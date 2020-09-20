MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

‘The Disrupted’ Documentary Reveals Collective American Experience

The opening date of THE DISRUPTED – a powerful, intimate, engaging and informative documentary feature film has been set. Directed by Emmy Award-winning NY filmmaker SARAH COLT and co-directed by JOSH GLEASON the film will be released exclusively in over 20 plus Virtual Cinemas by PASSION RIVER FILMS and 8 ABOVE starting September 25th, 2020, followed by a Digital VOD release on October 13th, 2020.

THE DISRUPTED dives deep inside the lives of of three Americans working harder than ever, as their place in the middle class slips away.  For a farmer, a factory worker, and an Uber driver, rising income inequality betrays the American Dream.  

The COVID-19 pandemic has further exposed the fragility of the American economy, as we witness widespread business closures, skyrocketing unemployment, and pervasive racism and discrimination. As the upcoming presidential election takes center stage, each of these characters’ personal stories of struggle and perseverance is not only timely, but critical to gaining insight into this exceedingly precarious time.

