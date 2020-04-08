MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

The Drama Desk, Obie and Lucille Lortel Are Going Forward With Their Awards

The Drama Desk, Obie and Lucille Lortel Are Going Forward With Their Awards

The Drama Desk organization announced today that the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards, which celebrate outstanding theater on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway, will adopt a revised season end date of March 11, and move forward with the release of nominations on April 21, and online announcement of awards on May 31. (Dates remain subject to change as events unfold in New York.

“New York theater is caught in a moment of exceptional uncertainty. In the face of this, the mission of the Drama Desk – recognizing the thousands of artists and craftspeople who make up our community – has never been more urgent. We are committed to honoring the outstanding work of this season as best we can, with safety the highest priority,” Charles Wright and David Barbour, Drama Desk Co-Presidents, said.

Additional details on the awards announcement will be released in the weeks ahead.

The Obie Awards Go Online. The Money Saved Goes to Artists. The Obie will go virtual this year, forced online by the coronavirus pandemic. The in-person ceremony had been scheduled for May 18; the date for the virtual ceremony has not been determined, but the hope is that it will be at around the same time.

The Lucille Lortel Awards, will also hold a virtual ceremony.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Broadway Shuts Down Until At Least June 7th and New York City Lacks Supplies

Suzanna BowlingApril 8, 2020
Read More

Meet The Former and Present Residents of Manhattan Plaza: André De Shields

Suzanna BowlingApril 7, 2020
Read More

Lin Manuel Miranda and Hamilton’s Original Cast Put a Smile On A Little Girls Face

Suzanna BowlingApril 6, 2020
Read More

The National Theatre London Streams Loud and Clear Laughter with One Man Two Guvnors

RossApril 6, 2020
Read More

What To Watch April 2nd To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingApril 2, 2020
Read More

Prayers For Nick Cordero Who Is Fighting For His Life

Suzanna BowlingApril 2, 2020
Read More

Broadway Brings Good News

Suzanna BowlingMarch 30, 2020
Read More

Sunday in the Park, Isolating with Mandy and Bernadette, While Overlooking the Isle of Toronto

RossMarch 29, 2020
Read More
Beth Malone, Fun Home,Michael Cerveris

What To Watch March 29th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingMarch 29, 2020
Read More