The Doctor is Exhilarating in London

I knew before I boarded the plane to London that one of my priorities was to get a ticket to see The Doctor so the first thing I did my first morning was head to the box office of the Duke of York Theater to see if I could get a ticket for the sold out run. Waiting outside the theater for an hour in the cold waiting for the box office to open my heart was beating fast with anticipation which was great practice for the heart pounding I got when I saw the play a few hours later. The power of the show was exhilarating and the performance by Juliet Stevenson who plays the title character sets your pulse racing as she creates tension on the stage from her first appearance. She is in control of the stage, as the character is in charge of the research facility she heads, with her delivery of a simple line, hand gesture or glance.

This is a production, directed by Robert Icke who also adapted the script from the original by Arthur Schnitzler, that relies on the power of both the acting and the “words.” “Words” are an important theme of this play – their meaning and how the meaning changes with whom says them. In what you might initially think as color blind casting – the casting of white actors as people of color, women playing men and vice versa is essential to the audience’s understanding of how words mean different things when you realize the speaker is different from whom you see visually.

The story begins with the doctor denying a priest the access to a dying fourteen-year-old girl to give her last rights. Her parents, who are Catholic are on a flight and unreachable. The doctor does not know if the girl, who is dying as a result of a self-administered abortion, is religious and fears that the sight of the priest will hasten her demise with unnecessary stress.

The girl’s ultimate death without the religious rite administered creates a nationwide uproar which puts under scrutiny the previously well renowned doctor’s unblemished reputation woman,. The conflicts that are revealed are those of religion versus science, gender, ethnicity, money and faith. The play will stay with you long after you leave the theater.

It is a fascinating play that keeps one at the edge of one’s seat for the entire two hours 45 minutes. When I first entered the theater I was surprised to see a drum set above the stage as I knew this was not a musical; but, I realized it was there for an important reason. Drummer Hannah Ledwidge heightened the tension throughout the show with her excellent rhythms.

The performances were all first rate with each actor given a turn to shine.

The Doctor closed on December 11 in London; but, take heart – it is coming to New York to The Park Avenue Armory beginning June 3, 2023. I am not sure who from this cast will be crossing the Atlantic with the production; but, I do know Juliet Stevenson will be bringing the character of The Doctor to New York. Get ready to make an appointment to see her.