The Drama League Distinguished Performance Award Nominees

The Drama League, alongside Tony Award Nominee Denée Benton and Tony Award Winner André De Shields – both Drama League Distinguished Performance Award Nominees announced the 88th Annual Drama League Award Nominations on Monday morning, April 25 at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, 40 Lincoln Center Plaza (enter on Amsterdam Avenue, between 63rd & 64th Streets).
Hugh Jackman Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater
Lileana Blain-Cruz Founders Award for Excellence in Directing
Billy Crystal Contribution to the Theater Award
Willette Murphy Klausner Gratitude Award
Among the many highlights of the 2022 Awards Ceremony will be the historic inclusion of two new competitive awards.
The Nominees are:
Distinguished Performance Award
Uzo Aduba, Clyde’sSimon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy Shoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night Gabby Beans, The Skin of Our Teeth Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo Sharon D. Clarke, Caroline, or Change Billy Crystal, Mr. Saturday Night Matt Doyle, Company Rachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive Edie Falco, Morning Sun Tyler Fauntleroy, Tambo & Bones Beanie Feldstein, Funny Girl Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out Sutton Foster, The Music Man Myles Frost, MJ: The Musical Adrianna Hicks, SIX Marin Ireland, Morning Sun Nikki M. James, SUFFS Ron Cephas Jones, Clyde’s Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square LaChanze, Trouble in Mind L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop Jane Lynch, Funny Girl Taylor Mac, The Hang Brittney Mack, SIX Ebony Marshall-Oliver, 7 Minutes Elizabeth Marvel, Long Day’s Journey Into Night James McAvoy, Cyrano de Bergerac Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire Kenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo David Morse, How I Learned to Drive Deirdre O’Connell, Dana H. Sarah Jessica Parker, Plaza Suite Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna Blues Arturo Luis Soria, Ni Mi Madre Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop Cecily Strong, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe Will Swenson, Assassins Julie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him Alive Jesse Williams, Take Me Out Michelle Wilson, Confederates
The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer’s lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated; however, their exemplary work is recognized and applauded:Hugh Jackman, The Music Man Patti LuPone, Company Mary-Louise Parker, How I Learned To Drive
Keeping in the tradition of honoring the outstanding accomplishments of the theatrical community, as they have since 1935, Drama League Awards will be bestowed in the following competitive categories, in addition to the new directing categories:
Outstanding Production of a Play
CLYDE’SSecond Stage Theater The Helen Hayes Theater Written by Lynn Nottage Directed by Kate Whoriskey Produced by Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President & Artistic Director; Khady Kamara, Executive Director)
CONFEDERATESSignature Theatre The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre Written by Dominique Morisseau Directed by Stori Ayers Produced by Signature Theatre (Paige Evans, Artistic Director; Tim McClimon, Interim Executive Director)
DANA H.Lyceum Theatre Written by Lucas Hnath; Adapted from Interviews with Dana Higginbotham; Interviews Conducted by Steve Cosson Directed by Les Waters Produced by Matt Ross, Sally Horchow, Dori Berinstein, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane Dubin, Horchow Family Productions, Thomas Kail, Corinne Nevinny & Victoria Nevinny, Plate Spinner Productions, Bill Prady, Rocco Productions, Craig Balsam, Randy Best/Diamond Dog Entertainment, Gould Family/David Lyons, Richard Phillips/Alan Seales, ZKM Media, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman & CEO), The Goodman Theatre (Robert Falls, Artistic Director; Roche Schulfer, Executive Director), Center Theatre Group (Michael Ritchie, Artistic Director; Meghan Pressman, Managing Director/CEO; Douglas C. Baker, Producing Director) and Vineyard Theatre (Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern, Artistic Directors; Suzanne Appel, Managing Director); Associate Producer: Eric Emauni, Jacqueline Flores, Miranda Gohh, Naomi Horibe, Rob Laqui, Ayanna Prescod and Bria Woodyard
ENGLISHAtlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company Linda Gross Theater Written by Sanaz Toossi Directed by Knud Adams Produced by Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director) and Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: Artistic Director/CEO; Julia C. Levy: Executive Director; Sydney Beers: Executive Producer; Steve Dow: Chief Administrative Officer)
HANGMENJohn Golden Theatre Written by Martin McDonagh Directed by Matthew Dunster Produced by Robert Fox, Jean Doumanian, Elizabeth I. McCann, Craig Balsam, Atlantic Theater Company, Jon B. Platt, Len Blavatnik, Richard Fishman, John Gore Organization, Stephanie P. McClelland, David Mirvish, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene: Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman: Executive Vice President), Jamie deRoy/Sandy Robertson, Patrick Myles/Alexander ‘Sandy’ Marshall, M. Kilburg Reedy/Excelsior Entertainment and The Royal Court Theatre (Vicky Featherstone, Artistic Director; Lucy Davies, Executive Producer)
THE LEHMAN TRILOGYNederlander Theatre Written by Stefano Massini; Adapted by Ben Power Directed by Sam Mendes Produced by The National Theatre, Neal Street Productions, Barry Diller, David Geffen, Kash Bennett, Lisa Burger, Caro Newling, Ambassador Theatre Group, Stephanie P. McClelland, Annapurna Theatre, Delman-Whitney, Craig Balsam/Heni Koenigsberg/John Yonover, Fiery Angel/Seth A. Goldstein, Starry Night Entertainment, Gavin Kalin Productions, Paul & Selina Burdell/Bill Damaschke, 42nd.club/Phil & Claire Kenny, CatWenJam Productions, Amanda Dubois, Glass Half Full Productions, Dede Harris/Linda B. Rubin, Kallish Weinstein Creative, Kors Le Pere Theatricals LLC, James L. Nederlander, No Guarantees, Mark Pigott KBE, KStJ, Playing Field, Catherine Schreiber/Adam Zell, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Richard Winkler/Alan Shorr/Dawn Smalberg, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman & CEO), Independent Presenters Network and John Gore Organization
MERRY WIVESThe Public Theater / Free Shakespeare in the Park Delacorte Theater Written By William Shakespeare Adapted by Jocelyn Bioh Directed by Saheem Ali Produced by The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director; Mandy Hackett, Director of Public Theater Productions)
THE MINUTESStudio 54 Written by Tracy Letts Directed by Anna D. Shapiro Produced by Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross, Louise Gund, Elizabeth Armstrong, Blakeman Entertainment, HornosBerger, Across the River Productions, Stewart F. Lane/Bonnie Comley/Leah Lane, Jayne Baron Sherman, Kathleen K. Johnson, Emily Dobbs, Robert Flicker, Jacob Soroken Porter, The Shubert Organization
POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him AliveShubert Theatre Written by Selina Fillinger Directed by Susan Stroman Produced by Seaview, 51 Entertainment, Glass Half Full Productions, Level Forward, Salman Al-Rashid, Runyonland Productions, Sony Music Masterworks, One Community, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Jonathan Demar, Imagine Equal Entertainment, Lucas Katler, David J. Lynch, Leonid Makaron, Mark Gordon Pictures, Liz Slager, Ted Snowdon, Natalie Gorman/Tish Brennan Throop, The Shubert Organization; Executive Producer: Mark Shacket
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLICManhattan Theatre Club NY City Center Stage 1 Written by Joshua Harmon Directed by David Cromer Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer)
SELLING KABULPlaywrights Horizons Written by Sylvia Khoury Directed by Tyne Rafaeli Produced by Playwrights Horizons (Adam Greenfield, Artistic Director; Leslie Marcus, Managing Director; Carol Fishman, General Manager) in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival (Jenny Gersten, Interim Artistic Director)
Outstanding Production of a Musical
