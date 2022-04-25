MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The Drama League Distinguished Performance Award Nominees

The Drama League, alongside Tony Award Nominee Denée Benton and Tony Award Winner André De Shields – both Drama League Distinguished Performance Award Nominees announced the 88th Annual Drama League Award Nominations on Monday morning, April 25 at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, 40 Lincoln Center Plaza (enter on Amsterdam Avenue, between 63rd & 64th Streets).

Hugh Jackman Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater

Lileana Blain-Cruz Founders Award for Excellence in Directing

Billy Crystal Contribution to the Theater Award

Willette Murphy Klausner Gratitude Award

Among the many highlights of the 2022 Awards Ceremony will be the historic inclusion of two new competitive awards.

The Nominees are:

Distinguished Performance Award

Uzo Aduba, Clyde’sSimon Russell Beale, The Lehman TrilogyShoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday NightGabby Beans, The Skin of Our TeethVictoria Clark, Kimberly AkimboSharon D. Clarke, Caroline, or ChangeBilly Crystal, Mr. Saturday NightMatt Doyle, CompanyRachel Dratch, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him AliveEdie Falco, Morning SunTyler Fauntleroy, Tambo & BonesBeanie Feldstein, Funny GirlJesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me OutSutton Foster, The Music ManMyles Frost, MJ: The MusicalAdrianna Hicks, SIXMarin Ireland, Morning SunNikki M. James, SUFFSRon Cephas Jones, Clyde’sJoaquina Kalukango, Paradise SquareLaChanze, Trouble in MindL Morgan Lee, A Strange LoopJane Lynch, Funny GirlTaylor Mac, The HangBrittney Mack, SIXEbony Marshall-Oliver, 7 MinutesElizabeth Marvel, Long Day’s Journey Into NightJames McAvoy, Cyrano de BergeracRob McClure, Mrs. DoubtfireKenita R. Miller, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enufBonnie Milligan, Kimberly AkimboDavid Morse, How I Learned to DriveDeirdre O’Connell, Dana H.Sarah Jessica Parker, Plaza SuitePhylicia Rashad, Skeleton CrewRuben Santiago-Hudson, Lackawanna BluesArturo Luis Soria, Ni Mi MadreJaquel Spivey, A Strange LoopCecily Strong, The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the UniverseWill Swenson, AssassinsJulie White, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying To Keep Him AliveJesse Williams, Take Me OutMichelle Wilson, Confederates

The Drama League also wishes to acknowledge the previous recipients of the Distinguished Performance Award who appeared in Broadway or Off-Broadway productions this season. As the Award can only be won once in a performer’s lifetime, they are ineligible to be nominated; however, their exemplary work is recognized and applauded:Hugh Jackman, The Music ManPatti LuPone, CompanyMary-Louise Parker, How I Learned To Drive

Keeping in the tradition of honoring the outstanding accomplishments of the theatrical community, as they have since 1935, Drama League Awards will be bestowed in the following competitive categories, in addition to the new directing categories:


Outstanding Production of a Play

CLYDE’SSecond Stage TheaterThe Helen Hayes TheaterWritten by Lynn NottageDirected by Kate WhoriskeyProduced by Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President & Artistic Director; Khady Kamara, Executive Director)

CONFEDERATESSignature TheatreThe Alice Griffin Jewel Box TheatreWritten by Dominique MorisseauDirected by Stori AyersProduced by Signature Theatre (Paige Evans, Artistic Director; Tim McClimon, Interim Executive Director)

