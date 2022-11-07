MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

The Drama League “Stage to Screen” Directors Workshop

The Drama League “Stage to Screen” Directors Workshop

The Drama League (Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Artistic Director; Bevin Ross, Executive Director) has announced “Stage to Screen,” the latest in its acclaimed Essentials Workshop Series for stage directors and other creative professionals. Designed specifically for stage directors looking to expand their skills with camera techniques for film, television, and online content, Stage to Screen will take place over the course of two days, Saturday and Sunday, November 12-13, 2022, from 10:00am-2:00pm, at The Drama League Theater Center (32 Avenue of the Americas, NYC). The workshop will be led by NYU film professor and Hollywood director, writer, and producer Lauren Fritz.

During the course of the last few years, with the boom in online theatrical content and as the line between theater and film techniques have grown closer together, we’ve had an overwhelming number of theater professionals looking to quickly acquire skills in this area,” remarked Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks. “Following on the heels of our sold-out sessions with Lauren in 2021, we’re thrilled to bring back this expanded course so that all theater professionals, and especially directors, can add this knowledge to their repertoire.”

Admission for the two-day Stage to Film Workshop is $120 per person, with discounts available for Drama League Members, Directors Project Alumni, and union members. Limited seats remain and may be reserved at https://dramaleague.org/stage-2-screen/. For more information or to get exclusive discount codes, contact education@dramaleague.org.

Lauren Fritz is a director, writer, producer, and teacher, currently on faculty in the film department at New York University. For many years, she worked in various positions on Hollywood movies, including The Wrestler, World Trade Center, Transamerica and Lucky Number Slevin, as well as television series Sex and The City, Third Watch and Kidnapped.

The Drama League has been at the forefront of the American theater community since 1916, providing lifelong artistic resources for directors and a platform for dialogue with audiences. Each year, their annual events bookend the theater season — kicking off with the Gala that provides attendees with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to see the finest talent on stage, and then sealing the season with a grand celebration at The Drama League Awards.

The Board of Directors’ Executive Committee is Bonnie Comley (President); Joseph Pizza and Dr. Arthur Pober (Vice Presidents); Townsend Teague (Treasurer); Donna Daniels (Secretary); Gabriel Stelian-Shanks (Artistic Director); and Bevin Ross (Executive Director). Completing the Drama League Board of Directors are Elena Araoz, Tony Benten, Estefanía Fadul, Leslie Feldman, Irene Gandy, Sarah Hutton, Kirk Iwanowski, Una Jackman, Mary Jain, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Gwynn Macdonald, Stan Ponte, John Alan Turner, Nicole A. Watson, and Kumiko Yoshii.

 

Related Items
Film

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Film

MAD/WOMAN Starring Storm Large Brings Domestic Violence To A Head

Suzanna BowlingNovember 7, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 6, 2022
Read More

The Company of Everything’s Fine Mourns the Loss of Douglas McGrath

Suzanna BowlingNovember 5, 2022
Read More

Film Openings For November

Suzanna BowlingNovember 4, 2022
Read More

National Geographic’s Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience Is A Massive Rip Off

Suzanna BowlingNovember 4, 2022
Read More

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Mechatronic Model, Marilyn Monroe, Harry Potter, Stars Wars Iconic Items: Julien’s Auctions & TCM’s Icons & Idols Hollywood

Suzanna BowlingNovember 2, 2022
Read More

The Lambs’ Award Winners Night Series Talks to Estelle Parsons 

Suzanna BowlingNovember 1, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGOctober 31, 2022
Read More

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For November

Suzanna BowlingOctober 29, 2022
Read More