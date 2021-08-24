Have you heard of angel reading?

We’ve all heard of tarot reading along with palm reading, crystal fortune-telling, zodiac, and other types of psychic reading. Angel reading and tarot reading share similarities in the use of cards to find answers to questions. However, they differ in many ways that people don’t know.

Still in the dark about divination tools? Don’t worry! This guide will help you understand the difference between an angel reading and a tarot reading.

The Purpose

An angel reading provides divine guidance and gentle encouragement. A tarot reading gives a structured and specific response to a person’s situation.

An angel reading offers a positive and uplifting experience. With it, the person learns how to be more spiritual.

On the other hand, a tarot reading provides a picture of a person’s past, present, and future. It allows a person to understand himself better.

The Experience

Angel card readers rely on higher beings to guide their interpretation. It requires less experience to perform an angel reading.

While tarot readings need a broader experience to have an accurate interpretation. They rely on their intuition and mystical abilities.

The Deck

Angel cards do not have a set number. The number varies as each features a different angel with heavenly messages of love, hope, and joy. Each card in an angel deck will stand on its own, so there’s a text on it.

Tarot cards have a specific set of 78 cards for each deck. They have images that depict positive, negative, and neutral aspects of life.

No card in the tarot is a bad card. Cards like death and the devil can mean something good.

Many people ask the question: Who is my guardian angel? Find out the name of your guardian angel who’s been protecting you throughout your life.

The History

The earliest angel cards emerged from tarot cards. Their purpose was to get guidance without any demonic influence.

Marie Anne Adelaide Lenormand developed the first deck in the 19th century. However, the decks only started to gain followers in the last half of the 20th century.

Tarot cards originated from simple playing cards introduced to Europe by Islamic communities. They weren’t used as tarot cards until around 1440. People refer to them as “triumph” cards.

The Reading Process

Angel cards are simpler and don’t rely on any formal training. Anyone with a basic level of human intuition can read them. It’s easier and faster to read them as they involve one card or a few draws at most.

Tarot cards require a deeper knowledge of the symbols and meaning and how they interact. Tarot card reading requires a psychic intuition that’s beyond what normal people have.

Tarot and Angel Reading

We’ve covered the differences between an angel reading and a tarot reading. It’s up to you to choose whether to consult with a tarot or angel reader. Your circumstance will tell you which reading is more applicable.

To learn more about angel cards, tarot cards, how to be more spiritual, and the benefits of spirituality, check out the rest of our guides!