The Drama Desk Awards and You Are There

This year’s Drama Desk Awards took place at Sardi’s (234 W 44th Street) on June 14th from 3:00 – 6:00pm.

The Drama Desk Awards are produced by Tony Award winner Scott Mauro/Scott Mauro Entertainment and the show is being written by six-time Emmy Award winner Bruce Vilanch.

Broadway On Demand streamed the 2022 Drama Desk Awards free of charge.

Renée Elise Goldsberry and her Godchild

Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton; The Color Purple; Girl5eva) hosted the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards.

Presenters included Charles Busch

Kerry Butler

Liz Callaway

Lileana Blain-Cruz

Max von Essen

Jessica Hecht

Brittany Johnson

Talia Suskauer

Derek McLane

Heidi Schreck, Kristina Wong

Kristina Wong, Heidi Schreck

Marjan Neshat, Sanaz Toossi

and Sanaz Toossi.

There were performances by the 2020 Drama Desk Award winner for Outstanding Revival –

Khalifa White, Khadija.Sankoh, Cristina Raé

Little Shop of Horrors

The cast of Harmony

The cast of Harmony

The Broadway Boys and Renée Elise Goldsberry

and The Broadway Boys.

Outstanding Play: Prayer for the French Republic, by Joshua Harmon, Manhattan Theatre Club;

Marilu Henner, Jeffory Lawson, Renée Elise Goldsberry

Marilu Henner, Jeffory Lawson, Renée Elise Goldsberry

Outstanding Musical: Kimberly Akimbo, Atlantic Theater Company;

Lynne Meadow MTC and Charles Busch

Outstanding Revival of a Play: How I Learned to Drive, Manhattan Theatre Club;

Outstanding Revival of a Musical: Company;

Outstanding Actor in a Play: Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues, Manhattan Theatre Club;

Outstanding Actress in a Play: Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew, Manhattan Theatre Club;

Outstanding Actor in a Musical: Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop;

Outstanding Actress in a Musical: Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square;

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play: Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s, Second Stage Theater;

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play: Francis Benhamou, Prayer for the French Republic, Manhattan Theatre Club;

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical: Matt Doyle, Company;

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical: Patti LuPone, Company;

Outstanding Director of a Play: Rebecca Frecknall, Sanctuary City, New York Theatre Workshop;

Outstanding Director of a Musical: Marianne Elliott, Company;

Gelan Lambert, Chloe Davis and Garrett Coleman

Outstanding Choreography presented by LaDuca Dance Shoes: Bill T. Jones, Garrett Coleman, and Jason Oremus (Irish Hammerstep), Gelan Lambert and Chloe Davis (associates), Paradise Square;

Toby Marlow

Outstanding Music Presented by Music Theatre International: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six;

Lucy Moss, Toby Marlow

Lucy Moss, Toby Marlow and the cast of SIX

Outstanding Lyrics Presented by Music Theatre International: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six;

Bruce Sussman and The cast of Harmony Sean Bell, Steven Telsey, Danny Kornfeld, Bruce Sussman, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, Zal Owen

Bruce Sussman and The cast of Harmony Sean Bell, Steven Telsey, Danny Kornfeld, Bruce Sussman, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, Zal Owen

Bruce Sussman

Outstanding Book of a Musical Presented by Music Theatre International: Bruce Sussman, Harmony, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene;

Jason Michael Webb

Jason Michael Webb, David Holcenberg

Outstanding Orchestrations: Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ;

Outstanding Music in a Play: Bill Sims Jr., Lackawanna Blues, Manhattan Theatre Club;

Outstanding Scenic Design for a Play: Takeshi Kata, Clyde’s, Second Stage Theater;

Outstanding Scenic Design for a Musical Presented by Hudson Scenic: Beowulf Boritt, Flying Over Sunset, Lincoln Center Theater;

Jennifer Moeller

Outstanding Costume Design for a Play: Jennifer Moeller, Clyde’s, Second Stage Theater

Gabriella Slade

Outstanding Costume Design for a Musical Presented by Production Resource Group: Gabriella Slade, Six;

Outstanding Lighting Design for a Play (tie): Christopher Akerlind, Clyde’s, Second Stage Theater; and Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic, Manhattan Theatre Club;

Natasha Katz,

Outstanding Lighting Design for a Musical (tie): Natasha Katz, MJ; and Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset, Lincoln Center Theater;

59 Productions Benjamin Pearcy

Outstanding Projection Design: 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset, Lincoln Center Theater

Outstanding Sound Design for a Play: Ben and Max Ringham, Cyrano de Bergerac, The Jamie Lloyd Company at Brooklyn Academy of Music;

Outstanding Sound Design for a Musical: Gareth Owen, MJ;

David Brian Brown

Outstanding Wig and Hair: David Brian Brown, Mrs. Doubtfire;

Kristina Wong

Outstanding Solo Performance: Kristina Wong, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, New York Theatre Workshop;

Tectonic Theater Project and Madison Wells Live

The Chase Award for Unique Theatrical Experience: Seven Deadly Sins, Tectonic Theater Project and Madison Wells Live

Jocelyn Bioh

Outstanding Adaptation: Merry Wives, by Jocelyn Bioh, The Public Theater Free Shakespeare in the Park;

James Ortiz

Outstanding Puppet Design: James Ortiz, The Skin of Our Teeth, Lincoln Center Theater;

Harold Prince Lifetime Achievement Award: Playwright and actress Alice Childress (1912-1994);

Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, Anna Uzele Lucy Moss, Toby Marlow and Gabriella Slade

Ensemble Award: Six, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele

Marjan Neshat

The Sam Norkin Off-Broadway Award: Actress Marjan Neshat (Selling Kabul and English);

Dede Ayite

Additional Special Awards: Costume designer Dede Ayite (Merry Wives, Seven Deadly Sins, The Last of the Love Letters, Chicken and Biscuits, Slave Play, Nollywood Dreams, American Buffalo, and How I learned to Drive)

Adam Rigg

Scenic designer Adam Rigg (Cullud Wattah, On Sugarland, and The Skin of Our Teeth)

Heather Christian

and Composer Heather Christian (Oratorio for Living Things).

Leslie Kritzer, Kerry Butler

Brittany Johnson, Talia Suskauer

Brittany Johnson, Talia Suskauer

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Condola Rashad

Jamie deRoy and Bruce Sussman

Marilu Henner, Renée Elise Goldsberry

Adam Rigg, Lileana Blain-Cruz

Lileana Blain-Cruz, James Ortiz, Adam Rigg

Kristina Wong,Heidi Schreck

Marilu Henner

Mark Williams

Richard Ridge

Matthew Joslyn, Jeffrey LaHoste, Michael Hormel

avid Barbour, Charles Wright Co Presidents of The Drama Desk

 

 

