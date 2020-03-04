The Drama Desk Award Gets a Makeover at 65

In celebration of its 65-year legacy, the Drama Desk Awards is debuting a stunning new statuette, to be formally presented for the first time at the annual ceremony on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at The Town Hall in Manhattan.

The custom-designed award brings distinctive new life to the iconic Drama Desk quill image, which represents the theater writers, critics and journalists who make up the Drama Desk organization and vote on the awards each year. The statuettes will stand 10-and-a-half inches tall, and feature the iconic quill image, with subtle comedy and tragedy drama masks cleverly cut into the sides, standing on an inkwell base. The statuette was designed in partnership with the team at Society Awards, who have also worked with the Golden Globes, Emmy Awards, ESPYS, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, MTV Movie Awards, and many more of the entertainment world’s leading awards.

“The goal was to design an iconic award statuette worthy of the Drama Desk Awards’ incredible 65-year legacy,” Matt Britten, Drama Desk Awards executive producer and Broadway Brands CEO, said. “With our friends at Society Awards, we have created a bold new award that will enhance the profile of the Drama Desks for years into the future.”

“Everyone we’ve shown it to immediately asks, ‘Can I have one?'” Britten added. “But of course, the only way to get one will be to win at the Drama Desk Awards!”

Drama Desk Awards attendees will witness the brand-new statuettes handed out to top theater-makers for the first time at the 65th annual ceremony on May 31. Tickets will be on sale soon. Visit the Drama Desk Awards website for more information: dramadeskawards.com

Founded in 1955, the Drama Desk Awards honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway. The Drama Desk Awards are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, publishers and broadcasters covering theater.

The Drama Desk Awards will be sponsored by The John Gore Organization, Jujamcyn Theaters, The Nederlander Organization, and The Shubert Organization. Be a part of something outstanding, and join our sponsors today by contactinginfo@dramadeskawards.com