DANA H.Lyceum TheatreWritten by Lucas Hnath; Adapted from Interviews with Dana Higginbotham; Interviews Conducted by Steve CossonDirected by Les WatersProduced by Matt Ross, Sally Horchow, Dori Berinstein, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane Dubin, Horchow Family Productions, Thomas Kail, Corinne Nevinny & Victoria Nevinny, Plate Spinner Productions, Bill Prady, Rocco Productions, Craig Balsam, Randy Best/Diamond Dog Entertainment, Gould Family/David Lyons, Richard Phillips/Alan Seales, ZKM Media, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman & CEO), The Goodman Theatre (Robert Falls, Artistic Director; Roche Schulfer, Executive Director), Center Theatre Group (Michael Ritchie, Artistic Director; Meghan Pressman, Managing Director/CEO; Douglas C. Baker, Producing Director) and Vineyard Theatre (Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern, Artistic Directors; Suzanne Appel, Managing Director); Associate Producer: Eric Emauni, Jacqueline Flores, Miranda Gohh, Naomi Horibe, Rob Laqui, Ayanna Prescod and Bria Woodyard

ENGLISHAtlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre CompanyLinda Gross TheaterWritten by Sanaz ToossiDirected by Knud AdamsProduced by Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director) and Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: Artistic Director/CEO; Julia C. Levy: Executive Director; Sydney Beers: Executive Producer; Steve Dow: Chief Administrative Officer)

HANGMENJohn Golden TheatreWritten by Martin McDonaghDirected by Matthew DunsterProduced by Robert Fox, Jean Doumanian, Elizabeth I. McCann, Craig Balsam, Atlantic Theater Company, Jon B. Platt, Len Blavatnik, Richard Fishman, John Gore Organization, Stephanie P. McClelland, David Mirvish, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene: Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman: Executive Vice President), Jamie deRoy/Sandy Robertson, Patrick Myles/Alexander ‘Sandy’ Marshall, M. Kilburg Reedy/Excelsior Entertainment and The Royal Court Theatre (Vicky Featherstone, Artistic Director; Lucy Davies, Executive Producer)

THE LEHMAN TRILOGYNederlander TheatreWritten by Stefano Massini; Adapted by Ben PowerDirected by Sam MendesProduced by The National Theatre, Neal Street Productions, Barry Diller, David Geffen, Kash Bennett, Lisa Burger, Caro Newling, Ambassador Theatre Group, Stephanie P. McClelland, Annapurna Theatre, Delman-Whitney, Craig Balsam/Heni Koenigsberg/John Yonover, Fiery Angel/Seth A. Goldstein, Starry Night Entertainment, Gavin Kalin Productions, Paul & Selina Burdell/Bill Damaschke, 42nd.club/Phil & Claire Kenny, CatWenJam Productions, Amanda Dubois, Glass Half Full Productions, Dede Harris/Linda B. Rubin, Kallish Weinstein Creative, Kors Le Pere Theatricals LLC, James L. Nederlander, No Guarantees, Mark Pigott KBE, KStJ, Playing Field, Catherine Schreiber/Adam Zell, Tulchin Bartner Productions, Richard Winkler/Alan Shorr/Dawn Smalberg, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman & CEO), Independent Presenters Network and John Gore Organization

MERRY WIVESThe Public Theater / Free Shakespeare in the ParkDelacorte TheaterWritten By William ShakespeareAdapted by Jocelyn BiohDirected by Saheem AliProduced by The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director; Mandy Hackett, Director of Public Theater Productions)

THE MINUTESStudio 54Written by Tracy LettsDirected by Anna D. ShapiroProduced by Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross, Louise Gund, Elizabeth Armstrong, Blakeman Entertainment, HornosBerger, Across the River Productions, Stewart F. Lane/Bonnie Comley/Leah Lane, Jayne Baron Sherman, Kathleen K. Johnson, Emily Dobbs, Robert Flicker, Jacob Soroken Porter, The Shubert Organization

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him AliveShubert TheatreWritten by Selina FillingerDirected by Susan StromanProduced by Seaview, 51 Entertainment, Glass Half Full Productions, Level Forward, Salman Al-Rashid,Runyonland Productions, Sony Music Masterworks, One Community, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Jonathan Demar, Imagine Equal Entertainment, Lucas Katler, David J. Lynch, Leonid Makaron, Mark Gordon Pictures, Liz Slager​, Ted Snowdon​, ​Natalie Gorman/Tish Brennan Throop​, ​The Shubert Organization; Executive Producer: Mark Shacket

