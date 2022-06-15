The Drama Desk Awards and You Are There

This year’s Drama Desk Awards took place at Sardi’s (234 W 44th Street) on June 14th from 3:00 – 6:00pm.
The Drama Desk Awards are produced by Tony Award winner Scott Mauro/Scott Mauro Entertainment and the show is being written by six-time Emmy Award winner Bruce Vilanch.
Broadway On Demand streamed the 2022 Drama Desk Awards free of charge.
Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton; The Color Purple; Girl5eva) hosted the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards.
Presenters included Charles Busch
Kerry Butler
Liz Callaway
Lileana Blain-Cruz
Max von Essen
Jessica Hecht
Brittany Johnson
Talia Suskauer
Derek McLane
and Sanaz Toossi.
There were performances by the 2020 Drama Desk Award winner for Outstanding Revival –
Little Shop of Horrors
The cast of Harmony
and The Broadway Boys.
Outstanding Play: Prayer for the French Republic, by Joshua Harmon, Manhattan Theatre Club;
Outstanding Musical: Kimberly Akimbo, Atlantic Theater Company;
Outstanding Revival of a Play: How I Learned to Drive, Manhattan Theatre Club;
Outstanding Revival of a Musical: Company;
Outstanding Actor in a Play: Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues, Manhattan Theatre Club;
Outstanding Actress in a Play: Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew, Manhattan Theatre Club;
Outstanding Actor in a Musical: Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop;
Outstanding Actress in a Musical: Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square;
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play: Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s, Second Stage Theater;
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play: Francis Benhamou, Prayer for the French Republic, Manhattan Theatre Club;
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical: Matt Doyle, Company;
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical: Patti LuPone, Company;
Outstanding Director of a Play: Rebecca Frecknall, Sanctuary City, New York Theatre Workshop;
Outstanding Director of a Musical: Marianne Elliott, Company;
Outstanding Choreography presented by LaDuca Dance Shoes: Bill T. Jones, Garrett Coleman, and Jason Oremus (Irish Hammerstep), Gelan Lambert and Chloe Davis (associates), Paradise Square;
Outstanding Music Presented by Music Theatre International: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six;
Outstanding Lyrics Presented by Music Theatre International: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six;
Outstanding Book of a Musical Presented by Music Theatre International: Bruce Sussman, Harmony, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene;
Outstanding Orchestrations: Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ;
Outstanding Music in a Play: Bill Sims Jr., Lackawanna Blues, Manhattan Theatre Club;
Outstanding Scenic Design for a Play: Takeshi Kata, Clyde’s, Second Stage Theater;
Outstanding Scenic Design for a Musical Presented by Hudson Scenic: Beowulf Boritt, Flying Over Sunset, Lincoln Center Theater;
Outstanding Costume Design for a Play: Jennifer Moeller, Clyde’s, Second Stage Theater
Outstanding Costume Design for a Musical Presented by Production Resource Group: Gabriella Slade, Six;
Outstanding Lighting Design for a Play (tie): Christopher Akerlind, Clyde’s, Second Stage Theater; and Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic, Manhattan Theatre Club;
Outstanding Lighting Design for a Musical (tie): Natasha Katz, MJ; and Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset, Lincoln Center Theater;
Outstanding Projection Design: 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset, Lincoln Center Theater
Outstanding Sound Design for a Play: Ben and Max Ringham, Cyrano de Bergerac, The Jamie Lloyd Company at Brooklyn Academy of Music;
Outstanding Sound Design for a Musical: Gareth Owen, MJ;
Outstanding Wig and Hair: David Brian Brown, Mrs. Doubtfire;
Outstanding Solo Performance: Kristina Wong, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, New York Theatre Workshop;
The Chase Award for Unique Theatrical Experience: Seven Deadly Sins, Tectonic Theater Project and Madison Wells Live
Outstanding Adaptation: Merry Wives, by Jocelyn Bioh, The Public Theater Free Shakespeare in the Park;
Outstanding Puppet Design: James Ortiz, The Skin of Our Teeth, Lincoln Center Theater;
Harold Prince Lifetime Achievement Award: Playwright and actress Alice Childress (1912-1994);
Ensemble Award: Six, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele
The Sam Norkin Off-Broadway Award: Actress Marjan Neshat (Selling Kabul and English);
Additional Special Awards: Costume designer Dede Ayite (Merry Wives, Seven Deadly Sins, The Last of the Love Letters, Chicken and Biscuits, Slave Play, Nollywood Dreams, American Buffalo, and How I learned to Drive)
Scenic designer Adam Rigg (Cullud Wattah, On Sugarland, and The Skin of Our Teeth)
and Composer Heather Christian (Oratorio for Living Things).
Google+
YouTube
RSS