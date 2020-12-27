The Community Shows an Outpouring of Love to the West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theater Raising Over $332,074

The West Bank Cafe, 407 W 42nd Street, which is also home to the Lauri Beechman Cafe needed funding in order to survive. The owner Steve Olsen, has survived cancer, a kidney transplant, and fully recovered when his leg was entirely crushed after a parks vehicle ran over him while jogging. Steve had given back a thousand times over.

a GoFundMe page had been set up as well as a Virtual Telethon, to raise the necessary funds to stay afloat. The goal was to raise $250,000. At press time, the fundraiser has raised over $332,074 and is still growing.

At 12pm Christmas Day (December 25th) Joe Iconis, Betty Buckley, Deba Messing, Martha Plimpton, Megan Hilty, Alice Ripley, Kerry Butler, Telly Leung, Leslie Kritzer, and many more offered the talent and the community responded in kind with the much need financial help. The theater community really does help its own