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLICManhattan Theatre ClubNY City Center Stage 1Written by Joshua HarmonDirected by David CromerProduced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer)

SELLING KABULPlaywrights HorizonsWritten by Sylvia KhouryDirected by Tyne RafaeliProduced by Playwrights Horizons (Adam Greenfield, Artistic Director; Leslie Marcus, Managing Director; Carol Fishman, General Manager) in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival (Jenny Gersten, Interim Artistic Director)

Outstanding Production of a Musical

DAVID BYRNE’S AMERICAN UTOPIASt. James TheatreMusic by David ByrneProduction Consultant: Alex TimbersChoreography and Musical Staging by Annie-B ParsonProduced by Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Patrick Catullo, Todomundo, Hal Luftig, Jonathan Reinis, Shira Friedman, Annapurna Theatre, Elizabeth Armstrong, Thomas Laub, Steven Rosenthal, Erica Lynn Schwartz & Matt Picheny, Steve Traxler, Len Blavatnik, Nonesuch Records, Warner Chappell Music, and Ambassador Theatre Group Productions (Bee Carrozzini, Producer); Executive Producer: Allan Williams

THE HANGHERE Arts CenterBook & Lyrics by Taylor MacMusic by Matt RayDirected by Niegel SmithProduced by HERE (Kristin Marting, Founding Artistic Director; Meredith Lynsey Schade, Producing Director; Brenna C. Thomas, Director of External Affairs)

KIMBERLY AKIMBOAtlantic Theater CompanyLinda Gross TheaterBook & Lyrics by David Lindsay-AbaireMusic by Jeanine TesoriDirected by Jessica StoneProduced by Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director)

MJ: THE MUSICALNeil Simon TheatreBook by Lynn NottageFeaturing songs by Michael Jackson, Dallas Austin, Bruce Swedien, René Moore, Berry Gordy, Alphonso J. Mizell, Frederick J. Perren, Deke Richards, Dave Jackson Rich, Elmar Krohn, Michael Jackson Clark, Hans Kampschroer, Thomas Meyer, Jackie Jackson, Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II, Harold Edward Davis, Donald Eddie Fletcher, Weldon Dean Parks, Charlie Smalls, Kenneth Gamble, Leon Huff, Anthony Jackson, John Bettis, Steven M. Porcaro, Stevie Wonder, Susaye Greene, Willie M. Hutchinson, Bob West, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard, Siedah Garrett, William Hart, Thomas Bell, Babatunde Olatunji, James Brown, Rod Temperton, Tom Bahler, O’Kelly Isley, Jr., Rudolph Isley, Ronald Isley, Terry Lewis, James Harris, Gary Jackson, Raynard Miner and Carl William SmithDirected by Christopher WheeldonProduced by Lia Vollack, John Branca, John McClain, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Sony Music Entertainment, Roy Furman, Cue to Cue Productions, James L. Nederlander, Kumiko Yoshii, Naoya Kinoshita, Latitude Link, Candy Spelling, Stephen C. Byrd, John Gore Organization, Sandy Robertson, Ed Walson, Peter W. May, CJ ENM, Martin Bandier, Michael Cassel Group, Albert Nocciolino, Playful Productions, Ken Schur, Willette & Manny Klausner and Doug Morris; Executive Producer: Michael David; Produced by Special Arrangement with the The Estate of Michael Jackson; Associate Producer: Travis LeMont Ballenger

MR. SATURDAY NIGHTNederlander TheatreBook by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo MandelMusic by Jason Robert Brown; Lyrics by Amanda GreenDirected by John RandoProduced by James L. Nederlander, Face Productions, Inc., Hunter Arnold, Michael Cohl, TEG Dainty, Candy Spelling, Steve Traxler, Marc David Levine, Caiola Productions, Crossroads Live, Jamie deRoy, Roy Furman, Arny Granat, Grove Entertainment, John Gore Organization, Wolf Gutterman, Van Kaplan, Larry Magid, Peter May, Carl Moellenberg, Beth W. Newburger, Albert Nocciolino, Eva Price, Iris Smith, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene: Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman: Executive Vice President), Howard Tenenbaum and Barry & Fran Weissler

