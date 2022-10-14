The Differences Between American and European Online Casinos

Casinos have existed for centuries and have now gained fresh popularity thanks to the advancement of technology. Players from all over the world can access thousands of gambling options at their fingertips, and it has led to a significant transformation of global casino markets. This is particularly true for casinos in the US and Europe which are evolving in varying ways.

In this article, we will take a look at the major differences between online casinos in Europe and the US and find out which one suits your needs the best.

The number of online casinos in Europe is rising rapidly compared to the US.

Sports betting is gaining popularity in new versions in the US.

There is more negativity surrounding online casinos in the US than in Europe.

Many European online casinos are better rated than US-based ones.

Land-based casinos are more popular in the US than online ones, and vice versa in Europe.

Europe-based gambling licenses are more popular compared to the US ones.

The manner of playing roulette online varies in many ways in Europe and the US.

The number of online casinos in Europe is rising rapidly compared to the US

It is hard to deny that online gambling activities have flourished in the US for the past few years. Yet, the online casino market in the country is far from reaching its full potential compared to the market in Europe. Several European countries are spearheading the global evolution of online casinos, including Norway, Finland, Ireland, Sweden, Italy, and the UK.

In 2018, Europe claimed a 50% share of the global online casino market, with Canada following close by. The UK holds the lion’s share, and gambling activities continue to expand quicker than in other countries.

On the other hand, players in the US are keen on the Las Vegas experience and are not as interested in the idea of spending money at online casinos. Yet, entrepreneurs in the US are planning to tap into the global online casino market with their own ventures soon.

Sports betting is gaining popularity in new versions in the US

Online sports betting is a fun and exciting way for sports enthusiasts to enhance their watching experience. The types of sports people in the US and Europe watch differ in many ways. Therefore, in Europe, sports betting on options like football flourishes while baseball takes priority in the US.

To manage these varying needs, online gambling platforms are bringing in variations that localize the gaming experience and attract new players. For instance, a site in the US recently introduced a game that is a blend of baseball and blackjack.

There is more negativity surrounding online casinos in the US than Europe

Gambling has always been notorious since it was first introduced. Yet, the general outlook on what gambling is has been changing, and there has been a shift to positivity in recent years.

Yet, many people in the US remain wary of the harmful impact of gambling and are reluctant to stake any real money in online casinos. This is largely due to the strict laws that have regulated gambling activities in the country. On the other hand, in Europe, gambling is usually seen as something lighthearted, fun, and a productive way to pass the time.

With the growing awareness about responsible gambling, however, perspectives are changing; The interest in online casinos is growing in the US.

Many European online casinos are better rated than US-based ones

As a general trend, players from all over the world prefer to use online casinos based in Europe, particularly the ones licensed in the UK, Malta, and Curacao. Such casinos enjoy top ratings and offer a number of benefits to players compared to US-based platforms.

For instance, there are several casinos without a license based in Europe that offer plenty of bonuses on a frequent basis to their players. According to svenskacasinonutanlicens.se which is a site focusing on unlicensed casinos in Sweden, players love this. They see that the bonuses improve the overall chances of winning, which is a plus point that most players look for in an online casino. Similarly, while many online casinos in Europe impose low restrictions, they offer a safe gambling experience. For these reasons, players prefer to rely on European casino sites.

Land-based casinos are more popular in the US than online ones, and vice versa in Europe

One of the main reasons why people in the US prefer land-based casinos to online ones is that the country is home to some of the best casinos in the world. Three of the globally highest rated casinos are in Nevada in Las Vegas. Europe has its own share of exceptional offline casinos in Venice, London, and other major cities. Yet, considering the convenience, rewards, and benefits of online casinos, European players are more willing to spend money virtually than those from the US.

Europe-based gambling licenses are more popular compared to the US ones

Most online casino platforms that players from all over the world use have European gambling licenses. Malta, Curacao, the UK, and Estonia are the most popular licensing authorities. Such licenses regulate casino activities and ensure players have a safe and fraud-proof gaming experience. What’s more, players get to enjoy benefits like bonuses, loads of payment options, guaranteed payouts, and more. Casinos with these licenses are therefore considered to be much more favorable than US ones which come with their own set of restrictions.

The manner of playing roulette online varies in many ways in Europe and the US

Roulette is one of the most popular casino games everywhere. While the general rules of playing it online remain the same worldwide, there are some noticeable differences between the European and US versions. For once, the way the roulette wheel stems are divided differs in the two variants. Furthermore, there is a higher casino advantage in the US version. All in all, the US version is considered to be less reliable in terms of getting payouts.

Choose from crowd-favorite gambling platforms

Now that you know the difference between European and US online casinos, you can pick the one that best suits your needs. Make sure to choose a popular casino with great reviews to avoid an unfavorable experience.