The CW’s New Batwoman and Other Gamechangers

On Thursday February 11 from 5:00 – 6:00pm at the 92nd Street Y EST Javicia Leslie will talk about being cast as television’s first Black Batwoman.

Javicia Leslie is making history as television’s first Black Batwoman in The CW’s new season of the DC Super Hero series. She joins with other groundbreaking women of color in entertainment and beyond—actress Ashley Blaine Featherson, beauty editor Janell Hickman-Kirby and Spiked Spin founder and Black wellness advocate Briana Thompson. Friends from their HBCU days, they talk with Refinery29 Unbothered’s Chelsea Sanders about Leslie’s casting as Batwoman and what it says about changes being made in the entertainment industry, how they empower and uplift each other, and the hard work that still needs to be done in opening doors for women of color.