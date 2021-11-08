MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

The Deep Poetic Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway

The Deep Poetic Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway

The lineup takes to the stage, with a nod to the audience, and another to the bold word that hangs overhead like a highway billboard in black and white selling an idea and a thought. The first item spoken is a song sung so beautifully that it rips into your soul and takes you by the hand (music and lyrics by Te’La and Kamauu Keenan Scott II). “Let me into heaven” and you are in, no matter where we’re from. The theatrical air is thick with possibility and an epic movement forward, for the question that hangs in the air inside the Golden Theatre is basically “What does it mean to be a Colored Man in America today?” And the answer that comes, deep from inside the heart of this new play, Thoughts of a Colored Man by the Queens-native playwright, Keenan Scott II (#WhileWeBreathe), is as broad and diverse as one could hope for. It sings and stomps its way in. From the captivating and engrossing vignettes presented here by these seven nameless Black men, this intense one-act play delivers a thesis, that there are just as many colors to a black man as there are emotional layers, and we are here to see and feel as many as we can take in.

Left to Right: Luke James, Esau Pritchett, Da’Vinchi, Forrest McClendon, Dyllón Burnside, Tristan Mack Wilds, Bryan Terrell Clark. Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes.

Following the lives of these unique men, portrayed most authentically by a talented cast of seven, the play finds poetry in the everyday, and a richness in the community that fills in those blank spaces between the bold letters that stand so strongly behind them. All of this is facilitated by the artful crew: scenic designer Robert Brill (Broadway’s Ain’t Too Proud; Jesus Christ Superstar), costume designers Toni-Leslie James (Broadway’s Bernhardt/Hamlet) and Devario D. Simmons (AMC’s “Turn“), lighting designer Ryan O’Gara (Cirque/Germany’s Paramour), sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman (NYTW’s Sanctuary City), and projection designer Sven Ortel (Broadway’s Newsies). Directed with a swift focused heart by Steve H. Broadnax III (Signature’s The Hot Wing King), the poet stands strong and sings out, bringing change to Broadway with ever phrase, telling proverbs that fly, and giving a solid serman to the masses from the neighborhood barbershop. Each moments registers strong, authentic, and deep, connecting to the audience through its wisdom and intelligence. Tragedy and comedy find their space in the Brooklyn earth so they may grow and shine, giving over the stage to the seven anonymous Black men who, only later, are given an emotional name that drives home the piece and the posture. Each one of the fine actors on that stage; Da’Vinchi (Amazon’s “The Boys“) as Lust; Luke James (HBO’s “Insecure“) as Passion; Tristan Mack Wilds (“The Secret Life of Bees“) as Anger; Bryan Terrell Clark (Broadway’s Motown) as Happiness; Forrest McClendon (Broadway/London’s The Scottsboro Boys) as Depression; and especially the epic Esau Pritchett (Fox’s “Prodigal Son“) as Wisdom and the stunning Dyllón Burnside (FX’s “Pose“) as Love; find their moment of true connection, and emotional engagement without force or over-indulgence. 

Left to Right: Tristan Mack Wilds, Dyllón Burnside, Forrest McClendon, Da’Vinchi. Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

Trying hard to make sense of a dangerous unfair world, one that not only doesn’t understand Black men, but fears them, Thoughts of a Black Man rides steady on a difficult road, engaging and communicating their truth and frustration without overdoing the platform and process. There is a tight rope to walk, one that I can only begin to understand from my privileged seat in the audience. But the connections are made, within my heart and soul, and with all those around me (especially that young POC sitting next to me who was emotionally shredded, drenched in her own tears by the end). As each feel their way into aspects of the whole, there are no slips to be seen on that tight rope, only powerful balancing acts when real-world frustrations find the air to breath inside of the humor and love presented. McClendon shines in his Depression/MIT monologue, talking to a happy well-presented Clark while working away for minimum wage at a Whole Foods. It and other like moments sing in the poetry of the words spoken, filled with grief and struggle, right alongside confusion and anger. The dignity, and that rage, find their target, right there next to disappointment, death, and survival.

