22, he was the youngest artist to exhibit at the Whitney Biennial. Before that he was known for tagging SAOS around the East Village. The more fame, the more recognition, the more drugs, the more sex, the more everything.

The Collaboration shows how Warhol and Basquiat, are put together by art agent Bruno Bischofberger (perfectly played by Erik Jensen). Bischofberger lies telling each it is the other who desires the collaboration, but the truth is both need this. Warhol to become relevant again and Basquiat to launch into the celebrity world. It is the 80’s as the two become close friends and a major part of the downtown scene. When Michael Stewart is beat up, we see how Basquiat’s paintings are really a way of trying to bring back the dead and how he feels lost in an almost predominately white world.

Playing one of Basquiat’s girlfriends Maya, Krysta Rodriguez is is highly underused.

Directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, Act 1 moves slowly, but Act 2 packs a punch and delivers by the end.

McCarten, uses his play to get out his views on artistic freedom, money vs art, politically correctness along with racial undertones, but he also brings back an era when drugs, sex and art were rampant. These are conversations we need to have and The Collaboration does it well.

The Collaboration: Manhattan Theatre Club at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, 261 West 47th St. Until February 5th.