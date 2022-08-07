MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The Devil Wears Prada The Musical Releases Photo’s and Video As Sir Elton John Visits

August 3rd, Elton John attended a performance of The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical at Broadway in Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre. Elton John, who wrote the music for the new show, was greeted with a standing ovation when he entered the theater. After the performance ended, he went backstage to share a special moment with the cast.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 03: Elton John visits with the cast of “The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical” after attending the evening performance at the James M. Nederlander Theatre on August 03, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical)

Production photos and video are now available for the world premiere production of The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical. The production began performances on July 19th, will open on August 7th, and will run through August 21st at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre.

Elton John visits with David Furnish and Kevin McCollum during the intermission of “The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical” evening performance at the James M. Nederlander Theatre on August 03, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.JPG

The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical stars Tony Award winner Beth Leavel as Miranda Priestly, Taylor Iman Jones as Andy Sachs, Javier Muñoz as Nigel Owens, Christiana Cole as Lauren Hunter, Megan Masako Haley as Emily Charlton, Tiffany Mann as Kayla Ward, Michael Tacconi as Nate Angstrom, and Christian Thompson as Christian Thompson.

Javier Muñoz and The Company Photo by Joan Marcus

The ensemble includes Kyle Brown, JoJo Carmichael, Olivia Cipolla, Tyrone Davis, Jr., Audrey Douglass, Hannah Douglass, Madison Fendley, Cailen Fu, Michael Samarie George, Henry Gottfried, Marya Grandy, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Liana Hunt, Amber Jackson, Chris Jarosz, Carlos A. Jimenez, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Anthony Murphy, Jim Ortlieb, Johnathan Rice, Sawyer Smith, Terrance Spencer, and CJ Tyson.

Megan Masako Haley and Taylor Iman Jones Photo by Joan Marcus

The new musical features an all-star creative team led by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Elton John, Tony Award winning director Anna D. Shapiro, with lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, and a book by Kate Wetherhead, music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, and choreography by James Alsop.

Taylor Iman Jones and company Photo by Joan Marcus

Additionally, the musical features costume design by Academy Award-nominated costume designer Arianne Phillips, scenic and media design by Christine Jones and Brett Banakis, lighting design by Olivier and Tony Award-winning lighting designer Paule Constable, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, andorchestrations by Grammy Award-winning music producer, songwriter, and composer Giles Martin.

Runway Magazine. The supreme authority of the high-fashion world, and the new home of assistant Andy Sachs. It’s a position a million people would kill for, but under the sharp stilettos of Runway’s legendary Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly, the job is no dream. Up against Miranda’s blistering leadership and stratospheric expectations, Andy is pushed to the edge, forced to choose between her career and her own happiness.

The cast of the Devil Wears Prada photo by Joan Marcus

The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical is a glamorous and hilarious story about finding your place and discovering what matters most. Based on Lauren Weisberger’s best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 blockbuster film from Fox 2000 Pictures, the musical is produced by Tony Award winner Kevin McCollum (In the Heights, Avenue Q, Rent, and SIX) and Rocket Entertainment / David Furnish (Billy Elliot: The Musical, Next Fall) and presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

