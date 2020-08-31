The Easy Way Of How To Fix PUBG Crashes

PUBG or PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is a popular online royal style multiplayer battle game for Microsoft Windows, Android , iOS, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. The fast paced action and its combative gameplay style, which involves tactics and strategy, have made it a must-have game to play. Though this is a solid game, there are occasions where there might be some issues. We’ll show you how to patch the PUBG in this latest installment of our troubleshooting series keeps the problem crashing.

Fix PUBG Keeps Crashing Issue

It’s best to restart your computer first before performing any of the recommended troubleshooting steps for this particular problem. It will update the operating system and fix most of the rising problems you find with your machine. There are many reasons why this problem would occur ranging from a compromised game file to antivirus program intrusion. The troubleshooting measures you may need to take to repair the problem are described below.

For a start disable overclocking

If no overclocked machine is running then you can try to disable this feature. While this can provide the added boost as it improves CPU , GPU, and even RAM capacity, it can also cause games issues. You should reset your hardware components back to their default operating settings to eliminate the possibility that this is what causes the problem.

Run the game in single core environment

When running the game you should try to use only one core to check if this problem is caused by using multiple cores.

Press Windows + R, type “taskmgr” in the dialogue box and press Enter.

After beginning the task manager, go to the Details tab and start PUBG. When the process becomes visible in detail, and when it is actually shown on the screen, you will see a very small window present. You need to quickly right-click the process in between the window, uncheck All Processors, check CPU 0 and press OK. That will force the game to boot with only one processor.

In case of success, alt-tab to the task manager and set the affinity to All Processors.

If PUBG still crashes:

Make sure “Security center” and “Windows Management Instrumentation” are running

Press Windows + R, type “services.msc” in the dialogue box and press Enter.

Go to the service “security center”. Right-click it and select “Properties”.

Make sure that the process is running and is set to Automatic Start.

Go to the service “Windows Management Instrumentation”. Right-click it and select “Properties”. Make sure that the startup type is “Automatic” and click Start if the service is stopped.

Save changes and exit.

If you are still having hard times there is another reason for example your antivirus.

Disable the antivirus software

It can often be triggered by excessively aggressive antivirus apps. If when the antivirus is off the problem doesn’t occur then you should consider using a different antivirus software.

Update the graphics driver

There are instances that can trigger this problem when corrupted or obsolete graphics engines. You’ll need to make sure you ‘re using the new driver update to verify if this is the culprit.Read more here: https://twiftnews.com/esport/how-to-stop-pubg-from-crashing/