DAVID BYRNE’S AMERICAN UTOPIASt. James Theatre Music by David Byrne Production Consultant: Alex Timbers Choreography and Musical Staging by Annie-B Parson Produced by Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Patrick Catullo, Todomundo, Hal Luftig, Jonathan Reinis, Shira Friedman, Annapurna Theatre, Elizabeth Armstrong, Thomas Laub, Steven Rosenthal, Erica Lynn Schwartz & Matt Picheny, Steve Traxler, Len Blavatnik, Nonesuch Records, Warner Chappell Music, and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions (Bee Carrozzini, Producer); Executive Producer: Allan Williams
THE HANGHERE Arts Center Book & Lyrics by Taylor Mac Music by Matt Ray Directed by Niegel Smith Produced by HERE (Kristin Marting, Founding Artistic Director; Meredith Lynsey Schade, Producing Director; Brenna C. Thomas, Director of External Affairs)
KIMBERLY AKIMBOAtlantic Theater Company Linda Gross Theater Book & Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire Music by Jeanine Tesori Directed by Jessica Stone Produced by Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director)
MJ: THE MUSICALNeil Simon Theatre Book by Lynn Nottage Featuring songs by Michael Jackson, Dallas Austin, Bruce Swedien, René Moore, Berry Gordy, Alphonso J. Mizell, Frederick J. Perren, Deke Richards, Dave Jackson Rich, Elmar Krohn, Michael Jackson Clark, Hans Kampschroer, Thomas Meyer, Jackie Jackson, Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II, Harold Edward Davis, Donald Eddie Fletcher, Weldon Dean Parks, Charlie Smalls, Kenneth Gamble, Leon Huff, Anthony Jackson, John Bettis, Steven M. Porcaro, Stevie Wonder, Susaye Greene, Willie M. Hutchinson, Bob West, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard, Siedah Garrett, William Hart, Thomas Bell, Babatunde Olatunji, James Brown, Rod Temperton, Tom Bahler, O’Kelly Isley, Jr., Rudolph Isley, Ronald Isley, Terry Lewis, James Harris, Gary Jackson, Raynard Miner and Carl William Smith Directed by Christopher Wheeldon Produced by Lia Vollack, John Branca, John McClain, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony Music Entertainment, Roy Furman, Cue to Cue Productions, James L. Nederlander, Kumiko Yoshii, Naoya Kinoshita, Latitude Link, Candy Spelling, Stephen C. Byrd, John Gore Organization, Sandy Robertson, Ed Walson, Peter W. May, CJ ENM, Martin Bandier, Michael Cassel Group, Albert Nocciolino, Playful Productions, Ken Schur, Willette & Manny Klausner and Doug Morris; Executive Producer: Michael David; Produced by Special Arrangement with the The Estate of Michael Jackson; Associate Producer: Travis LeMont Ballenger
MR. SATURDAY NIGHTNederlander Theatre Book by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel Music by Jason Robert Brown; Lyrics by Amanda Green Directed by John Rando Produced by James L. Nederlander, Face Productions, Inc., Hunter Arnold, Michael Cohl, TEG Dainty, Candy Spelling, Steve Traxler, Marc David Levine, Caiola Productions, Crossroads Live, Jamie deRoy, Roy Furman, Arny Granat, Grove Entertainment, John Gore Organization, Wolf Gutterman, Van Kaplan, Larry Magid, Peter May, Carl Moellenberg, Beth W. Newburger, Albert Nocciolino, Eva Price, Iris Smith, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene: Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman: Executive Vice President), Howard Tenenbaum and Barry & Fran Weissler
MRS. DOUBTFIREStephen Sondheim Theatre Book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell Music by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick; Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick Directed by Jerry Zaks Kevin McCollum, Jamie Wilson, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, Todd & Kathy Boehly, LAMS Productions, Bob Cohen, Isaac Robert Hurwitz, Crossroads Live, Barbara Freitag, IPN, Cecilia Lin/Sing Out Louise, Option Up Entertainment, Boyett/Miller, Ayal Miodovnik, Bard Theatricals, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Broadway Factor NYC and Lucas McMahon; Presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical
ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGSArs Nova Composed and created by Heather Christian Directed by Lee Sunday Evans Produced by Ars Nova (Jason Eagan, Founding Artistic Director; Renee Blinkwolt, Producing Executive Director); Presented in association with Rosalind Productions Inc.
