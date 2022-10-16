The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art Celebrates Literary Leaders at 16th Annual Carle Honors

On Thursday, September 29, The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art lauded five leaders in the field of children’s literature at the 16th annual Carle Honors. The gala was held at Guastavino’s in New York City for the first time since 2019 and included a virtual component for viewers to enjoy a portion of The Carle Honors at home. The annual gala and art auction recognizes publishing’s most impactful individuals and organizations for their role in enriching the world of children’s literature— while raising much needed support for the Museum’s mission to inspire a love of art and reading through picture books. The 16th Annual Carle Honors raised over $250,000 in funds for the Museum and its programming and exhibitions. Co-chaired by Suzanne Collins and husband, Cap Pryor, the 2022 Carle Honors were awarded to:

, painter, mixed media sculptor, teacher, lecturer, and author of numerous award-winning children’s books, including her first children’s book, Tar Beach, the inspiration behind the 2022 Carle Honors theme. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , Angel , represented by Jeff Conyers, which inspires a lifelong love of books and learning by mailing specially selected books to the homes of registered children, from birth to age 5, each month.

, one of China’s foremost translators of Western children’s books and an influential storyteller, author, and educator. Wade and Cheryl Hudson, Mentor, authors, publishers, and leading advocates for equity, diversity, and inclusion in the children’s book industry.

The presentation also recognized special guests:

. Carle Museum Founding Director and Curator Emeritus Bryan Collier, Award-winning artist and Carle Trustee

Founder of The Carle Honors Raúl Colón, Carle Honors 2021 Artist Honoree

Carle Honors 2021 Angel Honoree Patricia Aldana, Carle Honors 2021 Mentor Honoree

“The Carle Honors aims to showcase the positive and expansive impact that picture books have across the globe,” said Rebecca Miller Goggins, director of development at The Carle. “We were thrilled to celebrate each of our remarkable honorees for their work in making the world of children’s books more accessible, diverse, and endlessly rich and imaginative. This year marked our first hybrid fundraiser and first time back in person since 2019. We thank everyone for their support of this gala and the honorees. We are already looking forward to our next celebration!”

The evening’s festivities began with a cocktail reception where more than 250 guests had the opportunity to mingle with the award winners, auction artists, and special guests. The presentation allowed everyone to gather under Guastavino’s upstairs vaulted tile ceilings for compelling stories from the Museum and moving words about and from each of the honorees, all of whom were fêted by a musical performance from Farrell and Betsy Hutchinson and entertained by a surprise puppet appearance from Rockefeller Productions.

Throughout the evening, guests bid on the 30 pieces of artwork included in the Carle Honors Art Auction. After dinner and dessert, the auction closed at 9:00 pm sharp, raising $69,625 for The Carle. The top-selling pieces were Cat Contemplating Moon by Chris Van Allsburg, Daniel Gets Ready by Micha Archer and He Whistled All the Way Home by Ezra Jack Keats. This year’s selections were by some of the field’s most distinguished artists: Jon Agee, Micha Archer, Vanessa Brantley-Newton, Eric Carle, Nancy Devard, George Ford, Ekua Holmes, Ying-Hwa Hu and Cornelius Van Wright, Molly Idle, Ezra Jack Keats, Thao Lam, Steve Light, Corinna Luyken, Barbara McClintock, David McPhail, Wendell Minor, Amber Ren, Faith Ringgold, Susan L. Roth, Maurice Sendak, Melissa Sweet, Simms Taback, Chris Van Allsburg, Eric Velasquez, Bernard Waber, Leonard Weisgard, Mo Willems, Taeeun Yoo, Ed Young, and Elizabeth Zunon. The artwork was donated by the artists, their families, or generous donors and friends of The Carle.

The Carle is grateful to the following corporate Premier Patron sponsors for this year’s event: Anonymous, Disney Publishing Group, HarperCollins Children’s Books, Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group, Nickelodeon, Penguin Young Readers, Random House Children’s Books, and Scholastic, Incorporated.