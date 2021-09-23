MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

The Death of Sex In The City’s Willie Garson Brings Out What Has Happened to This Country

The Death of Sex In The City’s Willie Garson Brings Out What Has Happened to This Country

It use to be if you were an actor, you were required to play anything and everything including an ice cream cone. That was part of what the song “Nothing” from A Chorus Line is about. Then America started becoming “woke” and if the character was of another sexuality or nationality, it was racist to cast an actor who was not literally of that ilk. Suddenly the question of what is an actor comes into play, but nobody talked about it because it was politically incorrect.

When Sean Hayes was in Promises, Promises people came out after him because he had not publicly announced he was gay, even though he was playing a straight role. Since when does anyone have to tell the world who or what they slept with. Oh yeah, now, instead of watching the actor we have to see who and what they identify as and their pronouns. I could care less about who they identify as, I care about who they portray on stage, so what is this agenda about. Again I ask “What is an actor?”

This article comes about on the reasons why Willie Garson from “Sex and The City” had to hide his sexuality, because he was straight and was playing a gay man. His portrayal was so good that due to controversy of playing a gay part and being a straight man had everyone keeping his secret until he died. It was the last thing he revealed.

Why is it that if the role goes to a person of color or a gender non specific person everyone is ok with that, but if like in the case of Garson, it is controversial? Garson like the actor he was, played the role brilliantly despite the fact he was a straight white male. Will his portrayal now been blemished because he did his role well?

We at T2C will miss the talent of Willie Garson and pray that actors can play roles with integrity without having to worry about the politically correct wokeness of it all.

Related Items
Film

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Film

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGSeptember 23, 2021
Read More

Could The Rumored IATSE Strike Affect The Tony Awards and Broadway?

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 22, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGSeptember 20, 2021
Read More

Ask Bob Blume – Column #77– Starting an Acting Career Later in Life with guest Nicole Kafka

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 20, 2021
Read More

Heaven Has Another Glorious Angel As Jane Powell Passes Away

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 17, 2021
Read More

Julien’s Auctions Announces Property From The Life And Career Of Sylvester Stallone

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 16, 2021
Read More

Moulin Rouge! Kicked Off Bryant Park’s Broadway to Film

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 15, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGSeptember 15, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGSeptember 13, 2021
Read More