MRS. DOUBTFIREStephen Sondheim TheatreBook by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’FarrellMusic by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick; Lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey KirkpatrickDirected by Jerry ZaksKevin McCollum, Jamie Wilson, Gavin Kalin, Hunter Arnold, Todd & Kathy Boehly, LAMS Productions, Bob Cohen, Isaac Robert Hurwitz, Crossroads Live, Barbara Freitag, IPN, Cecilia Lin/Sing Out Louise, Option Up Entertainment, Boyett/Miller, Ayal Miodovnik, Bard Theatricals, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Broadway Factor NYC and Lucas McMahon; Presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical

ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGSArs NovaComposed and created by Heather ChristianDirected by Lee Sunday EvansProduced by Ars Nova (Jason Eagan, Founding Artistic Director; Renee Blinkwolt, Producing Executive Director); Presented in association with Rosalind Productions Inc.

SIXBrooks Atkinson TheatreBook, Music, Lyrics by Toby Marlow & Lucy MossDirected by Lucy Moss and Jamie ArmitageProduced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum; in association with Chicago Shakespeare Theater (Barbara Gaines, Artistic Director; Criss Henderson, Executive Director; Rick Boynton, Creative Producer); Associate Producer: Sam Levy

A STRANGE LOOPLyceum TheatreBook, Music, Lyrics by Michael R. JacksonDirected by Stephen BrackettProduced by Barbara Whitman, Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Playwrights Horizons, Pasek, Paul & Stafford, Hunter Arnold, Marcia Goldberg, Alex Levy & James Achilles, Osh Ashruf, Don Cheadle & Bridgid Coulter Cheadle, Paul Oakley Stovall, Jimmy Wilson, Annapurna Theatre, Robyn Coles, Creative Partners Productions, Kayla Greenspan, Grove Entertainment, Robyn Gottesdiener, Kuhn, Lewis & Scott, Maximum Effort Productions Inc., Richard Mumby, Marc Platt & Debra Martin Chase, Phenomenal Media & Meena Harris, Laurie Tisch, Yonge Street Theatricals, Dodge Hall Productions/JJ Maley, John Gore Organization, James L. Nederlander, The Shubert Organization, RuPaul, Alan Cumming, Ilana Glazer, Jennifer Hudson, Mindy Kaling, and Billy Porter

SUFFSThe Public TheaterBook, Music, Lyrics by Shaina TaubDirected by Leigh SilvermanProduced by The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director)

Outstanding Revival of a Play 

AMERICAN BUFFALOCircle in the Square TheatreWritten by David MametDirected by Neil PepeProduced by Jeffrey Richards, Steve Traxler, Stephanie P. McClelland, GFour Productions, Spencer B. Ross, Gemini Theatrical, Chris and Ashlee Clarke, Suna Said Maslin, Ted & Richard Liebowitz/Cue to Cue Productions, Patty Baker/Good Productions, Brad Blume, Caiola Productions, Joanna Carson, Arthur Kern, Willette Murphy Klausner, Jeremiah J. Harris & Darren P. DeVerna, Van Kaplan, Patrick Myles/David Luff, Alexander Marshall, Ambassador Theatre Group, Kathleen K. Johnson, Diego Kolankowsky, Steve and Jacob Levy, Morwin Schmookler, Brian Moreland, Jacob Soroken Porter, and The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman and CEO; Elliot Greene: Chief Operating Officer; Charles Flateman: Executive Vice President); Associate Producer: Dan Radford

CYRANO DE BERGERACBrooklyn Academy of MusicWritten by Edmond RostandIn a new version by Martin CrimpDirected by Jamie LloydProduced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Glass Half Full Productions, and Wessex Grove in association with Rupert Gavin and Mallory Factor

