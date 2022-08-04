MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

The First Virtual Playground is Here in Times Square….Concrete Jungle AR TimesSquare,

Animals roam and play against the backdrop of digital signage and buildings with Concrete Jungle AR TimesSquare, a large-scale, app-based virtual safari experience.

Through the Concrete Jungle AR app produced by Jamestown, users will be able to access five viewing zones: Insects, Reptiles, Birds, Jungle, and Savanna. Each viewing zone features a wide range of animals, including spiders, crocodiles, parrots, tree frogs, elephants, lions, and giraffes, all in their own unique environments. The zones also have virtual games with quest badges, a 3D puzzle, and the ability to capture in-app photos with a virtual animal companion.

The Concrete Jungle AR experience embellishes the live environment, digital signs, and skyscrapers with cinematic wildlife that is active all hours of the day. By leveraging the use of geospatial localization, the live virtual layer is responsive to the user’s movements and the time of day within the five viewing zones across the public plazas of Times Square from 43rd to 47th Streets along Broadway and 7th Avenue. At each viewing zone, two Concrete Jungle Park Rangers will be stationed daily during peak hours to help visitors embark on this new adventure.

Download the free Concrete Jungle AR TimesSquare app before you begin your virtual safari in Times Square.

Explore 5 animal worlds live in Times Square through Augmented Reality (AR)

  • 1
    Download the free Concrete Jungle AR TimesSquare app
  • 2
    Begin your safari in Times Square, New York. Start at any of the five viewing zones located on the public plazas between 43rd and 47th Streets along Broadway and 7th Avenue.
    See map on the right .
  • 3
    At the viewing zone, open the Concrete Jungle AR app and embark on your virtual safari journey!
  • 4
    Be sure to play games, collect badges, and take selfies along the way.
  • 5
    Stop by the Park Ranger Homebase on 43rd Street & Broadway for more information.

    Need help with the app? Find one of our Park Rangers at any of the viewing zones from 4:00 – 9:00 pm, 7 days a week.

