The Drama Desk And You Are There: The Performers and Presenters

The Drama Desk Awards are produced by Tony Award winner Scott Mauro/Scott Mauro Entertainment and the show is being written by six-time Emmy Award winner Bruce Vilanch.

T2c talked to Scott Mauro

We also talked to presenters including the fabulous Leslie Kritzer

Lileana Blain-Cruz director and Outstanding Puppet Design winner James Ortiz for The Skin of Our Teeth at Lincoln Center Theater;

From Wicked Brittany Johnson


and Talia Suskauer

 