SIXBrooks Atkinson Theatre Book, Music, Lyrics by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss Directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage Produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum; in association with Chicago Shakespeare Theater (Barbara Gaines, Artistic Director; Criss Henderson, Executive Director; Rick Boynton, Creative Producer); Associate Producer: Sam Levy
A STRANGE LOOPLyceum Theatre Book, Music, Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson Directed by Stephen Brackett Produced by Barbara Whitman, Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Playwrights Horizons, Pasek, Paul & Stafford, Hunter Arnold, Marcia Goldberg, Alex Levy & James Achilles, Osh Ashruf, Don Cheadle & Bridgid Coulter Cheadle, Paul Oakley Stovall, Jimmy Wilson, Annapurna Theatre, Robyn Coles, Creative Partners Productions, Kayla Greenspan, Grove Entertainment, Robyn Gottesdiener, Kuhn, Lewis & Scott, Maximum Effort Productions Inc., Richard Mumby, Marc Platt & Debra Martin Chase, Phenomenal Media & Meena Harris, Laurie Tisch, Yonge Street Theatricals, Dodge Hall Productions/JJ Maley, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Shubert Organization, RuPaul, Alan Cumming, Ilana Glazer, Jennifer Hudson, Mindy Kaling, and Billy Porter
SUFFSThe Public Theater Book, Music, Lyrics by Shaina Taub Directed by Leigh Silverman Produced by The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director)
Outstanding Revival of a Play
AMERICAN BUFFALOCircle in the Square Theatre Written by David Mamet Directed by Neil Pepe Produced by Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler, Stephanie P. McClelland, GFour Productions, Spencer B. Ross, Gemini Theatrical, Chris and Ashlee Clarke, Suna Said Maslin, Ted & Richard Liebowitz/Cue to Cue Productions, Patty Baker/Good Productions, Brad Blume, Caiola Productions, Joanna Carson, Arthur Kern, Willette Murphy Klausner, Jeremiah J. Harris & Darren P. DeVerna, Van Kaplan, Patrick Myles/David Luff, Alexander Marshall, Ambassador Theatre Group, Kathleen K. Johnson, Diego Kolankowsky, Steve and Jacob Levy, Morwin Schmookler, Brian Moreland, Jacob Soroken Porter, and The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene: Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman: Executive Vice President); Associate Producer: Dan Radford
CYRANO DE BERGERACBrooklyn Academy of Music Written by Edmond Rostand In a new version by Martin Crimp Directed by Jamie Lloyd Produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Glass Half Full Productions, and Wessex Grove in association with Rupert Gavin and Mallory Factor
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enufBooth Theatre Written by Ntozake Shange Directed by Camille A. Brown Produced by Nelle Nugent, Ron Simons, Kenneth Teaton, Ellen Ferguson and Vivian Phillips, Willette and Manny Klausner, Hunter Arnold, Dale Franzen, Valencia Yearwood, Audible, Dennis Grimaldi, Terry Nardozzi and Tracey Knight Narang, Grace Nordhoff/Mickalene Thomas, Angelina Fiordellisi/Caiola Productions, and The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director; Mandy Hackett, Director of Public Theater Productions)
HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVEManhattan Theatre Club Samuel J. Friedman Theatre Written by Paula Vogel Directed by Mark Brokaw Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer), Daryl Roth and Cody Lassen. Produced in association with Vineyard Theatre (Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern, Artistic Directors; Suzanne Appel, Managing Director)
LONG DAY’S JOURNEY INTO NIGHTMinetta Lane Theatre Written by Eugene O’Neill Directed by Robert O’Hara Produced by Audible Theater
SKELETON CREWManhattan Theatre Club Samuel J. Friedman Theatre Written by Dominique Morisseau Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer)
THE SKIN OF OUR TEETHLincoln Center Theater Vivian Beaumont Theatre Written by Thornton Wilder, Additional material by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz Produced by Lincoln Center Theater (André Bishop: Producing Artistic Director; Adam Siegel: Managing Director; Hattie K. Jutagir, Executive Director of Development and Planning)
TAKE ME OUTSecond Stage Theater The Helen Hayes Theater Written by Richard Greenberg Directed by Scott Ellis Produced by Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President & Artistic Director; Khady Kamara, Executive Director)
TROUBLE IN MINDRoundabout Theatre Company American Airlines Theatre Written by Alice Childress Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: Artistic Director/CEO; Julia C. Levy: Executive Director; Sydney Beers: Executive Producer; Steve Dow: Chief Administrative Officer)
Outstanding Revival of a Musical
ASSASSINSClassic Stage Company Book by John Weidman Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim Directed by John Doyle Produced by Classic Stage Company (John Doyle, Artistic Director; Toni Marie Davis, Chief Operating Officer/GM)