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enufBooth TheatreWritten by Ntozake ShangeDirected by Camille A. BrownProduced by Nelle Nugent, Ron Simons, Kenneth Teaton, Ellen Ferguson and Vivian Phillips, Willette and Manny Klausner, Hunter Arnold, Dale Franzen, Valencia Yearwood, Audible, Dennis Grimaldi, Terry Nardozzi and Tracey Knight Narang, Grace Nordhoff/Mickalene Thomas, Angelina Fiordellisi/Caiola Productions, and The Public Theater (Oskar Eustis, Artistic Director; Patrick Willingham, Executive Director; Mandy Hackett, Director of Public Theater Productions)

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVEManhattan Theatre ClubSamuel J. Friedman TheatreWritten by Paula VogelDirected by Mark BrokawProduced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer), Daryl Roth and Cody Lassen. Produced in association with Vineyard Theatre (Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern, Artistic Directors; Suzanne Appel, Managing Director)

LONG DAY’S JOURNEY INTO NIGHTMinetta Lane TheatreWritten by Eugene O’NeillDirected by Robert O’HaraProduced by Audible Theater

SKELETON CREWManhattan Theatre ClubSamuel J. Friedman TheatreWritten by Dominique MorisseauDirected by Ruben Santiago-HudsonProduced by Manhattan Theatre Club (Lynne Meadow, Artistic Director; Barry Grove, Executive Producer)

THE SKIN OF OUR TEETHLincoln Center TheaterVivian Beaumont TheatreWritten by Thornton Wilder, Additional material by Branden Jacobs-JenkinsDirected by Lileana Blain-CruzProduced by Lincoln Center Theater (André Bishop: Producing Artistic Director; Adam Siegel: Managing Director; Hattie K. Jutagir, Executive Director of Development and Planning)

TAKE ME OUTSecond Stage TheaterThe Helen Hayes TheaterWritten by Richard GreenbergDirected by Scott EllisProduced by Second Stage Theater (Carole Rothman, President & Artistic Director; Khady Kamara, Executive Director)

TROUBLE IN MINDRoundabout Theatre CompanyAmerican Airlines TheatreWritten by Alice ChildressDirected by Charles Randolph-WrightProduced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: Artistic Director/CEO; Julia C. Levy: Executive Director; Sydney Beers: Executive Producer; Steve Dow: Chief Administrative Officer)

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

ASSASSINSClassic Stage CompanyBook by John WeidmanMusic & Lyrics by Stephen SondheimDirected by John DoyleProduced by Classic Stage Company (John Doyle, Artistic Director; Toni Marie Davis, Chief Operating Officer/GM)

COMPANYBernard B. Jacobs TheatreMusic & Lyrics by Stephen SondheimBook by George FurthDirected by Marianne ElliottProduced by Elliott & Harper Productions, The Shubert Organization (Robert E. Wankel: Chairman & CEO), Catherine Schreiber, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Crossroads Live, Annapurna Theatre, Hunter Arnold, No Guarantees, Jon B. Platt, Michael Watt, John Gore Organization, Tim Levy, Grove-REG, Hornos-Moellenberg, Levine-Federman-Adler, Beard-Merrie-Robbins, LD Entertainment/Madison Wells Live, Benjamin Lowy/Roben Alive, Daryl Roth/Tom Tuft, Salmira Productions/Caiola Productions, Aged in Wood/Lee-Sachs, Berinstein-Lane/42nd.Club, Boyett-Miller/Hodges-Kukielski, Finn-DeVito/Independent Presenters Network, Armstrong-Ross/Gilad-Rogowsky, Boardman-Koenigsberg/Zell-Seriff, Concord Theatricals-Scott Sanders Productions/Abrams-May, deRoy-Brunish/Jenen-Rubin, Fakston Productions/Sabi-Lerner-Ketner, Maggio-Abrams/Hopkins-Tackel, Levy & Chauviere, and Jujamcyn Theaters (Jordan Roth, President)

