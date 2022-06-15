The Drama Desk Awards and You Are There

This year’s Drama Desk Awards took place at Sardi’s (234 W 44th Street) on June 14th from 3:00 – 6:00pm.

The Drama Desk Awards are produced by Tony Award winner Scott Mauro/Scott Mauro Entertainment and the show is being written by six-time Emmy Award winner Bruce Vilanch.

Broadway On Demand streamed the 2022 Drama Desk Awards free of charge.

Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton; The Color Purple; Girl5eva) hosted the 66th Annual Drama Desk Awards.

Presenters included Charles Busch

Kerry Butler

Liz Callaway

Lileana Blain-Cruz

Max von Essen

Jessica Hecht

Brittany Johnson

Talia Suskauer

Derek McLane

and Sanaz Toossi.

There were performances by the 2020 Drama Desk Award winner for Outstanding Revival –

Little Shop of Horrors

The cast of Harmony

and The Broadway Boys.

Outstanding Play: Prayer for the French Republic, by Joshua Harmon, Manhattan Theatre Club;

Outstanding Musical: Kimberly Akimbo, Atlantic Theater Company;

Outstanding Revival of a Play: How I Learned to Drive, Manhattan Theatre Club;

Outstanding Revival of a Musical: Company;

Outstanding Actor in a Play: Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues, Manhattan Theatre Club;

Outstanding Actress in a Play: Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew, Manhattan Theatre Club;

Outstanding Actor in a Musical: Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop;

Outstanding Actress in a Musical: Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square;

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play: Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s, Second Stage Theater;

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play: Francis Benhamou, Prayer for the French Republic, Manhattan Theatre Club;

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical: Matt Doyle, Company;

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical: Patti LuPone, Company;

Outstanding Director of a Play: Rebecca Frecknall, Sanctuary City, New York Theatre Workshop;

Outstanding Director of a Musical: Marianne Elliott, Company;

Outstanding Choreography presented by LaDuca Dance Shoes: Bill T. Jones, Garrett Coleman, and Jason Oremus (Irish Hammerstep), Gelan Lambert and Chloe Davis (associates), Paradise Square;

Outstanding Music Presented by Music Theatre International: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six;

Outstanding Lyrics Presented by Music Theatre International: Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six;

Outstanding Book of a Musical Presented by Music Theatre International: Bruce Sussman, Harmony, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene;

Outstanding Orchestrations: Jason Michael Webb and David Holcenberg, MJ;

Outstanding Music in a Play: Bill Sims Jr., Lackawanna Blues, Manhattan Theatre Club;

Outstanding Scenic Design for a Play: Takeshi Kata, Clyde’s, Second Stage Theater;

Outstanding Scenic Design for a Musical Presented by Hudson Scenic: Beowulf Boritt, Flying Over Sunset, Lincoln Center Theater;

Outstanding Costume Design for a Play: Jennifer Moeller, Clyde’s, Second Stage Theater

Outstanding Costume Design for a Musical Presented by Production Resource Group: Gabriella Slade, Six;

Outstanding Lighting Design for a Play (tie): Christopher Akerlind, Clyde’s, Second Stage Theater; and Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic, Manhattan Theatre Club;

Outstanding Lighting Design for a Musical (tie): Natasha Katz, MJ; and Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset, Lincoln Center Theater;

Outstanding Projection Design: 59 Productions, Flying Over Sunset, Lincoln Center Theater

Outstanding Sound Design for a Play: Ben and Max Ringham, Cyrano de Bergerac, The Jamie Lloyd Company at Brooklyn Academy of Music;

Outstanding Sound Design for a Musical: Gareth Owen, MJ;

Outstanding Wig and Hair: David Brian Brown, Mrs. Doubtfire;

Outstanding Solo Performance: Kristina Wong, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, New York Theatre Workshop;

The Chase Award for Unique Theatrical Experience: Seven Deadly Sins, Tectonic Theater Project and Madison Wells Live

Outstanding Adaptation: Merry Wives, by Jocelyn Bioh, The Public Theater Free Shakespeare in the Park;

Outstanding Puppet Design: James Ortiz, The Skin of Our Teeth, Lincoln Center Theater;

Harold Prince Lifetime Achievement Award: Playwright and actress Alice Childress (1912-1994);

Ensemble Award: Six, Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Brittney Mack, Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele

The Sam Norkin Off-Broadway Award: Actress Marjan Neshat (Selling Kabul and English);

Additional Special Awards: Costume designer Dede Ayite (Merry Wives, Seven Deadly Sins, The Last of the Love Letters, Chicken and Biscuits, Slave Play, Nollywood Dreams, American Buffalo, and How I learned to Drive)

Scenic designer Adam Rigg (Cullud Wattah, On Sugarland, and The Skin of Our Teeth)

and Composer Heather Christian (Oratorio for Living Things).