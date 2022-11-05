MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

The Company of Everything’s Fine Mourns the Loss of Douglas McGrath

The Company of Everything’s Fine Mourns the Loss of Douglas McGrath
Douglas McGrath Photo by © Jeremy Daniel

Producers Daryl Roth, Tom Werner and John Lithgow and the creative team for Everything’s Fine mourn the loss of Oscar and Tony Award nominee Douglas McGrath, 64.  McGrath, who wrote and performed Everything’s Fine, died suddenly on Thursday, November 3 in New York City.

The company of Everything’s Fine was honored to have presented his solo autobiographical show. Everyone who worked with him over the last three months of production was struck by his grace, charm, and droll sense of humor, and sends deepest condolences to his family. McGrath was born and raised in Midland, TX. He was the son of Beatrice and R. Searle McGrath. He was an alumnus of the Trinity School of Midland, The Choate School, and Princeton University, ‘80.   For the theater, McGrath wrote CheckersThe Age of Innocence and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, for which he was nominated for the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. His films as writer-director included EmmaNicholas NicklebyCompany Man (co-written and co-directed with Peter Askin) and Infamous. He was nominated for an Academy Award for the screenplay of Bullets Over Broadway, which he co-wrote with Woody Allen. He directed two documentaries for HBO, “His Way,” about the legendary music promoter and movie producer Jerry Weintraub, and “Becoming Mike Nichols.” Both were Emmy-nominated. As an actor, he appeared in the Oscar-nominated Quiz ShowThe Insider and Michael Clayton, and seven films by Woody Allen: CelebritySweet and LowdownSmall Time CrooksHollywood EndingCafé SocietyCrisis in Six Scenes and Rifkin’s Festival. He wrote essays for The New Yorker, The New York Times and Vanity Fair and was a columnist at Air Mail. He began his career as a writer for “Saturday Night Live.”  McGrath is survived by his wife, Jane Read Martin, and son, Henry McGrath.  Everything’s Fine, which was directed by John Lithgow, played its final performance on Wednesday, November 2. Ticketholders should return to point of purchase for refunds.

Related Items
Film

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Film

Film Openings For November

Suzanna BowlingNovember 4, 2022
Read More

National Geographic’s Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience Is A Massive Rip Off

Suzanna BowlingNovember 4, 2022
Read More

The Lambs’ Award Winners Night Series Talks to Estelle Parsons 

Suzanna BowlingNovember 1, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGOctober 31, 2022
Read More

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For November

Suzanna BowlingOctober 29, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGOctober 28, 2022
Read More

Kander & Ebb & Lin-Manuel Miranda Bring NEW YORK, NEW YORK to Broadway This Spring

Suzanna BowlingOctober 27, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGOctober 25, 2022
Read More

Spooky Season at MoMI Museum of the Moving Image

Suzanna BowlingOctober 25, 2022
Read More