COMPANYBernard B. Jacobs Theatre Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim Book by George Furth Directed by Marianne Elliott Produced by Elliott & Harper Productions, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman & CEO), Catherine Schreiber, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Crossroads Live, Annapurna Theatre, Hunter Arnold, No Guarantees, Jon B. Platt, Michael Watt, John Gore Organization, Tim Levy, Grove-REG, Hornos-Moellenberg, Levine-Federman-Adler, Beard-Merrie-Robbins, LD Entertainment/Madison Wells Live, Benjamin Lowy/Roben Alive, Daryl Roth/Tom Tuft, Salmira Productions/Caiola Productions, Aged in Wood/Lee-Sachs, Berinstein-Lane/42nd.Club, Boyett-Miller/Hodges-Kukielski, Finn-DeVito/Independent Presenters Network, Armstrong-Ross/Gilad-Rogowsky, Boardman-Koenigsberg/Zell-Seriff, Concord Theatricals-Scott Sanders Productions/Abrams-May, deRoy-Brunish/Jenen-Rubin, Fakston Productions/Sabi-Lerner-Ketner, Maggio-Abrams/Hopkins-Tackel, Levy & Chauviere, and Jujamcyn Theaters (Jordan Roth, President)
CAROLINE, OR CHANGERoundabout Theatre Company Book & Lyrics by Tony Kushner Music by Jeanine Tesori Directed by Michael Longhurst Produced by Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: Artistic Director/CEO; Julia C. Levy: Executive Director; Sydney Beers: Executive Producer; Steve Dow: Chief Administrative Officer); in association with Lot’s Wife, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions/Willette & Manny Klausner, and Chambers-D’Angora/Joseph & Alyson Graci; This production produced in association with Dale Franzen
FUNNY GIRLAugust Wilson Theatre Music by Jule Styne Lyrics by Bob Merrill Book by Isobel Lennart Revised Book by Harvey Fierstein Directed by Michael Mayer Produced by Sonia Friedman Productions (Associate Producer: Thomas Swayne), Scott Landis, David Babani, Roy Furman, No Guarantees, Adam Blanshay Productions, Daryl Roth, Stephanie P. McClelland, Lang Entertainment Group, Playing Field, Gavin Kalin Productions, Charles & Nicolas Talar, Fakston Productions, Sanford Robertson, Craig Balsam, Cue to Cue Productions, LeonoffFedermanWolofsky Productions, Judith Ann Abrams/Peter May, Hunter Arnold, Creative Partners Productions, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane Bergère, Jean Doumanian, Larry Magid, Rosalind Productions, Inc., Iris Smith, Kevin & Trudy Sullivan, Julie Boardman/Kate Cannova, Heni Koenigsberg/Michelle Riley, Mira Road Productions/Seaview, In Fine Company, Elie Landau, Brian Anthony Moreland, Henry R. Muñoz III & Kyle Ferari Muñoz, and MaggioAbrams/Brian & Dayna Lee
THE MUSIC MANWinter Garden Theatre Book, Music & Lyrics by Meredith Willson Story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey Directed by Jerry Zaks Produced by Barry Diller, David Geffen, Kate Horton and Fictionhouse; Associate Producer: Rashad V. Chambers
Outstanding Direction of a Play
Knud AdamsENGLISH Atlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company
Saheem AliMERRY WIVES The Public Theater / New York Shakespeare Festival=
Stori AyersCONFEDERATES Signature Theatre
Camille A. Brownfor colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Booth Theatre
Matthew DunsterHANGMEN John Golden Theatre
Jamie LloydCYRANO DE BERGERAC Brooklyn Academy of Music
Sam MendesTHE LEHMAN TRILOGY Nederlander Theatre
Tyne RafaeliSELLING KABUL Playwrights Horizons
Taylor ReynoldsTAMBO & BONES Playwrights Horizons
Les WatersDANA H. Lyceum Theatre
Kate WhoriskeyCLYDE’S Second Stage Theatre
Outstanding Direction of a Musical
John DoyleASSASSINS Classic Stage Company
Marianne ElliottCOMPANY Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre
Lee Sunday EvansORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS Ars Nova
Michael MayerFUNNY GIRL August Wilson Theatre
Lucy Moss and Jamie ArmitageSIX Brooks Atkinson Theatre
Leigh SilvermanSUFFS The Public Theater
Niegel SmithTHE HANG HERE Arts Center
Christopher WheeldonMJ THE MUSICAL Neil Simon Theatre
Jerry ZaksTHE MUSIC MAN Winter Garden Theatre
The Drama League advances American theater by providing life-long artistic resources for directors and a platform for dialogue with audiences. Founded in 1916, as one of the longest-running arts service organizations in the country, we continuously adapt to meet artists’ needs in the expanding entertainment landscape. We enable directors to make the most powerful, impactful work possible, expand their skill across multiple mediums to reach broader audiences, and build thriving, sustainable careers. Uplifting directors of all economic classes, races, abilities, genders, and identities is a cornerstone of this mission. We provide support to directors throughout their artistic lives, and our work in education offers continued learning to professionals and introduces the skills of directing to young people. Underpinning our work is the support of our members, a community of ardent theater fans and industry professionals whose commitment to advancing the art form helps develop the careers of the talented directors we champion.
Google+
YouTube
RSS