The deep voice of Pritchett inside Wilson’s barber shop finds respect and balance while delivering the group’s vastness and sense of community. Gentrification, poverty, and a surprise dose of homophobia and acceptance are served up from a strong grounded presence that the play quickly establishes. The awkwardness of Clark’s character as a well-off Black Gay man, new to the neighborhood, is touching and comic, as he sits in that shop waiting for a cut while engaging but dodging complicated concepts of Blackness, sexuality, and gentrification. Once again, as in the whole, the tight rope walker doesn’t falter or fall. At moments we worry about where he might trip himself up; maybe in the overwhelming knowledge of just how many topics need to be covered, but as the play powers itself to the end with a bang, Thoughts of a Black Man only finds its truth and substance in the overwhelming narrative. 

Left to Right: Da’Vinchi and Dyllón Burnside. Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes.

For more from Ross click here

Related Items
Broadway
@#frontmezzjunkies

My love for theater started when I first got involved in high school plays and children's theatre in London, Ontario, which led me—much to my mother’s chagrin—to study set design, directing, and arts administration at York University in Toronto. But rather than pursuing theater as a career (I did produce and design a wee bit), I became a self-proclaimed theater junkie and life-long supporter. I am not a writer by trade, but I hope to share my views and feelings about this amazing experience we are so lucky to be able to see here in NYC, and in my many trips to London, Enlgand, Chicago, Toronto, Washington, and beyond. Living in London, England from 1985 to 1986, NYC since 1994, and on my numerous theatrical obsessive trips to England, I've seen as much theater as I can possibly afford. I love seeing plays. I love seeing musicals. If I had to choose between a song or a dance, I'd always pick the song. Dance—especially ballet—is pretty and all, but it doesn’t excite me as, say, Sondheim lyrics. But that being said, the dancing in West Side Story is incredible! As it seems you all love a good list, here's two. FAVORITE MUSICALS (in no particular order): Sweeney Todd with Patti Lupone and Michael Cerveris in 2005. By far, my most favorite theatrical experience to date. Sunday in the Park with George with Jenna Russell (who made me sob hysterically each and every one of the three times I saw that production in England and here in NYC) in 2008 Spring Awakening with Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in 2007 Hedwig and the Angry Inch (both off-Boadway in 1998 and on Broadway in 2014, with Neal Patrick Harris, but also with Michael C. Hall and John Cameron Mitchell, my first Hedwig and my last...so far), Next To Normal with Alice Ripley (who I wish I had seen in Side Show) in 2009 FAVORITE PLAYS (that’s more difficult—there have been so many and they are all so different): Angels in American, both on Broadway and off Lettice and Lovage with Dame Maggie Smith and Margaret Tyzack in 1987 Who's Afraid of Virginai Woolf with Tracy Letts and Amy Morton in 2012 Almost everything by Alan Ayckbourn, but especially Woman in Mind with Julia McKenzie in 1986 And to round out the five, maybe Proof with Mary Louise Parker in 2000. But ask me on a different day, and I might give you a different list. These are only ten theatre moments that I will remember for years to come, until I don’t have a memory anymore. There are many more that I didn't or couldn't remember, and I hope a tremendous number more to come. Thanks for reading. And remember: read, like, share, retweet, enjoy. For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Theatre News: Roundabout Theatre Company Chita Rivera, Andrew Lloyd Webber TheaterMakers Summit, Paradise Square, Ephraim Sykes Black No More, The Lanford Wilson Project and Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood

Suzanna BowlingNovember 8, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Theatre Grosses, Wicked Film, Darren Criss, The Actors Fund Gala, Mornings At Seven, and Winnie the Pooh

Suzanna BowlingNovember 6, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 5, 2021
Read More

Dana H and This Is A Room Is Back on

Suzanna BowlingNovember 4, 2021
Read More

Caroline, or Change Misses The Mark

Suzanna BowlingNovember 4, 2021
Read More

Broadway’s Chicken & Biscuits Isn’t as Tasty a Meal as I was Craving

RossNovember 4, 2021
Read More

Vineyard’s Is This a Room/Dana H. Bring Downtown to Broadway

RossNovember 3, 2021
Read More

Audra McDonald Returns to Broadway in Ohio State Murders

Suzanna BowlingNovember 2, 2021
Read More

Diana the Musical In Partnership With Broadway Weekends Is Creating An Online Theatre Education Program

Suzanna BowlingNovember 2, 2021
Read More