The Drama League “Stage to Screen” Directors Workshop

The Drama League (Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Artistic Director; Bevin Ross, Executive Director) has announced “Stage to Screen,” the latest in its acclaimed Essentials Workshop Series for stage directors and other creative professionals. Designed specifically for stage directors looking to expand their skills with camera techniques for film, television, and online content, Stage to Screen will take place over the course of two days, Saturday and Sunday, November 12-13, 2022 , from 10:00am-2:00pm, at The Drama League Theater Center (32 Avenue of the Americas, NYC). The workshop will be led by NYU film professor and Hollywood director, writer, and producer Lauren Fritz.

During the course of the last few years, with the boom in online theatrical content and as the line between theater and film techniques have grown closer together, we’ve had an overwhelming number of theater professionals looking to quickly acquire skills in this area,” remarked Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks. “Following on the heels of our sold-out sessions with Lauren in 2021, we’re thrilled to bring back this expanded course so that all theater professionals, and especially directors, can add this knowledge to their repertoire.”

Admission for the two-day Stage to Film Workshop is $120 per person, with discounts available for Drama League Members, Directors Project Alumni, and union members. Limited seats remain and may be reserved at https://dramaleague.org/stage-2-screen/. For more information or to get exclusive discount codes, contact education@dramaleague.org.

Lauren Fritz is a director, writer, producer, and teacher, currently on faculty in the film department at New York University. For many years, she worked in various positions on Hollywood movies, including The Wrestler, World Trade Center, Transamerica and Lucky Number Slevin, as well as television series Sex and The City, Third Watch and Kidnapped.

The Drama League has been at the forefront of the American theater community since 1916, providing lifelong artistic resources for directors and a platform for dialogue with audiences. Each year, their annual events bookend the theater season — kicking off with the Gala that provides attendees with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to see the finest talent on stage, and then sealing the season with a grand celebration at The Drama League Awards.