CAROLINE, OR CHANGERoundabout Theatre CompanyBook & Lyrics by Tony KushnerMusic by Jeanine TesoriDirected by Michael LonghurstProduced by Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes: Artistic Director/CEO; Julia C. Levy: Executive Director; Sydney Beers: Executive Producer; Steve Dow: Chief Administrative Officer); in association with Lot’s Wife, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions/Willette & Manny Klausner, and Chambers-D’Angora/Joseph & Alyson Graci; This production produced in association with Dale Franzen

FUNNY GIRLAugust Wilson TheatreMusic by Jule StyneLyrics by Bob MerrillBook by Isobel LennartRevised Book by Harvey FiersteinDirected by Michael MayerProduced by Sonia Friedman Productions (Associate Producer: Thomas Swayne), Scott Landis, David Babani, Roy Furman, No Guarantees, Adam Blanshay Productions, Daryl Roth, Stephanie P. McClelland, Lang Entertainment Group, Playing Field, Gavin Kalin Productions, Charles & Nicolas Talar, Fakston Productions, Sanford Robertson, Craig Balsam, Cue to Cue Productions, LeonoffFedermanWolofsky Productions, Judith Ann Abrams/Peter May, Hunter Arnold, Creative Partners Productions, Elizabeth Armstrong, Jane Bergère, Jean Doumanian, Larry Magid, Rosalind Productions, Inc., Iris Smith, Kevin & Trudy Sullivan, Julie Boardman/Kate Cannova, Heni Koenigsberg/Michelle Riley, Mira Road Productions/Seaview, In Fine Company, Elie Landau, Brian Anthony Moreland, Henry R. Muñoz III & Kyle Ferari Muñoz, and MaggioAbrams/Brian & Dayna Lee

THE MUSIC MANWinter Garden TheatreBook, Music & Lyrics by Meredith WillsonStory by Meredith Willson and Franklin LaceyDirected by Jerry ZaksProduced by Barry Diller, David Geffen, Kate Horton and Fictionhouse; Associate Producer: Rashad V. Chambers

Outstanding Direction of a Play 

Knud AdamsENGLISHAtlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company

Saheem AliMERRY WIVESThe Public Theater / New York Shakespeare Festival=

Stori AyersCONFEDERATESSignature Theatre

Camille A. Brownfor colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enufBooth Theatre

Matthew DunsterHANGMENJohn Golden Theatre

Jamie LloydCYRANO DE BERGERACBrooklyn Academy of Music

Sam MendesTHE LEHMAN TRILOGYNederlander Theatre

Tyne RafaeliSELLING KABULPlaywrights Horizons

Taylor ReynoldsTAMBO & BONESPlaywrights Horizons

Les WatersDANA H.Lyceum Theatre

Kate WhoriskeyCLYDE’SSecond Stage Theatre

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

John DoyleASSASSINSClassic Stage Company

Marianne ElliottCOMPANYBernard B. Jacobs Theatre

Lee Sunday EvansORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGSArs Nova

Michael MayerFUNNY GIRLAugust Wilson Theatre

Lucy Moss and Jamie ArmitageSIXBrooks Atkinson Theatre

Leigh SilvermanSUFFSThe Public Theater

Niegel SmithTHE HANGHERE Arts Center

Christopher WheeldonMJ THE MUSICALNeil Simon Theatre

Jerry ZaksTHE MUSIC MANWinter Garden Theatre

The Drama League advances American theater by providing life-long artistic resources for directors and a platform for dialogue with audiences. Founded in 1916, as one of the longest-running arts service organizations in the country, we continuously adapt to meet artists’ needs in the expanding entertainment landscape. We enable directors to make the most powerful, impactful work possible, expand their skill across multiple mediums to reach broader audiences, and build thriving, sustainable careers. Uplifting directors of all economic classes, races, abilities, genders, and identities is a cornerstone of this mission. We provide support to directors throughout their artistic lives, and our work in education offers continued learning to professionals and introduces the skills of directing to young people. Underpinning our work is the support of our members, a community of ardent theater fans and industry professionals whose commitment to advancing the art form helps develop the careers of the talented directors we champion.  

