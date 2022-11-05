The Company of Everything’s Fine Mourns the Loss of Douglas McGrath

Douglas McGrath Photo by © Jeremy Daniel

Producers Daryl Roth, Tom Werner and John Lithgow and the creative team for Everything’s Fine mourn the loss of Oscar and Tony Award nominee Douglas McGrath, 64.



McGrath, who wrote and performed Everything’s Fine, died suddenly on Thursday, November 3 in New York City.

The company of Everything’s Fine was honored to have presented his solo autobiographical show. Everyone who worked with him over the last three months of production was struck by his grace, charm, and droll sense of humor, and sends deepest condolences to his family.



McGrath was born and raised in Midland, TX. He was the son of Beatrice and R. Searle McGrath. He was an alumnus of the Trinity School of Midland, The Choate School, and Princeton University, ‘80.



For the theater, McGrath wrote Checkers, The Age of Innocence and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, for which he was nominated for the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. His films as writer-director included Emma, Nicholas Nickleby, Company Man (co-written and co-directed with Peter Askin) and Infamous. He was nominated for an Academy Award for the screenplay of Bullets Over Broadway, which he co-wrote with Woody Allen. He directed two documentaries for HBO, “His Way,” about the legendary music promoter and movie producer Jerry Weintraub, and “Becoming Mike Nichols.” Both were Emmy-nominated. As an actor, he appeared in the Oscar-nominated Quiz Show, The Insider and Michael Clayton, and seven films by Woody Allen: Celebrity, Sweet and Lowdown, Small Time Crooks, Hollywood Ending, Café Society, Crisis in Six Scenes and Rifkin’s Festival. He wrote essays for The New Yorker, The New York Times and Vanity Fair and was a columnist at Air Mail. He began his career as a writer for “Saturday Night Live.”



McGrath is survived by his wife, Jane Read Martin, and son, Henry McGrath.



Everything’s Fine, which was directed by John Lithgow, played its final performance on Wednesday, November 2. Ticketholders should return to point of purchase for refunds.